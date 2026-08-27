It started with a question that should have produced a boring answer.

In 2018, journalist Caity Weaver visited Glitterex, one of America’s largest glitter manufacturers, and asked company manager Lauren Dyer which industry bought the most glitter. Dyer knew exactly who it was. She just wouldn’t tell her.

“Oh, God, yes. And you would never guess it.”

Weaver pushed. Why couldn’t she reveal the industry?

“Because they don’t want anyone to know that it’s glitter.”

Then came the line that makes the entire story worth revisiting. Weaver asked whether she would recognize the mystery product as glitter if she saw it.

“No, not really.”

That exchange launched one of the internet’s stranger mysteries. Theories have ranged from cosmetics and toothpaste to automotive paint, explosives, military countermeasures, and eventually boat manufacturers.

But after digging through the people, patents, military research programs, government contracts, FOIA logs, smart textiles, covert taggants, and infrared-surveillance technology surrounding this industry, the original question starts to feel incomplete.

What if the mystery isn’t who buys the glitter?

What if the mystery is what glitter becomes when nobody calls it glitter anymore?

FIRST, FORGET THE CRAFT STORE

When most people hear glitter, they picture Christmas ornaments, nail polish, school projects, and those microscopic sparkles that somehow survive every vacuum cleaner ever invented.

Industrial glitter is something else. At its core, it is a precision-manufactured particle made by cutting extremely thin materials into controlled shapes and dimensions. The underlying sheet can be plastic, metal, metallized film, laminated layers, or another specialty substrate.

The familiar sparkle is only one possible result. Once engineers control the material, coating, thickness, geometry, and microscopic layers, they can also control how that particle interacts with light.

That includes light you can’t see.

A material that looks dull to your eye can appear bright under infrared. Another can fluoresce under ultraviolet. Two objects that appear identical in daylight can return dramatically different signals when illuminated at different wavelengths.

That distinction sits at the heart of the glitter mystery.

Glitter isn’t fundamentally about sparkle. It’s about controlling what happens when light hits a material.

THE MAN BEHIND MODERN GLITTER WORKED ON THE MANHATTAN PROJECT

The man credited with developing modern machine-cut glitter was Henry F. Ruschmann, founder of Meadowbrook Inventions.

Henry F. Ruschmann

Ruschmann wasn’t a crafts entrepreneur who happened to build a clever glitter machine. He was a machinist specializing in precision cutting, and during World War II he worked on the Manhattan Project for the U.S. government. His December 1989 obituary also described Meadowbrook as a firm specializing in the precision cutting of metallic films, paper, and foils.

That same obituary named several Meadowbrook customers:

The last two names deserve a second look. Bendix became deeply embedded in America’s aerospace, electronics, missile, and defense industries. Hercules became a major producer of rocket motors, propellants, explosives, and other military materials.

That doesn’t tell us which Meadowbrook products went into which Bendix or Hercules programs. What it does show is that Ruschmann’s precision-cutting company was doing industrial work for companies firmly inside the American defense ecosystem.

His real breakthrough wasn’t simply making glitter.

It was mass-producing tiny pieces of specialized material with controlled dimensions.

PATENT US3156283A TELLS YOU WHAT THE TECHNOLOGY REALLY WAS

Ruschmann’s U.S. Patent US3156283A, “Operating Upon Sheets of Foil,” was filed in 1961 and granted in 1964.

The patent explicitly describes working with:

aluminum

cellulose acetate

metal-coated organic films

laminated materials

More important is what Ruschmann wanted to do with them.

U.S. Patent US3156283A describes manufacturing slivers of precise dimensions, metering them accurately, treating their surfaces, and then introducing those slivers into another substance “in which they are to be dispersed in a predetermined proportion.”

That sentence changes the way you should think about his invention.

These weren’t necessarily sparkles meant to sit visibly on top of a Christmas card. They could be engineered particles intended to disappear into another material:

paint

resin

plastic

ink

adhesives

coatings

composites

Ruschmann wasn’t merely perfecting decoration.

He was developing a method for precision particulate manufacturing.

THEN HIS SON STARTED PATENTING METALLIC FLAKES AND HOLOGRAPHIC FILMS

The technology kept evolving.

U.S. Patent 6317947, “Method of Producing Metallic Flakes,” was invented by Ruschmann’s son, Henry W. Ruschmann, assigned to Meadowbrook Inventions, filed in 1998, and granted in 2001. The process coats a plastic web, deposits resin and metal layers, and then separates that structure into metallic flakes.

Henry W. Ruschmann also held U.S. Patent 4547141, granted in 1985, for embossing holograms onto metallized thermoplastic films. A later application, US20040126669A1, covered holographic iridescent film using treated films, holographic embossing, and a high-refractive-index coating.

Notice how quickly the language changes.

We’re no longer talking about “sparkles.”

We’re talking about metallized films, optical coatings, holographic structures, metallic flakes, and controlled reflection.

That’s the vocabulary of materials science.

THE OTHER SIDE OF THE GLITTER BUSINESS: SECURITY TAGGANTS

Today, Meadowbrook Inventions doesn’t limit itself to decorative glitter. The company advertises geometric microparticles and security taggants for proprietary projects.

A taggant is essentially a material fingerprint.

Put a specially engineered microscopic particle into a product and someone with the proper equipment can later identify it. Depending on the system, that can establish the manufacturer, production batch, authenticity, source, or some other assigned identity.

The barcode doesn’t have to be printed onto the object.

The material itself becomes the barcode.

And once you follow taggant technology beyond traditional forensic identification, things get much more interesting.

PARTICLES THAT CAN BE READ FROM A DISTANCE

Microtrace LLC‘s Patent WO2021055573A1, titled “Taggant Systems with Remotely Detectable Spectral Signatures,” describes multilayer particles engineered to produce distinctive spectral signatures.

The patent is unusually clear about what that means. A multispectral or hyperspectral imaging device scans a scene, detects the spectral signature, and determines where the tagged material is located. Patent WO2021055573A1 specifically describes detecting these signatures remotely from a distance.

With near science-fiction accuracy.

“Subject to device resolution, an imaging device can detect spectral features of interest even from a single taggant particle per pixel.”

Forget the scientific jargon for a moment.

Imagine Particle A and Particle B look identical to your eyes. Shine one wavelength of light on them and Particle A appears bright while Particle B stays dark. Change wavelengths and their behavior changes again.

The pattern itself can carry information.

Instead of a barcode that reads:

1 – 0 – 1 – 1

you might have an optical sequence that behaves like:

bright – dark – bright – bright

The object isn’t transmitting anything electronically.

No GPS. No Bluetooth. No battery.

Always readable.

THE NAVY WANTED COVERT TAGGANTS FOR TRACKING TARGETS IN CITIES

Then there is Navy STTR Topic N06-T027, titled:

“Binary Multi-Taggant System for Unique Target ID”

The award went to Voxtel Inc. under proposal N064-027-0329.

The Navy’s own description says the system was intended to allow warfighters to:

“To allow warfighters the ability to detect, classify, identify, geolocate and track entities buried in large amounts of urban clutter, an optical taggant technology, delivery system, and interrogation system, is proposed that not only is environmentally robust, but permits a very large number of unique, covert identifiers to aid target identification and tracking, even in crowded urban environments.”

The proposed optical taggants were designed to provide large numbers of unique, covert identifiers that could be read from significant standoff distances. The system used solar-blind ultraviolet, near-infrared, and short-wave infrared bands specifically because those signals could remain covert while still being readable by military detectors.

So the idea of secretly marking something with an invisible optical signature and finding it later isn’t hypothetical military futurism.

The Navy was funding that problem twenty years ago.

THE TAGGANT MOVED INTO THE THREAD

This may be the most fascinating development in the entire story.

And it happened this year.

Researchers at MIT Lincoln Laboratory and the University of Michigan developed photonic fibers woven directly into textiles. The research was supported under U.S. Air Force Contract FA8702-15-D-0001, and MIT describes the technology as durable “barcoded fabric tags.”

