“Were you chosen… or recruited?”

It always started the same way.

A teacher pulled you aside. You were handed a worksheet that looked different from everyone else's. Maybe you sat alone in the library with a headset, listening to tones. Maybe you were asked strange questions like, Why do we wear clothes? Or handed flashcards and told to “guess.”

You didn’t know it yet, but you were being tested.

Officially, it was called GATE—the Gifted and Talented Education program. A national effort to identify and support children with exceptional intellectual ability. A fast track. A golden opportunity. A mark of honor.

But what if it was something else?

What if the GATE program wasn’t just designed to teach gifted children… but to study them? Track them? Maybe even groom them?

Because here’s where it gets strange:

Dozens of former students—across decades and districts—recall the same bizarre experiences.



Tests they can’t explain. Memories that don’t quite feel like theirs.

A sense, later in life, that someone had been… watching.

And the deeper you dig, the more questions emerge.

Why was a military psychologist involved in designing gifted testing methods?

Why did GATE appear just after the U.S. government passed sweeping legislation to find and shape “scientific talent”?

And why does the CIA’s long history of psychological experimentation seem to shadow its every step?

This isn’t a story about gifted kids.

It’s a story about how the government may have found them, studied them, and never truly let them go.

Let’s begin.

Origins and Purpose

The war for young minds didn’t begin in the classroom—it began in orbit.

In 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, a polished metal sphere the size of a beach ball—and in doing so, it shattered American confidence.

It wasn’t just a satellite. It was a message.

The Russians had beaten the U.S. to space, and that meant they might beat them to something even more valuable:

Intellectual supremacy.

And the response came quickly.

In 1958, the U.S. passed the National Defense Education Act—a sweeping Cold War-era law designed not to improve education, but to weaponize it.

Officially, it aimed to strengthen science, math, and language instruction. Unofficially, it was a call to arms—an effort to identify and cultivate the next generation of scientists, engineers… and operatives.

Because in a war of wits, the most powerful weapon isn’t a missile.

It’s a mind.

So they began to search. Quietly. Systematically.

They needed children who could calculate faster, imagine deeper, break patterns and rebuild them. Children who could be shaped—not just into scholars, but into assets.

From that urgency, programs like GATE would be born. But the groundwork was laid years before its name ever appeared in a school brochure.

It started with a question:

What makes a mind useful to the state?

And they were determined to find out.

A 1956 New York Times Article . Rear Admiral Hyman G. Rickover was chief of the naval reactors branch of the Atomic Energy Commission. This was one year before Sputnik and two before the NDEA.

John C. Flanagan: The Psychologist Behind the Curtain

Not all architects build with stone. Some use data. Others use children.

John C. Flanagan

John C. Flanagan was no ordinary educator.

He wasn’t a school principal. He wasn’t a curriculum designer.

He was a military psychologist—a man who made a career out of measuring human potential the way a tailor measures fabric: coldly, precisely, without sentiment.

During World War II, Flanagan developed the Critical Incident Technique—a psychological tool used to evaluate fighter pilots under stress. His goal wasn’t to reward intelligence—it was to predict utility.

Could a pilot stay calm under fire?

Make split-second decisions?

Follow orders?

Think tactically?

“The critical incident technique provides a means of identifying the behaviors that are most directly related to success or failure in a specific activity… It is a flexible procedure that can be adapted to meet the needs of many different kinds of studies.” - The Critical Incident Technique, 1954

It worked. Too well.

Abstract from The critical incident technique . Psychological Bulletin (1954) by John C. Flanagan

After the war, Flanagan took that same technique—designed to select elite combat personnel—and turned it toward a new population: American teenagers.

He created Project Talent, a vast nationwide study launched in 1960. Over 400,000 high school students were tested, profiled, and categorized. Not just for grades or college readiness, but for things like:

Decision-making under pressure

Spatial awareness

Leadership susceptibility

Emotional pliability

Obedience under stress

It wasn’t education. It was inventory.

Flanagan described it himself as “the first scientifically planned national inventory of human talents.” But who was keeping the inventory? And why?

Although Project Talent was framed as a civic good—an effort to match students with ideal careers—its design bore the unmistakable fingerprints of intelligence operations.

What if this wasn’t just about nurturing gifted children—

but identifying the ones who could be programmed?

