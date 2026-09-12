For decades, the story sounded like propaganda: two agents caught near Gaza with bacteria, a typhoid outbreak before Acre fell, and rumors of poisoned wells.

Then Israeli military cables surfaced with a biblical code name—Cast Thy Bread—and the allegation changed from rumors to something else.

The question was no longer whether an Israeli biological-warfare campaign existed in 1948. It was where it was attempted, what it accomplished, and why the evidence remained scattered for so long.

THE CABLE THAT CHANGED THE STORY

On April 10, 1948, Yigael Yadin, the Haganah’s acting military chief, sent an instruction to Jerusalem commander David Shaltiel:

Fulfill Moshe Dayan’s request concerning “Cast Thy Bread.”

Other messages discussed “material,” thermos flasks, couriers, wells, and places where the operation had been or would be activated. On April 23, Dayan reported that it had been implemented in Biddu and Bayt Surik, two villages northwest of Jerusalem.

Those details come from the reconstruction by historians Benny Morris and Benjamin Z. Kedar, who located dispersed records in Israel Defense Forces and Defense Ministry Archive files.

Benny Morris has a Substack, FYI:

Their central archival series include IDFA 5440/1949, IDFA 2315/1950, IDFA 6308/1949, and IDFA 2384/1950. Their peer-reviewed paper shows how seemingly mundane traffic about “bread” and “material” becomes legible once the code name is known.

Cast Thy Bread was not simply a later “Arab accusation.”

It was the Haganah/IDF code name for a biological-warfare campaign centered on contaminating water sources. The campaign began in late March or April 1948, first to obstruct the return of Palestinian fighters and residents to emptied villages, and then to hinder invading Arab armies.

WHAT THE RECORD ACTUALLY PROVES

Now, the evidence is uneven, so the findings should not be treated as one undifferentiated confession. Here’s what I’ve found: