It’s not in the FBI Vault.

There are no press releases, no declassifications, and no official record of what Senator Edward “Ted” Kennedy asked the Bureau to investigate before his death. The file wasn’t meant to exist. And if it hadn’t been leaked, you wouldn’t be reading this.

What’s in it?

A secret airline. A CIA-backed heroin operation. A covert team of five intelligence operatives—three of whom became CIA Directors. A plan to create a limitless black budget using global drug sales, puppet governments, and offshore banking. And at the center of it all?

A man the government still denies exists: Major General Robert L. Ferrera.

The document reads like a Cold War fever dream.

But it’s real.

Excerpt of FBI Report sent to Senator Ted Kennedy

FBI REPORT LINK

In it, an unnamed FBI agent warns Senator Kennedy:

“If this TOP SECRET report were to ‘leak’ in any portion, Senator, you understand that our agents, planted in the above agencies, would be exposed, and over 15 years of work would be in total disarray.”

So why did Kennedy want this buried CIA banking operation investigated?

What was the Five Star Trust?

And how did the most powerful intelligence agency in the world hide hundreds of billions of dollars from Congress?

This is the story of the most dangerous operation the CIA ever ran—and the men who nearly got away with it.

Let’s start with the file they never wanted you to find.

The Top Secret File That Was Never Meant to Be Seen

The official FBI Vault contains thousands of files—covering everyone from Martin Luther King Jr. to Jimmy Hoffa to Marilyn Monroe. But Ted Kennedy’s request to investigate the Five Star Trust? It’s nowhere to be found.

That’s not a redaction. It’s a total omission.

The file that has since surfaced isn’t housed in the Bureau’s online archive. It didn’t come from a FOIA release. It leaked—quietly, unofficially, and dangerously. Its language reads more like a spy novel than a government document. But buried inside are names, dates, ops, and directives so specific that its authenticity can’t just simply be dismissed.

Kennedy’s inquiry risked blowing the cover off a 15-year CIA black budget operation, compromising dozens of embedded agents across the globe.

But why was he looking into it?

Because he had names.

Because he had numbers.

And because someone told him about a massive trust account tied to covert operations in Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, and Kentucky—a strange combination that would later be code-named:

STUDEBAKER

But STUDEBAKER wasn’t just a trust. It was the result of a Cold War-era operation designed to fund U.S. black ops around the globe without touching a dime of taxpayer money—or letting Congress know a single detail.

This operation had a name.

It was called Operation Eagle II.

And it didn’t just change the CIA.

It built the CIA you know today.

Operation Eagle II – Birth of a Black Budget Machine

In the late 1960s, something shifted inside the Central Intelligence Agency. A plan was hatched—not just to expand covert operations, but to sever them completely from congressional oversight.

And the man behind it was none other than CIA Director Richard Helms.

Richard Helms as CIA Director, 1966.

According to the leaked file, Helms drafted a blueprint to give the CIA unlimited, untraceable funding—a pipeline of black money that would make the Agency financially independent from the U.S. government itself. No more begging Congress. No more budget line-items. No more paper trails.

“...a plan by which the CIA could have as much funds as, and when, needed, without knowledge of Congress,”

– FBI Summary of Helms' internal memo

Helms knew this was dangerous. In a memo intercepted by the FBI, he warned the Oval Office:

“If Congress, or any other uninformed ‘do-gooders’ ever become aware of this operation, this agency and its director will invoke the 1949 Central Intelligence Agency Act…”

That Act exempted the CIA from any law requiring disclosure of its “functions,” personnel, titles, or salaries. Helms wasn’t asking for permission. He was stating his legal escape hatch.

Then he picked his team.

Richard Helms, Edward Lansdale, George H.W. Bush, Richard Armitage, De-aged Photo of Robert Ferrera

And it wasn’t just any group of operatives. This was a deep-state dream team, hand-selected and presented to none other than John Foster Dulles, who gave the plan his blessing. Considering that Dulles died in 1959 and the Vietnam War started in 1955, this assembly must have been done in the early to mid 50s.

John Foster Dulles, 1949

In the document, Dulles is referred to as the “Godfather” of the CIA. This is interesting because John Foster Dulles was a Secretary of State, not a CIA director. But it shows the power that the Dulles brothers had.

The operation would be known as Eagle II—a callback to an OSS mission in World War II, and a personal request by one of its core architects: Lt. Col. Robert Ferrera. This original Eagle operation could be one of two:

Eagle Project - a joint operation between the OSS and the Korean Liberation Army

Project Eagle - an OSS operation that sent Polish spies behind enemy lines

My money is on the 2nd since it appears that Robert Ferrera was buds with William Casey, who was also involved in Project Eagle with the Poles.

Helms’ covert council included:

General Edward Lansdale – Vietnam psyops master, tasked with handling military distribution and collection of drugs in Southeast Asia.

William Colby – Cold-blooded executor of the Phoenix Program; put in charge of building the manpower network: pushers, runners, fixers, and executioners. He had also helped set up the stay-behind networks of Operation Gladio .

George H.W. Bush – Young, ambitious, and connected. Would run Overseas National Airline , the CIA’s drug-smuggling fleet disguised as military logistics.

Richard Armitage – Bush’s top aide. The go-between for undesirable contacts and a key node in operational security.

Lt. Col. Robert Ferrera – OSS veteran, Special Forces founder, multilingual pilot, and international fixer. Would source drugs from Latin America and the Middle East, build diplomatic cover, and eventually evolve into the CIA’s most elusive agent. If Jason Bourne, Raymond Reddington, and The Punisher were rolled up into a person, it would be him.

Together, they would run one of the most ambitious black-budget schemes in modern history—funded by heroin, cocaine, LSD, and marijuana, moved through secret air corridors, laundered through foreign banks, and protected by total plausible deniability.

The plan’s success hinged on a second, lesser-known airline: Overseas National Airline [Airways] (ONA). The CIA awarded it full cargo contracts before it even owned aircraft. Its job? Smuggle drugs into the Pacific Rim and funnel profits into the Five Star Trust and related vehicles.

Table showing that ONA was almost exclusively military for many years

The machine was in motion.

The next phase was elimination.

The Phoenix Program – Death by Design

William Colby in Vietnam

Before the first brick of heroin ever moved, William Colby began “clearing the board.”

His job was elimination.

Operating under the sanitized title of The Phoenix Program, Colby’s mandate was simple: remove anyone who could compromise Eagle II—American or otherwise.

Colby’s targets included dissidents, whistleblowers, and even rogue agents within the CIA itself.

“Colby became insane with his power… over 20,000 ‘suspects’ were executed and over 2,500 US citizens vanished.”

– FBI Memo to Senator Ted Kennedy

Let that number sit with you: 2,500 American citizens.

Vanished.

No trials.

No charges.

Just disappeared into the black.

And Colby didn’t discriminate. Vietnamese civilians, U.S. servicemen, suspected leakers—anyone deemed “uncontrollable” was fair game. The CIA had a term for it: “neutralization.” A euphemism for extrajudicial assassination.

Excerpt from Douglas Valentine’s “ The Phoenix Program: America's Use Of Terror In Vietnam”

The FBI source alleges that Colby became so dangerous, even Helms tried to have him removed permanently. But Colby, ever the chess player, had leverage.

“Copies of all plans, as well as secret recordings of all meetings, were in safe-keeping somewhere. It was Colby’s insurance policy against Helms and Dulles.”

Unable to take him out, Helms struck a deal.

Colby would resign from Eagle II and keep his mouth shut. In exchange, Helms—with Dulles' approval—promised him a reward:

The Directorship of the CIA.

Colby took the deal. And sure enough, in 1973, he got the job.

The Phoenix Program, however, remained. And the culture of silencing dissent had already been deeply embedded into the structure of Eagle II.

With the dissidents dead or vanished, the path was clear.

The network would now scale globally.

