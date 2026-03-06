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LES WEXNER.

Retail billionaire.

Philanthropist.

Founder of Victoria’s Secret.

That’s the public file.

Nice. Clean. Corporate.

But that framing collapses under scrutiny.

For nearly two decades, Les Wexner handed extraordinary financial control to a man who would later be exposed as one of the most prolific sexual blackmail operators in modern history.

Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t just advising him though.

He had power of attorney.

Let that sit for a second.

Power.

Of.

Attorney.

Over a BILLIONAIRE.

That is not normal.

Epstein controlled assets.

Signed documents.

Purchased properties.

Moved money.

He even acquired Wexner’s Manhattan mansion — one of the largest private homes in New York — for virtually nothing.

Despite all that, the mainstream narrative says Wexner was duped.

Conned.

Embarrassed.

Wexner said that himself.

But Epstein didn’t con dozens of global power brokers into giving him this level of access. That kind of penetration into elite finance circles requires either extraordinary leverage…

Or extraordinary protection.

So the question becomes:

How does an uncredentialed former schoolteacher embed himself so deeply into one of America’s most powerful fortunes?

And more importantly —

Who benefits from that access?

Because when you zoom out, it looks like infrastructure.

And infrastructure doesn’t build itself.

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THE CLEAN STORY

Before the headlines.

Before the depositions.

Before Jeffrey Epstein.

There was the myth.

Leslie Wexner — the Midwestern striver who saw what others didn’t. The young entrepreneur who supposedly possessed an uncanny instinct for what America wanted to wear.

In 1963, at just twenty-five years old, Wexner made what would later be described as a decisive, visionary move: he narrowed his focus exclusively to clothing for younger women — “the age group whose taste he knew best,” according to his own biographical accounts.

Well, he dominated that demographic niche

By the early 1980s, Wexner had already built The Limited into a growing retail force. But his defining move came in 1982 when he acquired Victoria’s Secret for roughly $1 million — a struggling lingerie chain with a vaguely European aesthetic and little cultural relevance.

Wexner didn’t just fix it though. He transformed it.

Under his control, Victoria’s Secret became a global machine — glossy catalogs, televised fashion spectacles, and the now-iconic “Angels.” The brand fused youth, fantasy, and aspirational sexuality into something that felt both mainstream and unattainable at the same time.

It wasn’t merely lingerie.

It was mythology.

Victoria Secret Fashion Show

Runway shows turned into cultural events. Supermodels became household names.

Beauty was curated, standardized, broadcast.

The “Angel” wasn’t just a model — she was a symbol of a particular ideal: youthful, radiant, untouchable.

And behind it all was Wexner.

The architect.

He expanded aggressively. The Limited Brands (later L Brands) became a retail behemoth.

Bath & Body Works

Abercrombie & Fitch

Lane Bryant

Lerner New York (became New York & Company)

The Limited

The Limited Too (rebranded as Justice)

Express

La Senza

Pink

And, of course, Victoria’s Secret

By the 1990s, Wexner wasn’t just wealthy.

He was untouchable.

A billionaire philanthropist. A civic benefactor in Ohio. A donor shaping academic institutions and leadership programs. A founder of elite philanthropic networks. A man whose name opened doors.

The official story writes itself:

Visionary founder.

Retail genius.

Cultural tastemaker.

Self-made billionaire.

Clean. Polished. Impressive.

And for decades, that was enough.

But mythology only works as long as no one looks behind the curtain.