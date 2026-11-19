A note on sources: This installment is based on Russ Baker’s Family of Secrets: The Bush Dynasty, America’s Invisible Government, and the Hidden History of the Last Fifty Years. The narrative follows the people, transactions, interviews, and records Baker presents, particularly in Chapters 8 and 13–20. Readers who want to test the claims should consult the book and its extensive notes directly.

GET CAUGHT UP

The Bush Files, Part 1: Poppy’s Secret and the CIA — Start with Zapata, Thomas Devine, and the covert-commercial connections that preceded George W.’s career.

The Bush Files, Part 2: The Making of a CIA Director — How the elder Bush acquired influence in the intelligence and political world his son would inherit.

The Bush Files, Part 3: Poppy’s Shadow CIA — The Saudi relationships and private financial structures that make the Bath and Harken stories far more interesting.

The Bush Files, Part 4: The CIA President — Follow the covert operations, international finance, and foreign-policy machinery during the elder Bush’s presidency.

The Bush Files, Part 5: The Permanent Network — The connective tissue: personnel and institutions that survived administrations and resurfaced around the next Bush.

PART 6

In 1978, a Texas businessman named Jim Bath picked up his partner, Bill White, and drove to a Houston Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Bath had promised White a chance to meet someone special: a fellow fighter pilot, another Harvard Business School graduate, and a man Bath thought White would admire.

The guest speaker was George W. Bush.

White wasn’t impressed.

Bush seemed ill at ease, wearing a suit with cowboy boots and projecting a confidence White didn’t believe he had earned. But on the drive home, Bath pressed him for an opinion.

White said what he thought and that he didn’t think Bush would amount to much.

Bath, irritated, made a prediction so outrageous that White never forgot it:

This man was going to become

president of the United States.

Pause there.

In 1978, Bush was a first-time congressional candidate without a significant political victory, a distinguished military career, or a successful business to his name. His oil enterprise would struggle, his campaign would fail, and the next twenty years would require a succession of rescues and reinventions.

Yet Bath was sure.

And Jim Bath was hardly an ordinary friend from the flying club (as we covered in previous parts of this series). He handled American business interests for Salem bin Laden, the Saudi construction heir, and worked with the circle surrounding Khalid bin Mahfouz, a leading figure in Saudi banking. He knew firsthand what connections to the Bush family could accomplish.

Bath was also connected to the CIA (definitely an asset, if not an agent).

What did Bath see that everyone else missed?

To understand his confidence, we have to go back to the beginning. Not to the 2000 election. Not to Texas. To a family that had already built a system of access, and a son who would spend his adult life moving through it.

Born Into the Network

The popular George W. Bush story begins with the Texas drawl and the cowboy boots:

The easygoing Midland oilman, rough around the edges, a little unlike the polished East Coast family into which he was born.

It makes for good political theater.

But Baker’s account starts with the world behind the performance.

Bush’s family moved naturally among the establishments of Greenwich, Andover, Yale, Wall Street, Washington, and the Texas oil patch. The Bush name opened doors in each. Young George worked as a messenger at Baker Botts, the Houston law firm woven into the family’s business life.

He joined his father’s political activities early. He visited the overseas world of Zapata, the oil company whose intelligence-connected history we explored in Part 1: Poppy’s Secret and the CIA.

He also knew the Gammell family, the Scottish banking and oil circle whose later importance would extend beyond this installment. It shouldn’t be a surprise that people with power (then and today) did business with other people with power. Their sons met one another, and those relationships survived changes in office, company, and country.

At Yale, Bush moved in the same fraternity and secret-society culture that had served earlier members of the family. His political identity would eventually be built around being a plainspoken Texan who distrusted “elites”.

His actual life was a guided tour of their institutions.

It becomes a revealing contrast when we reach the Vietnam War. Because here, for the first time, the difference between public principle and private access turns into something measurable.

The Champagne Unit

George W. Bush (left) has his second lieutenant bars pinned on by his father, George H.W. Bush during a September 1968 commissioning ceremony.

George H. W. Bush supported the war in Vietnam.

So did his son while he was at Yale.

Young men without political families were being drafted and sent overseas; other young men, with the right friends, discovered the advantages of National Guard service.

