“I totally agree I want to do this. Can Dpw start this digital currency we are 80% owned by Dubai government.”

— EFTA02393663

On July 10, 2017, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the chairman and chief executive of DP World, replied to a digital-currency proposal from Jeffrey Epstein with an answer that deserves to be read slowly.

Epstein had urged Dubai to back a digital currency and get ahead of the rest of the world.

Bin Sulayem did not brush the idea off. He asked whether the government-owned port giant could start it.

Now, I haven't found evidence that Dubai actually built Epstein's currency. I haven't found a secret contract putting Epstein in charge of some Middle Eastern CBDC program either.

But…

By the summer of 2017, Epstein was shopping the idea of sovereign-backed digital money around the world. Essentially, he was trying to take the architecture that made cryptocurrency revolutionary, put a government behind it, and create something that looked like crypto but carried the “full faith and credit” of a sovereign state.

Which leaves us with a pretty obvious question:

Why the hell was Jeffrey Epstein trying to help

governments create digital money?

The answer winds through Brock Pierce, Gavin Andresen, Adam Back, Coinbase, Blockstream, Joi Ito, MIT, the U.S. Treasury, Tether, Russia, Mongolia, Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi.

And the story doesn’t even start with Bitcoin or Coinbase.

It starts with virtual money.

BEFORE BITCOIN

The first breadcrumb appears in April 2009.

Al Seckel sent Epstein a list of people he considered unusually intelligent, unconventional, or worth bringing into Epstein’s orbit.

Buried among the scientists, entrepreneurs and academics was a familiar name:

Brock Pierce.

Brock Pierce in 2018

Yes.

The kid from Mighty Ducks.

But Pierce had since moved into a very different business.

By late 2010, promotional material for an Epstein-backed Mindshift Conference described Pierce as an entrepreneur involved in “virtual currencies and goods.” Another email organizing the gathering lists Pierce among the invited participants.

Why does that matter?

Because cryptocurrency didn’t magically appear with Bitcoin.

Online games had already created little experimental economies where digital money, digital property and digital accounts could acquire real-world value.

That was Pierce’s world.

So Epstein’s earliest documented path into cryptocurrency doesn’t begin with Satoshi Nakamoto.

It begins with virtual economies.

And once Bitcoin becomes the new thing, Epstein starts looking for the people who built it.

“I WOULD LIKE TO GET IN TOUCH WITH THE BITCOIN GUYS”

On June 4, 2011, Epstein sent a blunt request after receiving material about early Bitcoin figures:

EFTA00640616

And people around him immediately started trying to make that happen.

John Brockman identified Gavin Andresen, one of Bitcoin’s most important early developers. Epstein’s staff attempted to arrange an extended meeting.

Andresen declined.

Then there was Amir Taaki, one of the more radical characters in early Bitcoin development.

On June 12, Epstein called Bitcoin's underlying idea “brilliant”, while telling Taaki that he saw serious problems with it and wanted to talk.

It’s weird… because the thread starts with Amir Taaki arranging for an unnamed member of his Bitcoin group to meet Epstein.

Then, two days later, the sender suddenly becomes a redacted email address signed only “Donald”: “It was nice to meet you.”

Donald Norman, fyi.

Not Trump. Sorry Dems.

Donald Norman was Taaki’s co-founder at Intersango.

He also has virtually no online presence either… which is odd.

Epstein’s early interest was not really about making money by trading or mining cryptocurrency.

He was asking questions about where this strange new financial technology collided with the existing system:

Banks. Regulation. Taxation. Criminal law. Identity. Government oversight.

In other words, he wanted access to the builders.

But he also wanted to understand the pressure points.

That becomes important later.

THE 2008 COINCIDENCE

Now here's a weird one.

In October 2008, during the financial crisis and in the same month the Bitcoin white paper would become public, Epstein wrote about trust, money, computers, changing banks, and using the internet to distribute value.

Email to Peter Mandelson , former British Ambassador to the United States. Epstein was still in prison in Palm Beach when he sent this.

The email was sent one day before Satoshi Nakamoto publicly announced the Bitcoin white paper to the cryptography mailing list.

Excerpt from Satoshi’s white paper

Coincidence?

Maybe.

