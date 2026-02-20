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Agent: Grimm the Handler's avatar
Agent: Grimm the Handler
Feb 20

I want to see the Epstein file drop for project flicker!

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Society of Problem Solvers's avatar
Society of Problem Solvers
Feb 21

How do we fix the problem? This is all caused because we have bad systems. Our systems our too easy to corrupt. They need an upgrade.

All of this corruption. What do we do to fix it?

The rebellion must be decentralized, transparent, and organized. Or it too will become corrupted.

The way out is:

Cooperation, Coordination and Collective Swarm Intelligence

If we are to fight all of this evil corruption, we need new tools to help us.

For example:

https://open.substack.com/pub/joshketry/p/if-humanity-wants-to-stand-up-to?r=7oa9d&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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