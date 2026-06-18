HAARP.

Over the last four decades, severe weather has not merely felt worse; by several official measures, it has become more destructive, more expensive, and in many cases more intense.

Heatwaves, extreme rainfall, floods, drought stress, wildfire conditions, and billion-dollar disasters have all shown alarming upward pressure.

Data from NOAA . D: Droughts, Fl: Floods, Fr: Freezes, SS: Severe Storms, TC: Tropical Cyclones, WF: Wildfires, WS: Winter Storms

As you can this, this increase is exponential.

Then come the headlines and the usual pat on the head:

Nothing to see here. Just science.

The IPCC says human-driven climate change is affecting weather and climate extremes in every region.

So, basically, yes, weather is more extreme now, but it’s your fault.

But that answer no longer works.

Governments have modified weather before. The military has studied the atmosphere as a battlefield. Cloud seeding has been used in war. International treaties were written to ban hostile environmental manipulation.

And HAARP itself is not a weather station. It is a high-power ionospheric heater built from military ambition and pointed at one of the most sensitive layers of Earth’s atmosphere.

Just look at a few recent events:

If the allegations are true, then weather is not only weather anymore.

It’s warfare.