But there was one nation creating a bit of a snafu.

Japan.

Buying Japan: The LDP and Prince Watanabe

LDP launching convention, 15 November 1955

“The plan was in full force when the United States government encountered continued opposition to its requests from the Japanese government ruling party.“

– FBI Memo

So Japan was a problem.

The solution, however, was simple: install a government loyal to the CIA.

Yeah, simple enough.

The execution? Less simple—but no less effective.

At first, U.S. efforts to embed CIA-friendly operatives into Japan’s postwar power structure failed. Bureaucratic resistance, public nationalism, and entrenched elites made it difficult to penetrate the country’s political architecture.

So George H.W. Bush offered an alternative:

Don’t infiltrate Japan’s power. Buy it.

Bush identified a floundering political faction called the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Started in 1955, it had little influence, no resources, and almost no popular support.

But it had one thing the CIA needed: desperation.

To flip the country, the CIA—through Lt. Col. Robert Ferrera—funneled the LDP more than ¥300 billion Japanese yen (roughly $8.6–$9 billion USD in 2024). The cash was used to buy votes, fund campaigns, and seize control of Japan’s political future.

And how did Ferrera gain access?

Through an “open-door” relationship with Prince Hiruko Watanabe, a close cousin (possibly illegitimate) of Emperor Hirohito.

Formal Portrait of Emperor Hirohito (or Emperor Shōwa)

While official Japanese records do not confirm a “Prince Hiruko,” his presence in the file suggests either an alias or the involvement of a royal family member whose identity remains deliberately obscured.

“Ferrera… had an ‘open door’ to Japanese politicians and the Diet.”

– FBI Memo

With CIA money and Watanabe’s access, the LDP surged into power—effectively turning Japan’s Parliament into a proxy arm of the U.S. intelligence state. The funding continued well into the 1960s and 70s, camouflaged by gold-backed bonds and offshore financial structures.

From nearly ten years, everything was running smoothly.

And the CIA (along with the “Gang of Five”) were getting rich.

Time to Cash Out

From 1966 to 1976, Operation Eagle II was humming along like a well-oiled covert machine. The CIA had built an off-the-books black budget empire through heroin smuggling, political manipulation, and global laundering. Southeast Asia was the cash cow. Japan was the vault. And Studebaker was the code name for the CIA’s most sensitive money-moving mechanism.

But in the early 1970s, things began to shift.

The Collapse Begins: Helms, MKUltra, and the Family Jewels

Washington Post Article about Helms resigning, Dec 1972

In 1973, Richard Helms, the architect of Eagle II, resigned as CIA Director—officially saying he could "better control international operations from outside the CIA than as its actual director."

It shouldn’t be overlooked that this was the same period he ordered the destruction of nearly all MKUltra records—and likely other clandestine programs like Eagle II. So, his exit may have been even more strategic than just “better control.”

James R. Schlesinger

Helms handed the Agency to James R. Schlesinger, a placeholder meant to stall Congress and buy time. But that didn’t sit well with William Colby, who had been promised the top job. After just six months, Schlesinger—widely despised within the CIA—was replaced by Colby.

Unfortunately, Colby was not a company man.

Colby’s Media Moment and the Congressional Spotlight

William Colby speaking before Congress

As Director, William Colby became famous (or infamous) for being media-friendly and reform-oriented. He cooperated with the Church and Pike Committee hearings, which investigated the CIA’s darkest secrets. He revealed the infamous "family jewels"—a classified collection of the agency’s covert operations from the 1950s through Vietnam.

Many inside the Agency viewed this as a massive betrayal.

But perhaps Colby was simply feeding Congress the milk while keeping the meat at home.

In a 1975 interview with Newsweek, he cryptically said:

"We need secrecy…There are some 'bad' secrets—mistakes we've made, things that have gone wrong, sure. But there are some 'good' secrets, necessary secrets… We have people whose lives and reputations depend on our secrecy."

Perhaps the “good secrets” was Colby referring to Studebaker and Project Eagle II.

