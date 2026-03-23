When Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019, his fortune was estimated at more than $500 million.

That alone raised eyebrows.

Not because people believed Epstein was poor—but because no one could clearly explain how he made that kind of money.

He didn’t run a hedge fund.

He didn’t manage a large investment firm.

He reportedly had only a handful of clients.

Yet somehow:

He owned multiple mansions

Two private islands

A fleet of aircraft

Homes filled with tens of millions in cash ($56.5 million IN CASH)

And financial records revealed billions of dollars moving through his accounts.

So the obvious question becomes unavoidable:

Where did Jeffrey Epstein’s money actually come from?

Who was paying him? And what was HE paying for?

A Financial Wizard… With Almost No Clients

Epstein’s official story was simple.

He was a financial advisor to billionaires.

Unlike traditional investment managers, Epstein claimed he specialized in tax strategy, estate planning, and financial structuring for ultra-wealthy individuals.

In theory, a few wealthy clients could generate enormous fees.

But the known client list is surprisingly small.

Among the most significant:

Les Wexner

The billionaire founder of L Brands, the company behind Victoria’s Secret.

Wexner gave Epstein power of attorney over his finances in the 1990s, an extraordinary level of control.

For years, Epstein operated as Wexner’s primary financial advisor.

That relationship proved extremely lucrative.

Epstein acquired major assets connected to Wexner—including the $77 million Manhattan townhouse, one of the largest private residences in New York City.

Later, Wexner would claim Epstein had “duped” him, calling the financier a “diabolical” figure who manipulated trust.

But the relationship had already helped Epstein build enormous wealth.

Leon Black

Jeffrey Epstein, left, and Leon Black, right, with Pepe Fanjul (a “ Florida Sugar Baron ”), center, at a 2005 New York City movie premiere.

Another major client emerged years later.

Leon Black, co-founder of Apollo Global Management, paid Epstein $170 million between 2012 and 2017 for tax and estate planning services.

Because that’s a totally normal amount to pay an accountant…

And, as Senator Ron Wyden wrote:

“Epstein lacked any professional training or certifications in accounting or tax law, yet was chosen by very wealthy people to execute very complex tax-related financial transactions…I can’t help but question whether this case was legitimate tax planning, or if Black felt obligated to make these payments to Epstein for unstated reasons.”

He’s got a point.

Needless to say, those payments shocked many in the financial world. And, in light of the payment, he did step down as CEO in 2021.

Black maintained that Epstein’s financial strategies saved him billions in taxes.

Other Wealthy Connections

Zuckerman and Rothschild and Lutnick and Trump

Court documents and released files have also linked Epstein to advisory relationships with figures such as: