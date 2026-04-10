What if the most important question about January 6 was never “who stormed the Capitol?” — but rather “who knew it was coming, planned around it, and said nothing to the people who could have stopped it?”

That question now has a documented answer.

And it sits inside a set of FBI internal memos originating from the Bureau’s Boston field office, dated August 2020 — five months before January 6, 2021.

These memos, turned over to Congress by Kash Patel at the request of Congressman Barry Loudermilk, who currently leads the House investigation into January 6, reveal something that the dominant media narrative about that day has almost entirely ignored:

The FBI saw it coming.

They built a strategy around it.

They embedded informants inside the relevant groups.

And then — despite receiving strong intelligence warnings from those very informants — they did not pass those warnings to the Capitol Police or the FBI field personnel stationed in Washington D.C. that day.

That is not a conspiracy theory.

That is what the documents show.

The August 2020 Tabletop Exercise — What It Was and What It Revealed

In August 2020 — four months before the presidential election and five months before January 6 — the FBI’s Boston field office conducted what is known in law enforcement as a tabletop exercise.

These are structured simulations: a scenario is presented, and participants work through strategic responses in real time.

The scenario the FBI ran in August 2020 was not generic.

According to the memos obtained by journalist John Solomon — who discussed their contents in detail in an interview with Steve Bannon — the exercise modeled the following situation: a disputed or “hanging” election in which both sides of the political divide were sufficiently agitated that violence was not just possible but probable.

The FBI, in other words, war-gamed January 6 before the election had even taken place.

They anticipated a contested result.

They anticipated that agitation on both sides could escalate to violence. And they devised specific operational strategies in response.

This matters enormously for one simple reason:

You do not build a detailed operational playbook for a scenario you consider unlikely.

Tabletop exercises are resource-intensive. They are run for scenarios that decision-makers consider genuinely plausible. The FBI in August 2020 clearly considered election-related political violence not just possible but worth serious strategic preparation.

The Two Strategies the FBI Pre-Planned

The memos, per Solomon’s reporting, outline two core strategic recommendations that emerged from the August 2020 simulation. Both are significant.

Taken together, they are stunning — because both strategies were subsequently executed almost exactly as designed.

Strategy One: Embed Informants

The first recommendation was to embed informants inside the groups most likely to engage in political violence or agitation on the ground. This meant infiltrating both right-wing organizations — including groups like the Proud Boys — and left-wing organizations, including Antifa-affiliated networks.

The FBI did this.

That is confirmed.

The Bureau had informants inside multiple organizations that were present at the Capitol on January 6. The question — which the memos illuminate in a troubling way — is not whether informants were embedded, but what happened to the intelligence those informants generated.

According to the FBI’s own documents: the warnings coming in from informants were strong. The intelligence picture being assembled in the days and hours before January 6 was, by the Bureau’s own internal assessment, serious.

Something bad was likely coming.

Strategy Two: Mass Prosecutions for Minor Crimes

The second recommendation from the August 2020 exercise was arguably more legally significant: pursue aggressive, mass prosecutions even for the most minor of crimes committed in connection with election-related political violence.

This strategy was also executed. Just like the pre-planned model.

The January 6 prosecutions have been, by any historical measure, extraordinary in their breadth. Individuals charged with misdemeanor trespassing have faced prosecution timelines and sentencing recommendations that bear no resemblance to how comparable minor offenses are typically handled by the federal justice system.

That heavy-handed posture was not simply conjured from the high emotions after January 6.

It was recommended five months before January 6 ever happened.

The Intelligence Was There — The Warnings Were Not

Here is the part of this story that deserves to be said plainly.

The FBI had informants embedded in the relevant groups.

Those informants were generating intelligence.

Per the FBI’s own internal memos, the warnings coming from those informants were strong — serious enough to be noted, assessed, and documented at the field level.

And yet: the FBI did not pass those warnings to the Capitol Police.

Why wouldn’t they do that?

They did not pass them to the FBI personnel stationed in Washington D.C. that day. The people who were operationally positioned to actually prevent violence from occurring — the law enforcement agencies responsible for Capitol security — were not informed.

Let that sit for a moment.

The Bureau had foreknowledge.

The Bureau had live intelligence.

The Bureau had a pre-built prosecution strategy ready to deploy.

And the Bureau did not warn the people who could have stopped the events that prosecution strategy was designed to be applied to.

So, was this “Tabletop exercise” simply that - an exercise?

Or a plan?

There are only two frameworks for understanding that sequence of events.

The first is catastrophic, systemic institutional incompetence — a failure so total that intelligence generated by embedded informants never made it from one FBI division to the relevant law enforcement partners. The second is something more deliberate. Neither explanation reflects well on the institution.

Use Occam’s Razor here.

The Double Standard: J6 vs. Summer 2020

The prosecution strategy outlined in the August 2020 tabletop exercise — mass prosecutions, aggressive charging for minor crimes, broad application of federal statutes — was designed in the context of anticipated election-related violence.

It was explicitly framed around groups on both sides of the political divide.

But, it was applied to exactly one side.

An example of the Disparity of Justice

Throughout the summer and fall of 2020, the United States experienced the most sustained wave of political violence in decades. By one count, 574 riots occurred across the country between May and September 2020, resulting in billions of dollars in property damage, dozens of deaths, and thousands of injuries. Federal buildings were attacked.

A courthouse in Portland was besieged for months

A police precinct in Minneapolis was burned to the ground

The FBI’s mass prosecution strategy — the one outlined in those August 2020 memos — was not applied to that violence.

The charging posture for left-wing rioters across that entire period bears no resemblance to what was applied to January 6 defendants for comparably minor conduct.

The memos make this double standard impossible to explain as coincidence.

Because the strategy was devised before either set of events.

The Bureau chose, deliberately and in advance, to apply it selectively.

That is actual partisan abuse of political power.

J. Michael Waller: “I Saw Provocateurs at the Capitol”

The documentary evidence in the FBI memos does not stand alone. It is corroborated by a significant piece of contemporaneous, first-person eyewitness journalism that received far less attention than it deserved.

On January 14, 2021 — eight days after the Capitol events — J. Michael Waller, a senior analyst at the Center for Security Policy and a veteran observer of political movements and intelligence operations, published a piece in The Federalist titled “I Saw Provocateurs at the Capitol Riot on Jan. 6.”

The piece is available at thefederalist.com.

Waller was present at the rally and subsequently at the Capitol. His account is detailed, specific, and written in the disciplined register of someone with professional training in identifying organized agitation versus organic crowd behavior.

He describes individuals who stood out from the broader crowd in specific ways: their movements were purposeful and coordinated, their behavior was designed to escalate rather than express, and their presence felt professional rather than spontaneous.

Waller is not a random social media commenter either. He is a named, credentialed professional who was physically present and who committed his observations to writing within days of the event (before the broader political narrative had fully calcified).

Now, his account alone does not prove orchestration.

But it is entirely consistent with what the FBI memos describe:

A situation that had been intelligence-mapped in advance, into which trained actors — of whatever affiliation — had been embedded.

First-person eyewitness accounts from credentialed observers, published contemporaneously, are among the most reliable forms of evidence available.

Waller’s piece deserves to be read alongside the FBI memos, not in isolation from them.

What “Stand Down” Looks Like When You Document It

Critics of this framing will argue that “failure to warn” is not the same as “stand down” — and technically, they are correct.

There is no memo that says “do not warn the Capitol Police.”

What the documents show is an absence: warnings that existed at the intelligence level and did not travel to the operational level.

But here is what a documented institutional stand-down actually looks like in practice. It does not look like a memo saying “let it happen.” It looks like:

Intelligence that exists but is not transmitted

Preparations that are made for prosecution but not for prevention

A strategy that was designed months in advance and executed with precision after the fact

A consistent pattern of selective application that benefits one political outcome over another

None of those individual elements, in isolation, constitutes proof of deliberate orchestration.

Together, they constitute something that demands a far more serious public reckoning than it has received.

The question is not whether the FBI is capable of this. The Bureau’s own history — from COINTELPRO to the documented manipulation of the Carter Page FISA applications, confirmed by the Durham Report — establishes that the FBI has both the institutional capacity and the historical precedent for using its intelligence and prosecutorial tools to shape political outcomes.

The Pattern of Selective Institutional Weaponization

Zoom out for a moment. Because January 6 does not exist in a vacuum.

The FBI’s conduct surrounding the 2016 election — the Steele Dossier, the Page FISA warrants, the Crossfire Hurricane investigation — was found by Special Counsel John Durham to have involved serious institutional failures and, in some cases, deliberate misconduct.

The Bureau opened a counterintelligence investigation into a presidential campaign based on sourcing it knew or should have known was unreliable, and it pursued that investigation with a selective rigor that was not applied to the opposing campaign.

The pattern that emerges across 2016, 2020, and January 6 is consistent:

The FBI’s most aggressive tools — surveillance, informant embedding, prosecution strategy, and intelligence management — have been applied asymmetrically along political lines.

That is the documented conclusion of a Special Counsel investigation and the implication of the memos now before Congress.

This is the context in which the August 2020 tabletop exercise, the informant embeddings, the failure to warn Capitol Police, and the mass prosecution strategy need to be understood.

Not as isolated failures.

As a pattern.

And, if you want to learn more about patterns surrounding January 6th, you should read this article:

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did the FBI’s August 2020 tabletop exercise involve?

The FBI’s Boston field office conducted a simulation in August 2020 that modeled a disputed presidential election scenario in which both sides were sufficiently agitated to potentially engage in political violence. The exercise produced specific strategic recommendations — including embedding informants and pursuing mass prosecutions — that were subsequently applied to January 6 defendants.

Who is Barry Loudermilk and what is his role in the J6 investigation?

Congressman Barry Loudermilk of Georgia chairs the House subcommittee currently responsible for the ongoing congressional investigation into January 6. He requested that Kash Patel turn over the FBI memos to Congress, which Patel did through formal channels.

What did J. Michael Waller witness at the Capitol on January 6?

Waller, a senior analyst at the Center for Security Policy, was physically present at both the rally and the Capitol on January 6. In a piece published in The Federalist on January 14, 2021, he described observing individuals whose behavior appeared coordinated and professionally directed toward escalation rather than organic political expression — consistent with the presence of trained provocateurs.

Why didn’t the FBI warn the Capitol Police despite having intelligence?

According to the FBI’s own internal memos, the intelligence warnings generated by embedded informants were described as strong. However, those warnings were not transmitted to Capitol Police or Washington, D.C. FBI field personnel. No public explanation for that transmission failure has been provided by the Bureau.

How does January 6 fit into the broader pattern of FBI conduct?

Special Counsel John Durham’s report confirmed that the FBI engaged in serious institutional failures and deliberate misconduct in its handling of the 2016 election investigation. The documented pattern across 2016, 2020, and January 6 suggests a consistent asymmetric application of the Bureau’s most aggressive tools along political lines — a pattern that the August 2020 memos and subsequent January 6 prosecution record reinforce.