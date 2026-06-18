HAARP Weather Control: Weather Warfare and the War for the Sky
An investigation into HAARP, extreme weather, military weather modification, and the disturbing question at the heart of it all: if weather can be influenced, who really owns the sky?
HAARP.
Over the last four decades, severe weather has not merely felt worse; by several official measures, it has become more destructive, more expensive, and in many cases more intense.
Heatwaves, extreme rainfall, floods, drought stress, wildfire conditions, and billion-dollar disasters have all shown alarming upward pressure.
As you can this, this increase is exponential.
Then come the headlines and the usual pat on the head:
Nothing to see here. Just science.
The IPCC says human-driven climate change is affecting weather and climate extremes in every region.
So, basically, yes, weather is more extreme now, but it’s your fault.
But that answer no longer works.
Governments have modified weather before. The military has studied the atmosphere as a battlefield. Cloud seeding has been used in war. International treaties were written to ban hostile environmental manipulation.
And HAARP itself is not a weather station. It is a high-power ionospheric heater built from military ambition and pointed at one of the most sensitive layers of Earth’s atmosphere.
Just look at a few recent events:
Feb 2023 - Rare Blizzard Warning in Los Angeles County: A rare winter storm that brought snow to unusually low elevations. The NWS issued a blizzard warning for parts of the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains, with snow possible as low as about 1,500 feet and isolated higher-elevation totals forecast up to several feet.
Oct 2024 - Historic Tornado Outbreak in Florida During Hurricane Milton: Hurricane Milton produced a major tornado outbreak across Florida, with the National Hurricane Center reporting 45 known tornadoes on land, including 3 EF-3 tornadoes.
Apr 2024 - Dubai Flooded by Record Desert Rainfall: Dubai and the UAE were hit by their heaviest rainfall in 75 years of records, flooding roads, homes, and Dubai International Airport.
Aug 2024 - Temporary Lakes Appearing in the Sahara: Unusual heavy rainfall over parts of the Sahara created temporary lakes in desert regions, with NASA reporting rainfall near the Sudan-Libya border at around five times the region’s average ANNUAL accumulation.
Jan 2025 - New Orleans Buried Under Historic Snow: A historic Gulf Coast snowstorm broke long-standing records, with New Orleans recording 8.0 inches of snow, its snowiest day since records began in 1948.
Oct 2024 - Spain Hit by Catastrophic Flash Flooding: Eastern Spain suffered catastrophic flash flooding after extreme rainfall, with rescue teams searching for the missing as the death toll rose sharply.
May 2024 - Brazil Drowning Under Catastrophic Floods: Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul state suffered overwhelming rains, floods, and landslides that displaced more than 538,000 people and affected 446 of the state’s 497 cities.
Sep 2023 - Libya Flood Catastrophe After Storm Daniel: Storm Daniel caused dam failures and catastrophic flooding in Derna, Libya, killing thousands. Floodwaters wiped out as much as a quarter of the city.
Sep 2024 - South Africa Stunned by Rare Heavy Snow: South Africa saw unusually heavy late-season snow that stranded motorists, closed major roads, and killed two people from hypothermia.
Aug 2025 - Australia Blanketed by Rare Heavy Snow: Parts of eastern Australia saw their heaviest snowfall in decades, with northern New South Wales receiving up to 40 cm and parts of Queensland seeing snow for the first time in about a decade.
If the allegations are true, then weather is not only weather anymore.
It’s warfare.
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