That research produced Patent WO2024215348A2, “Article Tracking,” with a U.S. publication following as US20260002319A1 in January 2026. The invention embeds a photonic structure inside a fiber so that illumination produces a predetermined optical response.

And the patent spells out what those responses can identify.

They can represent:

the material composition of an article;

the identity of the manufacturer;

the manufacture date;

an identifier string;

the identity of the article itself ;

a tracking identifier for logistics.

The fiber can be woven directly among the normal fibers of a textile.

The clothing becomes its own ID card.

THE PATENT EVEN DESCRIBES HOW A MACHINE WOULD READ IT

This is where the Flock connection becomes interesting.

Patent WO2024215348A2 doesn’t simply describe a funny-looking thread. Claim 12 lays out an actual reading process:

Illuminate the article

Capture the optical response

Measure that response

Compare it against stored information to identify the article’s characteristics.

Claim 13 specifically allows infrared illumination.

Claim 16 allows mapping the response by frequency or wavelength.

And Claim 18 explicitly describes referencing the measured response against a database that connects optical properties to article characteristics.

In other words:

Light → material response → sensor → database → identity.

That is no longer “smart clothing” in the fuzzy marketing sense.

That’s a machine-readable physical object without any batteries or barcodes.

FROM TRACKING A JACKET TO TRACKING ITS OWNER

For military logistics, this technology makes perfect sense. The Pentagon manages enormous quantities of uniforms, parachutes, packs, blankets, tents, protective clothing, body-armor covers, and other equipment.

Imagine Jacket 847219 contains a unique photonic identifier. The logistics system records that Jacket 847219 was issued to Soldier X.

At that point:

Article ID + issue record = person-associated identity.

From what I can tell, the public record doesn’t show the U.S. military issuing every soldier a uniquely coded photonic uniform today. But technologically, the missing piece is no longer the cloth.

It’s the integration of databases and readers.

And that is where the story becomes much bigger than glitter.

THE DATABASE MAY BE MORE POWERFUL THAN THE PARTICLE

A spectral taggant sitting on a jacket isn’t particularly powerful by itself.

Neither is a roadside camera.

Neither is an inventory database.

Connect them and the picture changes.

The camera sees an optical pattern. Software classifies the pattern. Database A identifies an object. Database B identifies who owns it. Database C records when and where the observation occurred.

Suddenly:

material + sensor + software + database = intelligence.

Readers of my investigation into BlackRock’s Aladdin will recognize the underlying idea. The important part of a massive information system isn’t necessarily the sensor collecting the raw data.

It’s the layer that combines, interprets, correlates, and acts upon it.

THE PENTAGON HAS BEEN BUILDING AN ADVANCED-TEXTILE INDUSTRY SINCE 2016

This isn’t happening in isolation.

In April 2016, the Defense Department launched Advanced Functional Fabrics of America — AFFOA, organized by MIT, with $75 million in initial federal funding and hundreds of millions more in non-federal commitments. The program’s stated mission was to transform fibers and fabrics into “highly sophisticated, integrated and networked devices and systems.”

Then-Defense Secretary Ashton Carter described fabrics combining fibers with:

flexible integrated circuits

LEDs

solar cells

electronic sensors

communications

energy storage

temperature regulation

color-changing capabilities

In case it wasn’t clear, the Pentagon wasn’t funding a better T-shirt.

It was funding a new class of networked material.

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THE IDEA OF ELECTRONICS INSIDE THREAD IS ALREADY HERE

Researchers associated with this ecosystem have produced fibers containing actual semiconductor devices, including LEDs and photodetectors.

That matters because it pushes the technology beyond passive optical tags.

A passive photonic thread produces a fixed optical signature when illuminated. An active functional fiber can sense, emit, communicate, or change state.

Put those ideas together and future clothing doesn’t have to possess one permanent sensor signature. It can potentially alter how it appears to the machine looking at it.

This is the same dual-use pattern we’ve seen in other advanced defense technologies: civilian logistics, medical monitoring, manufacturing, communications—and obvious military or surveillance applications riding on the same platform.

Readers of DARPA’s Wireless Brain-Computer Interface: The New MKULTRA? will recognize that pattern immediately.

THE NEW CAMOUFLAGE ISN’T ABOUT GREEN AND BROWN

Modern soldiers aren’t only hiding from human eyes.

They’re hiding from:

night vision

thermal cameras

infrared sensors

radar

laser systems

drones

multispectral cameras

satellite imaging

AI-assisted target recognition

That turns camouflage into a materials-science problem.

And some of the solutions sound remarkably like the glitter industry.

A 2024 SCIENTIFIC PAPER LITERALLY USES ALUMINUM FLAKE POWDER FOR CAMOUFLAGE

In May 2024, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces published a paper titled:

“Ultrawide Spectra Camouflage Coatings from Metallic Flake Powder”

The material used porous alumina/aluminum flake powder combined with carbon nanotubes. Its purpose was to manipulate a target’s appearance across visible light, infrared, and microwave bands.

The aluminum flake helped produce low infrared emissivity. The carbon nanotubes helped absorb microwave energy.

In tests, the material reduced the calculated infrared lock-on range by roughly 50–60 percent, depending on the infrared band.

That’s metallic flake engineering intended to make something harder for sensors to detect and track.

Not “glitter.”

PATENT US11774652B2 PUTS ALUMINUM FLAKES DIRECTLY ON FABRIC FOR STEALTH

Then there is U.S. Patent US11774652B2, “Omni-Spectral Camouflage and Thermoregulation Composition.”

The patent describes a woven or nonwoven fabric covered with a conductive thermal-reflective coating containing aluminum flakes. Above that sits an infrared-absorbing layer made from graphite and polymer binder.

The patent goes further. It incorporates combinations of aluminum oxide, ferrites, copper, manganese compounds, photonic crystals, graphite, and other micro- or nanoparticles to manage electromagnetic behavior.

And the material isn’t limited to clothing. The patent describes applications to a vehicle such as a tank, as well as hangars or other building structures.

So by 2023, we have a granted U.S. patent whose recipe is essentially:

fabric + aluminum flakes + engineered particles + controlled electromagnetic response = stealth material.

THE NAVY HAS ITS OWN MULTILAYER FLAKE PATENT

U.S. Patent US10350633B2, assigned to the United States government and represented by the Secretary of the Navy, is titled:

“Composites and Coatings Containing Multilayer Polymer Flakes for Engineered Reflective Properties.”

The concept is straightforward: construct microscopic polymer flakes with controlled internal layers, disperse them into a coating, and use the layer structure to engineer which wavelengths the material reflects. The patent specifically contemplates optical behavior across portions of the ultraviolet, visible, and infrared spectrum.

Put differently:

The Navy has patented engineered multilayer flakes whose job is to change what light comes back from a coated surface.

That isn’t Glitterex glitter. (just to be clear)

But it lives in the same technological neighborhood:

Thin layers

Controlled optical properties

Microscopic flakes

Bulk dispersion into another material.

Figures 6 from U.S. Patent US10350633B2 show the Navy’s engineered multilayer polymer flakes and how they alter a coating’s optical behavior. Figure 6 is a micrograph of the reflective flakes at roughly the 200-micrometer scale (roughly equal to the upper limit thickness of a single human hair) .

Figure 7 compares their reflectance across wavelengths, showing that once the flakes are dispersed into a coating, they significantly change both specular and diffuse reflection—demonstrating how microscopic flakes can be used to tune how a surface returns light.

THEN THERE’S RADAR CHAFF

Radar chaff remains the clearest military cousin of glitter.

Chaff cartridges release enormous numbers of tiny reflective elements designed to confuse radar. Modern systems use precisely controlled reflective material because the geometry determines which radar frequencies respond to it.

The U.S. military still buys this stuff by the millions of dollars.

Last year, on June 5, 2025, the Air Force awarded Armtec Countermeasures Company contract FA8213-25-D-B002, a $49 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for RR-202 aluminum chaff used for aircraft self-protection.

The award was a sole-source acquisition.

The manufacturing logic is familiar:

thin material → metallic surface → precise dimensions → mass production → engineered electromagnetic response

Does the military have uses for glitter-like materials?

