The White Rabbit Report

The White Rabbit Report

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Frequency Smashing's avatar
Frequency Smashing
Mar 25, 2025

I was in GATE, it was a pretty pedestrian experience, we did some projects and worksheets but that never granted me the ability to skip ahead in the grade range which is what I really wanted.

I have to say that trying to find obedience and emotional pliability in a divergent thinker with leadership qualities sounds like a unicorn hunt to me.

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Jamie Garten's avatar
Jamie Garten
Apr 2, 2025

An important point, is that if you successfully tested to be used as an asset, you were also mind wiped to forget the experience. So at best, you probably only have slivers of memories or a sense of confusion about it. I remember thinking I was in the gifted and talent program for a confused moment…and then the program (confusion, wipe) took over and I forgot it. Thanks for sharing this. Remember the tones, the pink drink, the cards. I am getting memories back of being in these programs-awful experiences.

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