There are no documents connecting Epstein to Satoshi (except for his contact with “Bitcoin Guys”). But the timing is suspicious. Like he knew something.

BUYING IN

By the end of 2014, the story shifts a bit.

Epstein's own year-end valuation report contains this entry:

“Purchase of Coinbase via IGO LLC” — $3,001,000

That's a $3 million Coinbase investment when Coinbase was still a young private company.

At a valuation around $400 million, Epstein’s stake was probably somewhere around two-thirds to three-quarters of one percent. Now that’s tiny compared with controlling the company. Not so tiny if the company eventually becomes Coinbase.

And it paid off.

Half the position was sold in 2018 for roughly $15 million—about ten times what he had originally paid for that half.

But Coinbase wasn’t the only bet.

Because while Coinbase put Epstein close to the exchange, another investment put his money much closer to Bitcoin itself.

BLOCKSTREAM

The operating agreement for Kyara Investments III LLC is unusually helpful.

It tells us exactly why the company existed:

To hold an equity investment in Blockstream.

And the ownership schedule is even more interesting.

Joichi Ito: 50% — $2,000 initial contribution Southern Financial LLC: 50% — $500,001 initial contribution

Southern Financial LLC is Epstein, fyi.

So despite the ownership being split 50/50, Epstein's entity supplied nearly all of the initial capital listed in the document.

Blockstream's own announcement says its $21 million seed round was led by Reid Hoffman, Khosla Ventures, and Real Ventures, with a founding team that included Adam Back and other prominent Bitcoin engineers.

The company would go on to build products and protocols explicitly described as Bitcoin infrastructure.

So now we have Epstein with money in:

Coinbase — the exchange layer.

And:

Blockstream — the infrastructure layer.

There’s also a recurring reference to someone named “Reid” in correspondence surrounding the Blockstream allocation.

Given the context and Hoffman’s public role in the round, I’m pretty sure it’s Reid Hoffman.

Did Hoffman know Epstein’s Southern Financial was supplying capital?

Unclear.

The documents I’ve reviewed don’t answer that question. But that’s not important.

Because Epstein wasn’t only talking to the people building cryptocurrency.

He was also talking to the people who might regulate it.

ENTER THE REGULATORS

In August 2014, Anne Shere Wallwork, then Senior Counselor for Strategic Policy in the Treasury Department’s Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, wrote Joi Ito after an MIT digital-assets conference.

Yes. That Joi Ito who just invested in Blockstream with Epstein.

Wallwork said Epstein had offered to provide written thoughts on virtual currency and asked for views on its risks, future models, technical and economic barriers, regulation, and adoption.

Ito’s introduction is the part that stands out though. He told Wallwork that she had recently met Epstein and that he and Epstein talked frequently about the space.

EFTA00631425. Again, Epstein had been convicted in Florida at this point.

Talk about access.

Oh. And don’t forget: Epstein was already a convicted sex offender.

Yet a senior official inside the Treasury office responsible for terrorist financing and financial-crime policy was asking for Jeffrey Epstein’s thoughts on the future of digital money.

Within roughly the same period, Epstein had money going into Coinbase and Blockstream while maintaining a channel into the part of Treasury tasked with thinking about how this technology should be policed.

Builder.

Investor.

Regulator.

BROCK PIERCE OPENS ANOTHER DOOR

Then Brock Pierce pops back up.

On October 28, 2014, Brock Pierce wrote Epstein about former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

Pierce wanted Summers involved with two projects:

Noble Markets and Tether.

Pierce promised to send Epstein information about both.

Now, the email does not show Epstein investing in Tether. But it does show Pierce apparently trying to use Epstein’s network to bring one of America’s most prominent former Treasury officials toward two emerging digital-currency ventures.

And the date matters.

This is 2014.

Tether was barely out of the gate.

So Brock Pierce increasingly looks like more than just some random Bitcoin guy who crossed Epstein’s path.

He looks like one of Epstein’s doors into the commercial crypto world.

Joi Ito appears to have opened another door:

technology + academia + policy.

And those doors are about to lead to MIT.

MIT, “GIFT FUNDS,” AND BITCOIN'S CORE DEVELOPERS

On April 25, 2015, Joi Ito forwarded Epstein an announcement about MIT's new Digital Currency Initiative.