The tests became the template. The profiles became the files.

And when the GATE program eventually emerged, it carried Flanagan’s legacy like a fingerprint.

One that’s still pressed against the glass.

E. Paul Torrance: Creativity Researcher or Intelligence Talent Scout?

He said he wanted to measure imagination. What he really wanted was to weaponize it.

E. Paul Torrance and his book "Gifted Children in the Regular Classroom"

At first glance, E. Paul Torrance seems harmless—almost whimsical.

The “father of modern creativity,” best known for his drawing tests and quirky prompts like “What would happen if people could fly?”

But behind that smile was a military-trained psychologist who spent his formative years studying fighter pilots under extreme duress.

During World War II, Torrance worked with the U.S. Air Force Survival Training Program. His job wasn’t to make men more creative. It was to determine which ones could think clearly under stress, improvise solutions while disoriented, and adapt their thinking when cut off from support.

In other words: identify minds that could be trusted in chaos.

Sound familiar?

Later, as a professor, he pivoted to the study of “giftedness.” But his definition of gifted was never traditional. It wasn’t just about test scores or memory. It was about divergent thinking. Pattern flipping. Risk-taking. The ability to shift realities on command.

Exactly the kind of thinking intelligence agencies value in covert operatives.

His creativity assessments were anything but child’s play. They were diagnostic tools—elegantly disguised as art assignments—that revealed how a mind approached the unknown.

Was it rigid? Linear? Or malleable, responsive… programmable?

These tests would go on to shape the identification process for GATE.

They looked like enrichment. They felt like games.

But beneath the surface, they were measuring something deeper:

Who could think outside the box?

Who could generate many solutions to one problem?

Who could mentally detach from reality and reimagine it from scratch?

In a combat zone, that kind of thinking wins battles.

In a lab, it opens doors.

And in a child?

It opens the question:

Was Torrance really measuring creativity… or selecting the minds most likely to dissociate?

The GATE program didn’t just borrow his ideas—it was built on them.

And the tests?

They never told you the results.

Because you weren’t meant to know who passed.

John Curtis Gowan: The Counselor of Consciousness

He taught math by day. At night, he mapped the outer edges of the mind.

John Curtis Gowan

Of all the architects behind gifted education, John Curtis Gowan was perhaps the most quietly dangerous.

Not because he had a military rank.

Not because he wielded political power.

But because he believed.

Gowan wasn’t satisfied with test scores or traditional models of intelligence. To him, the gifted weren’t just bright—they were evolving. He saw their minds not as destinations, but doorways. And if the doorways could be opened... well, who knew what might come through?

His career began innocently enough: a Harvard-trained mathematician, a teacher at Culver Military Academy, a counselor to boys destined for uniform. But after Sputnik, everything changed. Like the others, Gowan aligned himself with the federal push for “talent development.” But where Flanagan had statistics, and Torrance had creativity metrics, Gowan brought something stranger to the table:

Mysticism. Hypnosis. Altered states of consciousness.

He edited Gifted Child Quarterly, a respected academic journal that—under his watch—published articles on LSD, trance states, psychic ability, and child hypnotizability.

Excerpt from 1972 GCQ article titled “The Creative Person and Non-Ordinary Reality”

“Hypnosis, and the principles derived from it, have long been education tools.” “What evidence there is…indicates quite definite and possibly striking improvement in learning…while under a well-managed trance.” - Excerpts from 1970 Study “The Use of Hypnosis and the Improvement of Academic Achievement”

Not fringe. Not satire. Peer-reviewed research.

He believed the gifted child was not just ahead of their class—but ahead of their species. Capable of reaching “higher developmental stages,” including what he called “mystical consciousness.”

He published a book: Trance, Art & Creativity.

It wasn’t shelved in the education section. It was closer to metaphysics. He even developed a “framework” that maps this journey he called the syntaxic mode. In his own words, rephrased for readability:

We have reached the endpoint of our investigation, where it becomes clear that human consciousness, when functioning at its most advanced level, stands as the most fitting entity in the universe to directly encounter the divine or awe-inspiring. All that we have examined previously—the trance-like wonders of an earlier stage and the symbolic power of a subsequent one—act merely as preliminaries, comparable to the background music or opening scene before the main narrative begins. These prior phases are but stepping stones to the intellectual clarity and emotional depth found in this higher mode of awareness. Commonly referred to as "creativity," this mode outstrips its earlier counterparts, which were similarly defined by terms like "trance" and "art." However, this mode demonstrates a creativity of exceptional force, distinguished not only by its capacity to generate but also by its ability to escalate, to unlock previously unimagined abilities, and to facilitate intuition, transcendence, ecstatic states, transformation, and a profound sense of salvation.

