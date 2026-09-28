“This should have been a classified experiment.”

That was Anthony Fauci’s response on March 9, 2016, after an Army experiment exposed monkeys to aerosolized Ebola and investigators found disturbing lung damage in vaccinated animals.

His notes describe a secure conference call involving the White House, CIA, Department of Defense, and health officials. They also describe his frustration that the findings had reached the FDA and American embassies in West Africa.

Then comes the part that makes this more than a story about an alarming Army experiment:

Fauci’s own agency helped support the work.

Records released September 28 by Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rand Paul identify NIAID’s funding and design role in a 2015 study.

They also reveal an internal disagreement over whether the findings belonged behind a classification barrier. The question running through these documents is hard to avoid:

When publicly funded research produces uncomfortable results, who gets to decide what the public can know?

WHAT THE ARMY FOUND

The experiments took place at USAMRIID, the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick. Researchers were testing whether vaccines could protect nonhuman primates against Ebola delivered through an artificial aerosol exposure—a scenario intended to model a biological attack.

Fauci’s March 9 entry describes two unvaccinated control animals that died without the lung inflammation observed in vaccinated animals. The vaccinated animals, he wrote, developed necrosis, inflammation, and fibrin in their lungs: dead tissue, an inflammatory response, and deposits of a protein involved in clotting. He described the experiment as a failure to protect the animals.

No way, really?

LET ME REPEAT: The VACCINATED ANIMALS were the ones who developed necrosis, inflammation, and fibrin in their lungs.

His account then turns to the fallout. The Defense Department had sent the data to the FDA, and information had circulated to embassies in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, where further Ebola vaccine research was being planned. Fauci worried that officials now believed people could be receiving a dangerous vaccine.

HIS OWN AGENCY WAS INVOLVED

Fauci’s released emails and NIAID’s internal review make the institutional connection explicit. In a March 10 email to Cliff Lane, Fauci described hearing that NIAID had helped fund the study:

“I almost fell off my chair”

The review later supplied a direct answer:

“For the 2015 aerosol study, NIAID provided funds.”

It also identified NIAID input into the study design, alongside Defense Department personnel. Yet classification had not been raised during the planning discussions. According to the Senate’s release summary, the agency’s own review found that the issue had never been raised while the study was being designed and conducted.

That sequence matters. The work proceeded through an existing research partnership. The push for classification came after the troubling findings.

WHAT, EXACTLY, WAS HE TRYING TO PROTECT?

Fauci offered a national-security rationale:

Publishing these experiments could reveal a vulnerability.

His diary also makes clear that he worried about the effect on confidence in Ebola vaccination in West Africa. Both concerns appear in the same account.

He wrote that NIAID’s biodefense staff relied on the Pentagon to conduct these experiments, and that the Army had previously published such work. He considered that openness a mistake. At the same time, he maintained that the experiments mattered for biodefense but had little relevance to naturally occurring Ebola outbreaks (or the vaccines used for them).

The troubling part of all this is that this effected the vaccinated animals.

So, then why is THAT distinction a reason to automatically classify the findings, rather than investigate and explain.

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THE OBJECTION CAME FROM INSIDE NIAID

Michael Kurilla

Michael Kurilla, NIAID’s biodefense director, challenged the classification argument.

His emails treated the findings as a scientific problem to understand, rather than a persuasive case for secrecy. Later correspondence, dated March 22, discussed allowing results into the public domain once classification questions were resolved.

Makes sense to me.

The packet therefore documents a push for secrecy and resistance to it, not a settled record of permanent suppression. That internal dispute makes the story more revealing: people inside the same institution disagreed about whether national security justified withholding the research.

The Real Anthony Fauci

The broader concern will be familiar to readers of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s The Real Anthony Fauci.

In Chapter 12, “Germ Games,” Kennedy traces how public-health research became intertwined with military priorities, intelligence officials, and the expanding market for biodefense products. Three examples connect directly to the questions these Ebola records raise.

THE MONEY

First, the money.

Kennedy describes the massive expansion of NIAID’s biodefense funding after the 2001 anthrax attacks. Fauci’s own account of the proposed 2003 budget put $1.7 billion toward defending against bioterrorism, within a proposed $4 billion NIAID budget. This gave a civilian health institute an enormous financial stake in research shaped by biological-attack scenarios—the same rationale behind testing vaccines against aerosolized Ebola.

WHO IS RESPONSIBLE

Second, the shift in institutional responsibility.

Kennedy quotes Rutgers molecular biologist Richard Ebright, who described the movement of biodefense research from the Pentagon into NIH and NIAID.

In the interview cited by the book, Ebright characterized the result as NIAID becoming “an arm of the defense sector.” Kennedy uses that account to raise a question about oversight:

When military-driven research moves into civilian institutions, do the safeguards follow—or does responsibility become harder to trace?

THE RESPONDERS

Third, the people shaping the response.

Kennedy examines Dark Winter, the June 2001 smallpox-attack simulation that brought public-health specialists together with senior national-security figures.

The organizers’ participant list includes

Disease response was being rehearsed through simulated National Security Council meetings, with intelligence and military perspectives built into the exercise.

The Ebola documents bring those connections into one concrete episode.

NIAID helped fund the research.

The Army conducted it.

Fauci discussed the fallout with White House, intelligence, and defense officials—and argued that the findings should have been classified.

The overlap Kennedy describes becomes visible in the funding, the participants, and the argument over disclosure.

Once public-health research enters that national-security structure, who decides when the public’s right to know becomes a security problem?

PUBLIC TRUST REQUIRES PUBLIC SCRUTINY

So what ultimately happened to the classification proposal? Which results were published? Also, when and in what form? How were the findings explained to the officials overseeing the planned West African studies?

Those questions deserve a documented timeline. Fauci’s diary shows why: he understood that the findings could cause alarm, and he believed the experiment differed from a natural outbreak. But explaining those differences and restricting access to the evidence are very different responses.

If public trust depends on keeping the public from seeing the results, what exactly are we being asked to trust?

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