Absolutely.

The better question is what the materials are called once they enter a technical specification.

Chaff, deployed from an RAF Lancaster bomber.

THE COMPANY THAT SHOWS HOW BLURRY THE LINE CAN GET

Then there is VIAVI Solutions.

VIAVI’s optical-materials lineage includes thin-film technologies, special-effect pigments, security pigments, and advanced optical materials. Its defense business includes military test equipment and optical technology.

And VIAVI isn’t defense-adjacent in some abstract sense.

In 2017, the Navy awarded VIAVI contract SPRMM1-17-D-C801, a potential $26.415 million contract for telecommunications test equipment.

VIAVI’s broader defense-facing technology also touches fields such as night vision, laser systems, multispectral imaging, optical sensing, and signature management.

That puts an interesting mix under one corporate family:

optical materials + security technology + military sensing.

Again, the point isn’t that every special-effect pigment becomes a stealth coating.

The point is that the supposedly separate worlds of “glitter technology” and advanced defense optics aren’t nearly as separate as they sound.

NOW HERE’S WHERE THE GOVERNMENT RECORDS GET INTERESTING

Only days after the original Glitterex mystery went viral, journalist Graham Starr started filing FOIA requests.

On December 24, 2018, Starr filed Treasury FOIA request 2018-12-115, asking for all documents and emails mentioning or communicating with Glitterex.

Request in the Treasury Department’s own quarterly FOIA log.

He also targeted the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the agency that produces U.S. paper currency.

BEP logged that request as:

2019-01-098

The request sought:

“All documents mentioning Glitterex, glitterex.com or glitterexcorp.com.”

BEP eventually rejected the request as too vague or burdensome to process in that form.

Still, why look at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in the first place?

Because currency is another place where ordinary-looking material is engineered to reveal information only under specific viewing conditions: color-shifting ink, UV-responsive features, security threads, microprinting, and optical effects.

The “secret glitter buyer” mystery immediately led at least one investigator toward government security printing.

FIVE YEARS LATER, SOMEBODY ASKED NASA ABOUT GLITTEREX, MEADOWBROOK…AND A CHAFF COMPANY

Then the story gets stranger.

NASA‘s 2023 FOIA log contains request 23-00546-F-HQ, submitted under Mark S. Zaid, P.C.

The request asked NASA for three categories of records:

communications and contractual agreements between NASA and Meadowbrook; communications and contractual agreements between NASA and Glitterex; communications between NASA and Armtec that referenced “glitter,” Meadowbrook, or Glitterex.

That third category is remarkably specific.

Remember Armtec?

That’s the company openly manufacturing military radar chaff.

So by 2023, someone wasn’t simply asking NASA:

Do you buy glitter?

They were asking for communications connecting:

NASA → Glitterex → Meadowbrook → Armtec → “glitter.”

The public FOIA log doesn’t give us the answer to that request.

But it gives us a very interesting map of where investigators believed the answer might be hiding.

AND FEDERAL CONTRACT DATABASES HAVE A BUILT-IN BLIND SPOT

Suppose the Air Force awards a $49 million contract to Armtec.

The contract database says:

Armtec.

But Armtec buys raw materials and components. Those suppliers may buy specialized films, coatings, metals, fibers, adhesives, or processing services from still more suppliers.

That’s normal manufacturing.

And it means a company can participate in a defense supply chain without appearing as the prime contractor in the Pentagon’s headline contract.

That possibility is particularly relevant here because Meadowbrook’s own documented history already gives us an example of the company supplying firms such as Bendix and Hercules rather than necessarily contracting directly with the government.

The prime contractor isn’t always the interesting layer.

Readers of my Five Star Trust investigation will recognize why this distinction matters whenever money, classified programs, subcontracting, and government procurement intersect.

WHICH BRINGS US TO FLOCK

Now shift from military procurement to the cameras appearing beside American roads.

Flock Safety‘s Patent US12322186B1, granted June 3, 2025, is titled:

“Method and System for Capturing and Storing Significant Surveillance Images Using a Plurality of I/R Wavelengths.”