Gowan’s diagram of the “Syntaxic Mode” or “Creativity”

And yet—Gowan wasn’t exiled from academia.

He was embraced.Why?

Because what he studied—altered states, dissociative ability, suggestibility—wasn’t just interesting to psychologists. It was of keen interest to intelligence agencies.

Mind pliability. Cognitive elasticity. Controlled transformation.

These weren’t abstract ideas—they were recruitment criteria.

And Gowan was designing systems to identify those traits in children.

He believed that certain gifted students were naturally attuned to “extraordinary states” and that with the right guidance—or the right manipulation—those states could be stabilized.

So while the brochures spoke of “enrichment,” and the classes promised “challenge,” what Gowan may have been building—quietly, experimentally—was a pipeline into the paranormal.

And in a Cold War world where the CIA funded remote viewing, psychic warfare, and consciousness projection, Gowan wasn’t on the fringe.

He was on the edge of something they desperately wanted to cross.

The Tones, the Tests, and the Pink Liquid

Some things you forget. Others… refuse to leave you.

For decades, former GATE students have shared memories. Some are fragmented. Others are crystal clear. Many begin with the same strange sentence:

“I always thought it was just me.”

But as more came forward—on TikTok, in Reddit threads, in quiet conversations late at night—patterns emerged.

Identical details. Shared experiences. Recurring scenes that spanned decades, districts, even states.

Memories that felt less like education… and more like observation.

The Hearing Test

The most common experience. You were taken from class. Given headphones. Told to press a button or raise a hand when you heard a tone—left ear, right ear, high, low.

Simple, right?

But then it got… strange.

Some students recall tones that pulsed , that vibrated through their skulls.

Some swear they heard whispers beneath the static.

Others reported existential dread, as if something inside them had been triggered—but they didn’t know what.

And they all remember this:

They were never told why they were being tested.

Some students remember (or rather, re-remember, in the case of repressed memories) this audio. A clip is provided below:

0:00 -33:07

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

If you find this audio to be familiar (or unsettling), you may want to sit down.

The man on the tape is Robert Monroe. He is the man behind the CIA’s Gateway Program. The audio is designed to “guide” you through a “gate.”

In a word, astral projection.

“I remember being brought to a room that was dimly lit inside the school and I don’t remember if I was alone in the room or if someone else was there or in another room? I just remember a series of beeps and someone asking, 'can you hear me in your left ear, can you hear me in your right ear'.”

The Pink Liquid

It came in a paper cup.

They said it was fluoride, part of a “routine dental program”, often referred to as “swish and spit” initiatives. But for many, it tasted unnatural. It burned. It lingered. And sometimes, it came right before a test.

This process was prevalent in the 1960s-1980s, and diminished to nonexistentance by the 1990s and early 2000s.

Years later, they would remember it not as a health measure—but as a ritual. A preparation. A chemical cue.

"I also remember being lined up during the school day randomly to swish around a pink fluid and then spit it out. It was always dispensed from pump bottles into small paper cups. They told us it was fluoride but it never made sense to me because my toothpaste had fluoride so why are we being told to do this at school?”

The Zener Cards

You sat at a desk.

The adult held up a card.

You guessed what was on the other side: star, circle, wave.

Some students remember being praised. Others remember nothing at all. But one thing stands out:

No one ever told them if they were right.

The test didn’t need correct answers.

It needed responses.

“I also remember a woman who would hold flash cards up (shapes/numbers) and have me guess what was on the back, bonus if I got the color too - but I never was told how I performed.”

The Rooms with Covered Windows

Trailers. Storage rooms. Library booths with the blinds drawn.

Sometimes the lights were too bright. Other times, too dim.

But they were always isolated. Always quiet. Always temporary.

