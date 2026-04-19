So here we are. Part 7 of 7.

The finale.

If you haven’t yet, make sure to catch up with the other articles:

The question that’s been hanging in the air since August 10, 2019 — the morning the world woke up to news that Jeffrey Epstein was dead.

They said it was suicide. Hung himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.

Case closed.

Except… it really wasn’t.

Not even close.

The Jeffrey Epstein death conspiracy isn’t some tinfoil-hat rabbit hole cooked up by bored internet strangers.

It’s a genuinely complex puzzle built from real documents, medical findings, procedural failures, and a paper trail that raises more questions than it answers.

Whether you think he’s dead, murdered, or sipping drinks somewhere under a new name — the facts, at minimum, make the official story hard to swallow whole.

Let’s walk through it.

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Part 1: The Suicide Speculation — A Story Full of Holes

What the Official Timeline Actually Tells Us

The FBI’s released timeline of Epstein’s time at MCC is, on the surface, pretty clear cut. Sounds very professional and detailed.

Epstein checked in on July 6, 2019. By July 8, he’d already been through a psych intake screening — no suicidal ideation, no history of mental illness.

No red flags.

The chief psychologist consulted with a central office doctor about his risk factors anyway, and staff were told to keep a close eye on him. Smart, given who he was and what he was facing.

Then on July 9, the chief psychologist conducted a formal suicide risk assessment. The result? Epstein “denied any suicidality and had no mental health or suicide history.” He was to be seen daily.

Again - No concerns.

July 10 — new cellmate assigned: Nicholas Tartaglione, a former cop awaiting trial on four murder charges.

Nicholas Tartaglione. He was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences for kidnapping and killing four men in 2016.

No big deal, apparently.

July 11 (5 days in) — another psych check-in. Epstein denied suicidal thoughts and “did not appear to be in any distress.”

And then… silence.

Nearly two weeks of nothing.

The “Suicide Attempt” That Raised More Questions Than It Answered

At around 1 a.m. on July 23 (a little over 2 weeks in), the control center called for assistance.

An arriving officer was told Epstein had attempted suicide and found him lying on the floor of his cell in the fetal position…snoring?

Yeah.

His neck was red, but there were no abrasions. When placed on a stretcher, he appeared to open his eyes, watch the staff around him, then quickly shut them again.

Epstein told the officer that Tartaglione had tried to kill him and had been harassing him for days. Tartaglione, for his part, said he’d been asleep and woke up to find Epstein with a string around his neck.

Uh huh.

So: either Epstein tried to hang himself, or his cellmate tried to strangle him, or something else entirely happened in that cell at 1 a.m.

The official assessment at the time?

“It was unclear at this time if he had placed the string around his neck or if someone else did.”

He was deemed a “moderate” suicide risk and placed on watch.

He was taken off it 31 hours later.