The patent describes a camera system that illuminates an object using one infrared wavelength, analyzes the resulting image, and then can illuminate the same object with a different wavelength if another image is useful.

Examples include 850 nm, 940 nm, and other wavelengths across the infrared range.

The purpose described in the patent centers heavily on surveillance imagery and license plates.

But the important technological idea is broader:

the camera can observe how the same physical surface behaves under different wavelengths of light.

Flowchart from Flock Safety‘s Patent US12322186B1

Now put that beside Patent WO2024215348A2.

One technology creates a material whose identity is encoded in its optical response.

The other creates a networked surveillance camera capable of examining objects under multiple infrared wavelengths.

See where this is going?

THE CAMERA DOESN’T NEED TO SEE ONE MICROSCOPIC FLAKE

This is where people often picture the technology incorrectly.

A roadside camera doesn’t have to zoom in far enough to photograph one microscopic taggant.

Imagine instead a two-inch patch containing thousands of particles. At 740 nm the patch returns very little light. At 850 nm it returns a lot.

The camera only needs to measure the combined response of the surface.

It’s the same reason you can see a reflective highway sign without individually resolving every reflective element inside it.

So the useful question isn’t:

Can a Flock camera see a microscopic piece of glitter?

It’s:

Can a surface containing engineered material produce a distinctive enough response for a camera to classify it?

By all appearances, that engineering problem is becoming easier every year.

FROM SPARKLE TO DATA

And that’s where the glitter mystery becomes bigger than Glitterex.

A century ago, reflective particles were useful because humans liked sparkle.

Today, the same broad family of technologies can make a physical object machine-readable.

A particle can carry an identity. A thread can carry a tracking identifier. A fabric can suppress infrared. A coating can alter thermal emissivity. A metallic flake can affect visible, infrared, and microwave signatures. A fiber can contain electronics.

A camera can illuminate those materials at selected wavelengths.

Software can classify the response.

A database can decide what the response means.

That’s not glitter anymore.

That’s information embedded in matter.

SO…WHAT ABOUT THE BOATS?

There is still a wonderfully boring answer to the original mystery:

Boat manufacturers.

WBUR’s Endless Thread investigation traced the mystery to a source whose colleague visited Glitterex and was told that boat manufacturers were the company’s largest purchasers.

The economics make sense. A bottle of nail polish contains almost nothing compared with the quantity of effect flakes that can disappear into the gel coat of thousands of fiberglass boats.

Case closed?

On the surface.

Except Glitterex openly advertises its marine applications.

That’s a strange way to preserve the secret of an industry that supposedly doesn’t want anyone knowing the material is glitter.

And Dyer didn’t simply tell Weaver:

“We keep our customer’s identity confidential.”

She said:

“They don’t want anyone to know that it’s glitter.”

Then she said Weaver probably wouldn’t recognize it as glitter if she saw the finished product.

That sounds less like:

It’s hidden in a bass boat.

And more like:

You know this material by another name.

MAYBE THAT’S THE REAL SECRET

Look at the vocabulary we’ve encountered.

Where it appears

What it gets called

Craft store

Glitter

Industrial coating

Metallic flake

Authentication

Security taggant

Optical materials

Effect pigment

Navy coating

Multilayer polymer flake

Smart textile

Photonic identifier fiber

Stealth textile

Aluminum-flake coating matrix

Electronic warfare

Chaff / countermeasure material

These aren’t the same products.

But again and again, they rely on the same broad toolkit:

thin materials, microscopic layers, metallic coatings, controlled geometry, engineered reflection, and machine-readable optical behavior.

Maybe that’s why the mystery has been so difficult to solve.

Everyone has been searching for glitter.

The mystery customer may never even use that word.

THE REAL STORY MAY BE “SMART SURFACES”

After following this trail, I’m not convinced the most interesting question is whether Glitterex’s mystery buyer makes bass boats, banknotes, military equipment, or something nobody has identified yet.

The bigger story is that the physical surfaces around us are becoming programmable and readable.

A surface can hide information. A surface can reveal information. A surface can authenticate itself. A surface can change how it looks to a thermal camera.

A piece of cloth can contain an optical serial number.

A microscopic particle can announce its presence to a multispectral sensor without emitting a radio signal.

And once those surfaces meet networked cameras, AI classification, and centralized databases, the information contained in ordinary objects becomes much more valuable.

That’s the convergence worth watching.

Because glitter isn’t really about sparkle.

It’s about controlling light.

And when machines become the ones doing the looking, controlling light means controlling what gets seen, what stays hidden, and what can be identified.

Maybe the strangest part of the glitter conspiracy isn’t that nobody has conclusively identified the secret buyer.

Maybe it’s that we’ve spent all these years looking for something that sparkles...

when the most interesting applications are the ones you can’t see at all.

NEXT: THE CAMERAS WATCHING THE ROADS

And that brings us back to Flock Safety.

Because once you start asking what these cameras can see that you can’t, another rabbit hole opens.

In the next few days, I’ll be publishing a paid-subscriber investigation into Flock cameras and the surveillance infrastructure rapidly spreading across America.

We’ll follow the money and the people behind the technology: Big Tech investors, Silicon Valley power brokers, politicians, government relationships, and the companies building the systems beneath the cameras themselves.

Then the trail heads into considerably darker territory.

Think Epstein Files and Israeli intelligence connections.

The next investigation will examine the documented and indirect links connecting this growing surveillance ecosystem to Israeli intelligence-linked technology, political power, Silicon Valley money, and people and companies that appear elsewhere in the Epstein orbit.

Some of those connections are obvious.

Others are several steps removed.

But by all appearances, Flock is only the camera we can see.

The infrastructure behind it is the more interesting story.

Paid subscribers will get the full investigation.

FAQ: THE GLITTER CONSPIRACY

Is the secret Glitterex customer really the boating industry?

Maybe. WBUR’s Endless Thread traced the mystery to a source who said a Glitterex employee identified boat manufacturers as the company’s largest purchasers. The volume makes sense—metallic gel coats can consume far more glitter than cosmetics or crafts—but Glitterex openly markets marine glitter, which doesn’t fit neatly with Lauren Dyer’s statement that the customer “doesn’t want anyone to know that it’s glitter.”

So boats remain the best public lead. They just don’t explain every strange part of the original story.

Does the U.S. military actually use glitter-like materials?

Yes—although it doesn’t usually call them glitter. Military and defense research uses metallic flakes, multilayer polymer flakes, optical taggants, aluminum-coated fibers, photonic materials, and radar chaff for purposes ranging from camouflage and signature management to identification and electronic warfare.

The important distinction is that these materials aren’t interchangeable. What connects them is the broader engineering principle: tiny, precisely manufactured materials can be designed to control how light or electromagnetic energy behaves.

Can microscopic taggants really identify or track something from a distance?

They can be designed to. Microtrace Patent WO2021055573A1 describes taggants with remotely detectable spectral signatures, while Navy STTR Topic N06-T027 explicitly sought covert optical identifiers that could help detect, identify, geolocate, and track targets from significant standoff distances.

The taggant doesn’t necessarily transmit anything. A sensor illuminates the material, measures the optical response, and compares that response with a known signature.

Can clothing really contain an invisible identification code?

Yes. Patent WO2024215348A2, “Article Tracking,” describes photonic identifier fibers woven into textiles and capable of representing information including manufacturer data, logistics identifiers, and the identity of the article itself.

That doesn’t mean your jacket is secretly tracking you today. But the technical hurdle of creating machine-readable identification inside the fabric itself has already been crossed.

Could cameras like Flock eventually read these kinds of materials?

That’s where things get interesting.

Flock Patent US12322186B1 describes surveillance imaging using multiple infrared wavelengths. Separately, photonic fibers and spectral taggants can encode information through their responses to particular wavelengths.

There is no public evidence that today’s Flock network is reading hidden photonic clothing identifiers. But the two technologies demonstrate complementary capabilities: engineered materials that respond predictably to selected wavelengths, and networked cameras increasingly capable of interrogating the world using selected wavelengths.

What happens when those two systems eventually meet?

That’s a question worth keeping open.

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