“I was sent to a room I’d never been in before, and there was at least one adult in there that I didn’t recognize. I don’t remember any of my teachers being in there with me... The windows in the room were always covered with brown paper. I 100% definitely remember this. You couldn’t even get near the edge of the window to peer inside. I was the only kid in there.”

“I asked my husband more about his experience and if his advanced classes were separate or had no windows - he said he remembers it was 5-6 kids in a special room in the library, but did say there were no windows.”

The Questions

Some recall questions that felt oddly… philosophical.

Why do we have skin?

Why do people believe in God?

What would you do if the world ended tomorrow?

Questions that weren’t academic. They were probing.

Questions that felt like they were meant to get inside you.

To see how your mind moved.

To watch where it went when you were alone.

An example of a worksheet Mills shared on TikTok.. TikTok / @annamillsxo23

And here’s the part that matters: these memories aren’t from one school. They’re from dozens. Hundreds. Across time zones. Across generations.

No one taught these kids to remember these things.

And yet they do.

Which begs the question:

Were they students… or subjects?

“There were other things though, that definitely were GATE specific: Zener cards, Rorschach inkblot testing, speed-reading machines, SRA(?) modules...”

The CIA’s Obsession With Intelligence

If you had a bright mind in America, someone in Langley probably knew about it.

By now, the pieces should start feeling familiar.

Military psychologists building education policy.

Psychic testing in elementary schools.

Children chosen, tested, tracked—without explanation.

It sounds absurd. Paranoid. Implausible.

Until you realize this:

The CIA has done it before.

And not in the shadows.

In classrooms. On campuses. Inside ordinary lives.

MK-Ultra: The Blueprint of Control

In the 1950s, the CIA launched MK-Ultra, a covert program designed to explore mind control. Not metaphorically—literally.

They experimented with:

LSD and psychedelics

Hypnosis and sensory deprivation

Memory disruption and behavioral conditioning

Their test subjects were unwitting civilians, psychiatric patients, even children. Consent was irrelevant. The results were terrifying.

And though MK-Ultra was “shut down” in the 1970s, the truth is murkier. Most records were destroyed in 1973 under CIA Director Richard Helms. What remains paints a picture not of closure, but of mutation.

The program didn’t disappear. It evolved.

And the methods—suggestibility testing, psychological profiling, altered states—didn’t vanish either. They just became… quieter.

More institutional.

GATE: The Soft Continuation?

Now compare this with what former GATE students recall:

Being isolated and given tones through headphones

Being asked questions designed to probe belief, self-image, mortality

Being monitored, ranked, evaluated without transparency

Experiencing strange physical symptoms linked to sounds or images

Having vivid, identical memories that were never explained

These are not standard educational experiences.

They are conditioning protocols.

Is there definitive proof?

No.

But pattern recognition is the bedrock of intelligence work—and what we’re seeing here is a pattern too strange to ignore.

Why the CIA Would Be Interested in Gifted Kids

To intelligence agencies, a gifted child is not a student.

They are:

A future cryptanalyst

A potential field operative

A mind that can be molded, divided, trained, and used

A national asset in the making

Programs like Project Stargate—which trained psychic “remote viewers” for reconnaissance—specifically sought individuals with high spatial awareness, divergent thinking, and psychological flexibility. The same traits identified in GATE.

1985 Article on Chinese children and ESP. The article discusses how the researcher was was able to “ obtain a steady stream of Chinese articles translated by the American government .” Also, in regards to the field of EHF, he remarked about incredible reports “ coming mostly from Defense Department translation ” on a near daily basis.

The Monroe Institute’s Gateway Project went even further, exploring altered states of consciousness through sound.

If you're wondering how these dots connect, maybe you're asking the wrong question.

They were never meant to be dots.

They were meant to be a map. A pathway.

A gate.

The Highlights Magazine Connection

You thought it was just a children’s magazine. So did they.

If you grew up in America, you probably remember it:

Highlights for Children.

Waiting room staple. Dentist’s office icon.

“Goofus and Gallant.” Word games. Mazes. Hidden Pictures.

It felt safe. Innocent. Familiar.

But what if it was also a tool?

What if it was never just a magazine…

but a mirror?

Embedded in the Pages

Most don’t know that E. Paul Torrance—yes, the same Torrance whose work shaped GATE testing—sat on Highlights’ Editorial Advisory Board.