The Lockheed Scandal Blows Open the Door

Excerpt from 1976 NYT Article on Lockheed Bribery Scandal

While Colby was under fire at home, across the Pacific, things got worse.

In Japan, Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka—whom the FBI refers to as “the puppet of Helms”—was caught taking bribes in the Lockheed Aircraft Scandal. This was no small matter: U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Corporation was exposed for funneling millions in bribes to foreign politicians across Europe and Asia in exchange for aircraft contracts.

In Japan, it implicated Tanaka directly, exposing a trail of dark money and CIA involvement. And the last thing Helms wanted was for investigators to connect Tanaka’s backers to Operation Eagle II.

It was time to cut ties and cover tracks.

Bush Cleans House

In 1976, with the Tanaka scandal blowing back toward Langley, George H.W. Bush was installed as CIA Director. His assignment?

Terminate Eagle II

Start and finish STUDEBAKER (the clean up operation)

Clean the financials

And bury the operation

He succeeded.

But there was still ¥318 billion yen (~$6 billion USD today) unaccounted for—money funneled through the LDP and tied to Tanaka.

Enter STUDEBAKER: The Exit Strategy

To extract that money without exposing its origins, the CIA devised STUDEBAKER—a complex laundering operation designed to disappear black budget funds while maintaining plausible deniability for both the U.S. and Japanese governments.

Here’s how it worked:

Step 1: Find a Fall Guy

They chose Soichi Iizuka, a wealthy Japanese billionaire loyal to the imperial family. He agreed to let his name be retroactively added to records as the person who had “loaned” ¥318 billion to the LDP.

Now the paper trail pointed to a private citizen, not the CIA.

Step 2: Create a Fake Asset

To legitimize the transfer, Iizuka was issued Gold Certificates by the Japanese Treasury. These were official-looking instruments that gave the illusion that Iizuka’s wealth came from old war gold or imperial assets.

Step 3: Buy a Real Asset

Iizuka used the certificates to purchase a Certificate of Deposit (CD No. 4051100-92) from Mitsui Bank, Tokyo. This was a legitimate, registered financial instrument.

Copy of Certificate of Deposit issued by Head Office, Mitsui Bank LTD, August 1977. Notice that the CD number (4051100-92) matches along with the amount.

Step 4: Disappear the Funds

Iizuka was then instructed to "sell" the CD and "invest" the proceeds abroad. The cover story? Every investment failed. The real story? The CIA quietly took possession of the cash.

But the CIA couldn’t take it directly. Helms needed a low-profile American buyer to finish the job—someone invisible to regulators, unknown to international banks, and willing to play ball.

That man wouldn’t appear until 1983.

The Arrival of J.R. Horn

Marion Horn

Marion “J.R.” Horn Jr., a Kentucky-based entrepreneur, was the perfect tool. He operated in the gray zone—not quite dirty, not quite clean. He had a history of ambitious ventures without funding, a paper trail of business deals just inside the law, and best of all—he wasn’t famous.

Horn accepted the CD and the cover story. He even had the original copy of the certificate validated by the U.S. Embassy in Japan, through consular official Frances Lide.

Present at the meeting:

Eiji Usuyama (Assistant Manager, Mitsui Bank)

Akira Mishima (Assistant Manager, Mitsui Bank)

Takashi Takahashi (Mitsui Bank attorney)

Copy of certificate validation signed by Frances Lide and others

The FBI noted chillingly:

“All three were given the ‘go-ahead’ by Mitsui… and in exchange, if anything happened to them, their families would be compensated with $1 million USD by the Japanese government. All three have met their deaths in an identical fashion at the same spot and time. Their families have received the funds.”

While I couldn’t find information on the 3 Mitsui Bank employees, Frances Lide was a real individual who appears to had passed away in 2012.

STUDEBAKER Was Working—Until It Wasn't

Horn had the CD.

The funds were poised to disappear into the abyss of bad “investments.”

The CIA would get its cash.

And the paper trail would vanish.

