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Rebal's avatar
Rebal
5d

When billions for research for DEFENDING AGAINST bioterrorism BECOMES bioterrorism.

Leave it to killer fraudchi. Behind closed doors, free to perpetuate harm and terror, and paid millions...

The costume of the year? Frauchi? Needles? Rats w needles on them? Beagles?

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Jason Gammon's avatar
Jason Gammon
3d

Just FYI: Your Substack is one of the better ones I've came across. Substack is such a promising medium, but it's currently littered with oddball partisans and court jesters. Yours is much better.

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