The announcement described MIT bringing Gavin Andresen, Wladimir van der Laan and Cory Fields into the Media Lab ecosystem while support for Bitcoin Core development was shifting away from the Bitcoin Foundation.

Ito added a short note to Epstein: he had used “gift funds” to move quickly and then thanked him.

MIT’s later independent fact-finding found that Epstein made 10 gifts totaling $850,000 to MIT between 2002 and 2017, including $525,000 to the Media Lab.

So naturally the question becomes:

Did Epstein’s money fund Bitcoin Core developers at MIT?

We’re missing one document to say that definitively. The public accounting I’ve seen does not trace a specific Epstein dollar from one particular gift account directly into Andresen, van der Laan or Fields.

But we do know this:

Epstein gave substantial money to the Media Lab.

Ito said “gift funds” allowed MIT to move quickly on the developers.

And Ito immediately thanked Epstein while telling him about it.

Plus Ito and Epstein had already invested in Blockstream together.

I’ll let you decide.

And then Epstein’s crypto interest takes another turn.

A big one.

THE NEW PITCH: SOVEREIGN CRYPTO

At some point, Epstein’s interest in cryptocurrency changed.

And his idea is almost the opposite of Bitcoin.

Put the government back in.

The first clean example in the files appears in January 2014. Former Norwegian prime minister Thorbjørn Jagland told Epstein he was headed to Sochi and expected to meet Vladimir Putin. Epstein replied that Jagland should explain to Putin that Russia ought to create a “sophisticated Russian version of bitcoin,” which Epstein imagined becoming an advanced global financial instrument.

Okay.

Maybe that’s just Jeffrey Epstein throwing ideas around with powerful people.

Except he keeps doing it.

RUSSIA WASN’T THE ONLY ONE

In July 2017, financier Ganbat Chuluunkhuu told Epstein that Khaltmaagiin Battulga had won Mongolia’s presidential election. The next day, Chuluunkhuu told Epstein that Battulga had called and asked him to thank Epstein for his “support.”

Bet he wishes he could take that one back.

When Chuluunkhuu brought up Bitcoin, Epstein corrected him: Mongolia did not need Bitcoin.

It needed its own currency using the same blockchain architecture.

Basically: Why use somebody else's digital money when your government could make its own?

No future correspondence showed them creating Epstein’s “Genghis Coin.”

So on to the next one.

QATAR

In Qatar, Fawzi Siam contacted Epstein through Sheikh Jabor Al Thani and began asking detailed questions about blockchain, legislation, and how such a currency could work.

Epstein proposed combining blockchain architecture with a sovereign guarantee and making the resulting currency Sharia-compliant.

This is not unheard of. Islamic banking is already a thing and operates under extensive Sharia-compliant financial rules.

What gets interesting is how quickly Epstein starts pitching essentially the same architecture elsewhere.

On July 8, 2017 , Epstein was discussing the Mongolian currency.

Two days later, he was pitching the same basic concept in Dubai.

Epstein told Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO of DP World, that Dubai should back a digital currency and move before everyone else.

Bin Sulayem replies:

“I totally agree I want to do this.”

Then:

“Can Dpw start this digital currency we are 80% owned by Dubai government.”

And again, I haven't found the follow-up document where Dubai actually launches EpsteinCoin (or whatever they thought of for a name).

But we're past the point where this looks like one random conversation. Epstein appears to have been shopping variations of the same sovereign-backed digital-money concept from one elite network to another.

And he's not finished.

SAUDI ARABIA

By October, a message routed through UAE-based businesswoman Aziza Alahmadi, apparently intended for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, proposed what Epstein described as the world’s first fully:

Sharia-compliant digital currency.

ABU DHABI

Then, in Abu Dhabi, the chain appears to have traveled even higher. On October 5, 2017, David Stern emailed Epstein:

“Digital currency: MBZ handed to Khaldoon, speaking to him”

The same message discussed whether Leon Black could meet Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Four days later, ADGM publicly released its guidance on ICOs and virtual currencies.

I’m not saying Epstein caused that guidance.

The dates alone don’t establish that.

But put all of the documents on one table:

Russia: create a sophisticated Russian version of Bitcoin.

Mongolia: don’t adopt Bitcoin; create your own blockchain currency.

Qatar: blockchain + sovereign guarantee + Sharia compliance.