In 1968, George W. Bush entered the 147th Fighter Wing of the Texas Air National Guard, a unit known around Houston as the “Champagne Unit.”

The nickname was given for a reason.

Its roster included the sons and heirs of some of Texas’s best-connected families:

No surprise, The Guard had waiting lists.

According to historian Tom Hail, the two available pilot positions already had two other pilots ready to fill them. Bush, by contrast, had never flown and had no officer training.

He received an unusual direct commission as a second lieutenant.

His initial pilot aptitude score was 25 percent.

…yeah.

Years later, Ben Barnes, speaker of the Texas House in 1968, acknowledged helping Bush gain admission.

That was only one part of the preferential treatment.

After basic training, Bush received time away to work on a Senate campaign in Florida run by his father’s political associate Jimmy Allison.

The government then paid for the training that made Bush a jet pilot.

Must be nice.

So Poppy was the decorated Navy flyer, the patriotic war hero. His son was given a place in a privileged unit that allowed him to serve without facing the same war he and his father supported.

And the Guard story becomes stranger after Bush learned to fly.

The Pilot Who Vanished

By early 1972, Bush’s flight logs showed problems. He was sent back to a two-pilot trainer after having logged more than two hundred hours in a single-seat fighter. Jim Bath flew with him on some retraining flights.

On April 16, 1972, Bush made his last recorded flight.

Soon afterward, he left Houston for Alabama to work on a Senate campaign for Winton “Red” Blount, another politician in his father’s orbit. The man running that campaign?

Jimmy Allison again.

Allison’s widow later told Baker that Poppy Bush wanted his son out of Houston and asked the couple to take him to Alabama.

So Bush requested a transfer to an Alabama reserve unit that did not even have airplanes.

That request failed.

He subsequently received permission for duty with another Alabama unit, but the paper trail of his actual attendance becomes…remarkably thin.

Retired commander William Turnipseed said he was certain Bush hadn’t appeared. The book describes the continuing inability to produce complete records establishing the required service.

So, on paper, he was serving his country in Alabama.

In reality…doesn’t look like it.

Bush also missed the flight physical required to continue flying.

He was suspended from flight status.

Bath was suspended for a missed physical, too.

Those two names will be back together soon, this time on an oil investment.

Baker follows Bush through another easily overlooked job:

Stratford of Texas, a company operated by former Zapata executive Bob Gow. It had international interests and connections to intelligence-related business, and Bush worked around assignments involving places such as Jamaica and Guatemala. Then, in the summer of 1974, he was in Alaska with Alaska International Industries, owned by Neil Bergt. Bergt later described his company’s work for the CIA in subsequent years and told Baker that Bush had been a political hire.

You literally can’t make this up.

George W. Bush worked for 2 companies, both of which had ties to the CIA.

From Harvard to a Very Familiar Kind of Oil Business

After leaving the Guard world behind, Bush entered Harvard Business School, graduating in 1975.

Baker recounts how awkwardly this prestigious credential translated into conventional employment. Rather than joining a major corporation, Bush returned to Midland, Texas, where the family had already cultivated allies in oil, law, and politics.

He searched county records for mineral leases and began assembling an oil venture that became Arbusto Energy.

The company would eventually be renamed Bush Exploration.

The name changed.

The drilling results did not improve much.

Before the business had established a record, Bush was already considering politics.

He had floated the idea of running for the Texas legislature years earlier. Then, in 1977, longtime congressman George Mahon announced his retirement. Suddenly Bush had a congressional seat to chase, and the money followed him into the race.

Bush and opponent Kent Hance, 1978

His 1978 campaign raised about $450,000, an extraordinary amount for a young candidate taking his first serious shot at office.

Bush credited his parents’ Christmas-card list: Executives, oil interests, national Republican figures, and donors such as William Ford, Frank Shakespeare, and Donald Rumsfeld.

Bush lost to Kent Hance, taking roughly 47 percent. It was a respectable showing, but still a loss. His team learned that Washington pedigrees and out-of-state money could be turned against him in West Texas. His political adviser Karl Rove would remember that lesson.

