DARPA’s Wireless Brain-Computer Interface has moved from science fiction into military reality. The same agency that funded decades of “behavioral modification” programs now leads the race toward mind-machine fusion.

Publicly, these interfaces promise to heal the blind, restore mobility, or unlock new forms of communication.

But beneath the polished press releases lies a troubling truth: this technology mirrors the same objectives once pursued under MKULTRA—control, influence, and manipulation of human thought.

In other words, DARPA didn’t end MKULTRA.

It upgraded it.

And thanks to new advances in A.I., nanomaterials, and frequency-based neural access, the tools they have now make the old program look primitive.