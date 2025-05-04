Let’s talk about the “gifted kid.”

You know the one. They read chapter books at five, finished math worksheets before the teacher finished handing them out, and probably told you Pluto was no longer a planet—before NASA confirmed it. They got yanked out of regular class and dropped into something mysterious called GATE.

Gifted and Talented Education.

But here’s the thing: What if GATE was more than just an elite club for overachievers?

What if it was a net?

Not just to catch the smartest kids—but to sort them.

Watch them.

Maybe even shape them.

And what if “smart” isn’t what you think it is?

This is the fourth part of our deep dive into GATE and the strange web of connections between public education, Cold War-era intelligence projects, and the kind of giftedness that doesn’t fit neatly into a standardized test score.

In Parts 1–3, we peeled back the curtain on the CIA’s long obsession wi…