And behind the magazine’s friendly puzzles and cheerful design sat a strange and deliberate architecture:

Pattern recognition exercises

Visual-spatial challenges

Moral reasoning tests disguised as comics

Abstract logic puzzles presented as games

Oh, and Gowan’s organization, the National Association for Gifted Children, was also involved.

The tasks in the magazine mirrored the exact skills intelligence agencies sought to measure in their early childhood profiling. Not just intelligence, but how a child thinks.

Not just what they know—but what they’re drawn to.

Garry Myers: The Psychologist Behind the Curtain

Co-founder of Highlights, Garry Cleveland Myers, earned his Ph.D. in psychology from Columbia University in 1913. His doctoral thesis?

“A Study in Incidental Memory.”

In other words: how people unconsciously retain information they’re not aware they’re absorbing.

During World War I, Myers served as a captain in the U.S. Army, later publishing a book with the hauntingly utilitarian title:

Building Personality in Children (1931)

Building Personality in Children . New York: Greenberg, 1931.

He wasn’t writing fairy tales. He was designing behavioral scaffolding—a framework for shaping the mind during its most formative stage.

And Highlights?

It may have been the delivery system.

A Quiet Testing Ground

While it was never officially labeled as a GATE-affiliated publication, Highlights aligns eerily well with GATE’s core objectives:

Foster pattern recognition

Encourage abstract thinking

Promote independent, rule-based problem solving

Reward internalized behavioral correction

In other words, it was the perfect environment to test for cognitive pliability—without the child even knowing they were being tested.

No classrooms. No clipboards. Just cartoons.

Fun on the surface. Evaluation underneath.

Was Highlights designed for CIA-backed psychological profiling?

There’s no proof.

But sometimes influence doesn’t come in the form of orders.

Sometimes it comes as access, as funding, as silent alignment of values between systems built to shape the future.

And if Highlights helped prime a generation of gifted children to think in exactly the way the government found most useful...

Well then, maybe the most revealing part of the magazine wasn’t what was hidden in the pictures—

But what was hidden in plain sight.

Coincidence… or Covert Agenda?

There’s a point when patterns stop being patterns—and start becoming protocol.

Somewhere in this story, a question forms. Quietly at first. Then louder.

What if this was never about helping gifted children?

What if it was about identifying the right ones… and forgetting the rest?

Let’s lay the pieces out plainly:

A gifted education program emerges at the height of the Cold War

Designed by military psychologists with deep ties to intelligence work

Built on tests that mirror those used in psychological warfare and selection

Shaped by minds obsessed with suggestibility , creativity under stress , and altered states

Supported by educational materials that promote pattern recognition and moral conditioning

Recalled by former students who report identical, inexplicable experiences across time and geography

Surrounded by the documented history of CIA-funded research into mind control, remote viewing, and ESP

It’s a lot.

But then, skeptics will always point out the obvious:

There’s no official memo.

There’s no declassified file labeled GATE-CIA Collaboration: For Internal Use Only.

There’s no smoking gun.

And they’re right.

But that’s how compartmentalization works.

How It Could Have Happened

You don’t need a single directive to run a covert operation.

You only need parallel intentions:

A federal push to develop intellectual resources

An intelligence community hungry for high-IQ, high-flexibility operatives

Psychologists eager to explore new frontiers of the mind

A generation of parents desperate to believe their children were “special”

GATE didn’t need to be the cover. It just needed to be the conduit.

A soft pipeline.

No uniforms. No drills.

Just files. Observations. Quiet recruitment. Silent pruning.

And the students?

They were too young to question it.

By the time they remembered… it was too late to prove.

What Remains

So what are we left with?

Just stories?

Then why do so many of them match?

Why do the memories come back when the tones are heard again?

Why do the same testing environments, the same symbols, the same questions appear in hundreds of unrelated recollections?

Coincidence?

Or design?

At the end of the day, GATE may have just been an academic program—but when you add up the inconsistencies, the strange testing, and the history of covert government influence in education, the idea that it was just another gifted program starts to sound a little… naïve.

Maybe the CIA didn’t create GATE.

But is it really so crazy to think they might have used it as a tool to track, study, and potentially recruit high-IQ children?

Skeptics say coincidence—but history suggests otherwise.