But then—a fly in the ointment.

The Fly in the Ointment: The Contras

Just as Studebaker was being laid to rest, a new war required old money.

Richard Helms, now operating fully in the shadows, found himself needing fast, deniable funds to support the Contras—a U.S.-backed rebel group fighting the leftist Sandinista government in Nicaragua.

Official funding was blocked by Congress. But Helms already knew how to build an invisible war chest. He just needed to spin the old machine back up.

Problem was—the team was scattered.

The Gang of Five Was Gone

Only One Man Was Available—and Willing

That left one of the original five:

Richard Armitage.

At the time, he held a key role—Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, having previously been Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asia and the Pacific. In other words: perfect placement to reboot an Asia-based logistics operation with cover.

With Bush’s full knowledge—but without Reagan’s—Helms tapped Armitage to restart Eagle II under a new name (Golden Triangle).

The plan was simple:

Rebuild the smuggling network

Reignite the laundering cycle

Use the leftover Studebaker assets

And plug it all into Central America

But there was one very real problem still floating out there:

Marion Horn had the Mitsui CD.

And he was trying to cash it.

Stopping the CD—and the Man Who Held It

Helms couldn’t risk Horn completing the transfer. The Certificate of Deposit had already been validated by the U.S. Consulate in Tokyo, and several Mitsui Bank officials had signed off.

If Horn succeeded, it could:

Expose Studebaker

Link back to Eagle II

Tie Bush, Helms, and Armitage to covert drug operations and foreign political manipulation

So Helms moved to kill the CD transaction—and neutralize Horn.

What came next was a classic CIA maneuver:

Declare the CD “stolen”

Brand it a forgery

Use law enforcement in a foreign nation to make the problem disappear

The CIA alerted Singapore’s Commercial Crime Division, and on November 21, 1983, Marion Horn and his partner John Burns were detained. All documents were seized by Chief Inspector Chai Yong Song (possibly Chai Yong Seng).

Either way, the trap was sprung.

Horn would disappear forever.

The CD would be erased.

And the old system could be reborn under a new name.

But then… someone stepped in.

FAQ: The Five Star Trust

1. What exactly was Operation Eagle II?

Operation Eagle II was a covert CIA initiative, allegedly launched in the mid-1960s, designed to fund black ops through drug trafficking and off-the-books financial structures. Using a secret airline (Overseas National Airline), it smuggled heroin and other narcotics from Asia and laundered the proceeds through global banking networks—outside of Congressional oversight.

2. Is there real evidence that Senator Ted Kennedy was investigating this?

Yes. A leaked FBI file—not available in the official FBI Vault—contains correspondence tied to Kennedy’s office requesting an investigation into a Japanese-American financial trust involving black ops, gold certificates, and CIA drug operations. The memo includes a warning that disclosure would expose 15 years of embedded U.S. agents and destroy covert infrastructure.

3. Who was Robert Ferrera, and why is he so important?

Lt. Col. Robert L. Ferrera (later a Major General) is described as a ghost agent—so deeply buried that even the CIA denies his existence. OSS veteran, Green Beret founder, and covert CIA operative, Ferrera was reportedly in charge of sourcing global narcotics and managing key diplomatic and intelligence contacts. According to leaked documents, he ultimately turned against the Agency to protect an asset named J.R. Horn.

4. What is the Five Star Trust?

The Five Star Trust was the result of Operation Eagle II’s financial laundering efforts—a massive slush fund built on narcotics, war gold, and untraceable bank instruments. Its existence allegedly allowed the CIA to conduct global operations with zero accountability, using offshore structures, gold certificates, and trusted foreign intermediaries.

5. Why was Japan central to this operation?

Japan, post-WWII, became a perfect staging ground for financial manipulation. The CIA funded the rise of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) with billions in covert capital funneled through Prince Watanabe and billionaire Soichi Iizuka. Japan offered secrecy, cooperation, and access to Asia’s opium routes—making it a linchpin in the global laundering of black budget funds.