Bush returned to oil. And if his campaign had demonstrated how much money could be raised on the family name, the next few years would show how much money could be placed into the family’s businesses.

A Million Dollar Investment

By 1982, Arbusto was running out of cash. Oil prices and the economics of the industry were turning against it, and its wells had disappointed. Ordinary investors might have looked at the numbers, shaken hands, and left.

Philip Uzielli arrived with $1 million.

He received a 10 percent stake in a venture Baker says had a book value below $400,000. The investment was far above what a straightforward valuation would justify. Uzielli knew James Baker from Princeton and had been approached by George L. Ohrstrom Jr., a longtime friend of the elder Bush. Asked about the risk, Uzielli reportedly brushed off the concern with three words:

“Not my money.”

Another lifeline came from Moran Exploration, a Houston-based company with ties to Dresser Industries. Geologist James Lee Brown told Baker that he and his superior advised against drilling prospects associated with Bush. Their judgment was overridden, and approximately $1.4 million went into the wells anyway.

Brown remembered Bush himself as an unimpressive participant in meetings.

These were not venture-capital bets on a rising technological breakthrough. They were large sums flowing toward an oil operator whose record offered little reason for confidence.

Unless these “investments” were not really in Arbusto…but an investment in something (or someone) else.

And then there was the smaller investment that opened the largest rabbit hole.

The Saudi Representative and the $50,000 Check

Jim Bath invested $50,000 in Bush’s oil partnerships.

That payment is the part of the story that tax records helped establish. Its potential source is where the network becomes more interesting.

Bath had established a business relationship with Salem bin Laden in 1976, formalized through a trust agreement. He also worked with Khalid bin Mahfouz and handled Saudi-linked investments in the United States. His usual compensation arrangement involved a management fee tied to the funds invested.

This was covered in part 3 of this series too:

Bill White, Bath’s former partner, told Baker that Bath did not possess enough independent wealth to explain the investment and that Bath had identified the money as Saudi.

White had seen Bath’s personal financial statements and said the Saudi funding extended to the businesses in which the two men participated.

The arithmetic invites another question.

If Bath typically received a 5 percent fee, would a $50,000 stake point toward a much larger Saudi commitment arranged through him?

Baker explores that possibility, including how a $1 million investment might fit the pattern. The ultimate flow of every dollar remains a question in the book’s account. The $50,000 stake itself is not.

Bush initially denied having business dealings with Bath. Then Time examined early-1980s tax records showing Bath held an investment in his energy ventures until the 1986 Harken transaction.

That is a crazy sequence of events.

A childhood and Guard acquaintance had become a Saudi business representative. He placed money into the future president’s company. Bush denied the relationship. The records told a different story.

We’ve already encountered the larger Bush-Saudi banking world in Part 3: Poppy’s Shadow CIA and the web of relationships that survived changes in government in Part 5: The Permanent Network.

Spectrum 7 Energy to the Rescue

Surprise, surprise - Money didn’t turn Bush Exploration into a success.

Talk about throwing good money after bad.

In September 1984, the struggling business merged into Spectrum 7 Energy, run by Cincinnati investors William DeWitt Jr. and Mercer Reynolds III.

Are you read for this?

Bush emerged from the deal as chairman and CEO of the combined company, with an annual salary of about $75,000 and a large block of stock.

That is quite a promotion for someone whose company needed rescuing…

The standard explanation was that DeWitt needed somebody to manage Spectrum’s operations in Texas, and Bush looked like the man for the job.

Yeah, okay…

The real evidence lies in what happened afterward. DeWitt and Reynolds stayed in the Bush circle; Reynolds became a major fundraiser, and both men would later join Bush in the ownership group that purchased the Texas Rangers.

Their other corporate relationships ran through insurance and reinsurance, including companies with investors such as Stephens Inc. and Schroder Venture Trust. Those names matter because they recur in the earlier Bush Files investigations into banking and intelligence-connected finance.

Funny how that keeps happening…

No heroic turnaround followed. Spectrum struggled, too.

By 1986, another company arrived to take it over.

And the company taking it over?

George Soros.

Want to keep reading?

Get 7 Days for Free!

Get 7 day free trial