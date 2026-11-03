Alright. Time to stop pretending these were a series of unfortunate coincidences.

What do a CIA proprietary company, a Saudi ambassador’s bank transfer, an airstrip in El Salvador, an Australian bank, a Houston oil investment, and six presidential pardons have in common?

At first glance, not much.

Different countries. Different decades. Different headlines. Yet the same names keep turning up, and the same methods keep working even after Congress, prosecutors, or the voters try to shut things down.

We’ve already followed George H. W. Bush from Zapata and the CIA’s commercial cover through the making of a CIA director and the private machinery that survived his time at Langley. Along the way: Thomas Devine, the Helms-Shackley world, foreign intelligence partnerships, banking channels, the Contras, the diary, Noriega, and the Christmas Eve pardons.

My Five Star Trust investigation followed the larger black-budget thread. The International Syndicate series and Gladio in America followed the operators and their methods across borders.

Here, I want to put the pieces on the same table and ask one question:

What stayed alive when the job titles changed?

THE RECURRENCE TEST

This is not a claim of a single mastermind or a secret membership list. It is a claim about recurring operators, financial techniques, and channels of influence that continued to function when formal authority was constrained or withdrawn.

In this record, three kinds of continuity emerge.

Personnel moved from government assignments into private deals and back again. Financial channels could move money while separating the source from the end use. Political office offered access, protection, or legitimacy to networks that existed long before the officeholder arrived.

A rather tidy arrangement, when you think about it.

The CIA’s November 29, 1975 memorandum, “Messrs. George Bush and Thomas J. Devine” is a good place to begin.

This is an internal memo from the Agency’s Cover and Commercial Staff to its deputy director for operations.

It describes Bush, the incoming director, as already knowing about WUBRINY/LPDICTUM, a terminated project involved in proprietary commercial operations in Europe. The source of that knowledge:

Bush’s oil-business associate Thomas J. Devine.

The attached January 30, 1968 memo identifies Devine as a former CIA staffer turned “cleared and witting commercial asset.” It calls him Bush’s friend and unofficial foreign-affairs adviser, records their 1967–68 Vietnam trip, and places Devine at an investment firm managing a CIA proprietary called WUSALINE.

Bush’s business and diplomatic worlds overlapped with CIA commercial cover well before he officially took charge of the Agency in January 1976.

That detail matters more than another sensational nickname for a covert project. It shows a working method: use a real commercial setting, place trusted people inside it, and keep the government purpose off the front door.

THE FILE THAT WOULDN’T STAY CLOSED

Now remember the November 29, 1963 Hoover memorandum referring to a “Mr. George Bush of the Central Intelligence Agency” in the aftermath of Kennedy’s assassination.

George William Bush swore in 1988 that he had been a junior CIA watch officer in 1963 but had not been the person described in the Hoover memo.

The investigation did not end there.

In July 1998, Assassination Records Review Board staff memo CIA-IR-09, Michelle Combs recorded that CIA searches had found no association with George Herbert Walker Bush in the relevant period. The same memo also reported the other George Bush’s denial and mentioned a third historical namesake in an Allen Dulles calendar. That leaves a contested identification, not a definitive answer from a single sentence in an FBI document.

But put it alongside the Devine records and you get a more consequential point:

Bush’s pre-1976 intelligence connections are not merely retrospective speculation.

At least one of those connections appears explicitly in the CIA’s own paperwork. The question is how far that private relationship extended, and which functions passed through commercial hands.