Dubai: government-backed digital currency, potentially through a state-owned company.

Saudi Arabia: Sharia-compliant state-linked digital currency.

Abu Dhabi: “digital currency” pushed into the Emirati leadership network.

Here’s the recurring idea: blockchain technology + sovereign authority + access to the people capable of legitimizing it as money.

And that is where I started wondering something else.

Why would Jeffrey Epstein be so interested in putting the state back into technology whose entire selling point was that you didn’t need one?

WHY WOULD EPSTEIN WANT SOVEREIGN MONEY?

Let's start with the boring answer.

Money.

Epstein had already seen what getting into crypto early could do. His approximately $3 million Coinbase investment became dramatically more valuable as the company grew. If you're standing near the creation of an entirely new national payment system, the potential opportunities are obvious: Investments. Advisory Roles. Introductions. Equity. Influence.

But a sovereign-backed currency offers something Coinbase can't.

Access to state power.

And this is where the idea becomes much more interesting.

Epstein's broader network already stretched into diplomatic, financial, political, national-security and intelligence circles.

I’ve written extensively about that network before:

But think about what a state-controlled digital currency actually represents.

Bitcoin says:

You don’t need the bank.

You don’t need the central authority.

You don’t need the government to approve the transaction.

A sovereign digital currency can say the exact opposite.

PUTTING THE STATE BACK INTO MONEY

The state can determine the rules under which people and institutions gain access, how identification works, how anti-money-laundering requirements are applied, and how the system connects to foreign jurisdictions.

Modern research from the Bank for International Settlements, IMF and World Bank emphasizes exactly these issues in cross-border central bank digital currencies (CBDC) design.

The IMF has separately examined how CBDC systems can collect, store, access, and share transaction and identity data—and notes that cross-border payments can require information sharing for AML/CFT purposes.

That is why sovereign backing changes the whole character of cryptocurrency.

A state-linked system sits at the intersection of:

your money

your identity

where the money is going

who is receiving it

sanctions

anti-money-laundering rules

cross-border transfers

transaction records

foreign governments

financial regulators

What does that mean in layman’s terms?

A state-linked digital currency could tie money to identity, regulation, and government enforcement in ways Bitcoin does not.

Say a U.S. president sanctions Iran. Instead of relying mainly on banks to block payments, a sovereign digital-dollar system could stop transactions to sanctioned wallets at the network level .

Or say you want to buy a vacation home in Italy. Your identity, destination, amount, and purpose of payment could all be tied together inside the transaction. If either government changes its rules, access could potentially be delayed , restricted , or denied .

Closer to home, imagine buying a house or a car. In a highly controlled system, the same infrastructure that verifies the payment could also enforce limits on who can transact, with whom, for what, and under what conditions.

That is the key difference.

Bitcoin was built to minimize the middleman.

A sovereign digital currency turns the middleman into the operating system and gatekeeper.

And suddenly Epstein’s obsession with the idea starts making sense.

Because Jeffrey Epstein spent much of his adult life doing one thing extraordinarily well:

Making himself the middleman.

Between billionaires. Scientists. Politicians. Royal families. Academics. Investors. Intelligence-connected figures.

And now, apparently, between governments and digital money.

It makes me think of this quote:

‘Permit me to issue and control the money of a nation,

and I care not who makes its laws.

— Mayer Rothschild

Considering Epstein’s own connections to members of the Rothschild family...

Yeah.

That’s a little eerie.

FOLLOW THE TRAJECTORY

The progression in the files is difficult to miss:

Epstein moved from virtual currencies, to Bitcoin developers, to crypto investments, to regulators, and finally to people who could give digital money the one thing Bitcoin was designed to live without—sovereign authority.

Maybe the attraction was the investment opportunity.

Maybe it was the access.

Maybe it was the leverage that comes from standing between technology and the state. Essentially making himself the necessary middleman in this system.

From what I can find, none of the sovereign digital currencies he pitched were actually created as a result of these conversations.

But, the internet is forever.

So if one of these ideas ever resurfaces under another name, through another company, or inside another government program...

Now we know where to start looking.

FAQ

Did Jeffrey Epstein create Bitcoin?

No evidence in the documents I reviewed shows that Epstein created Bitcoin, knew Satoshi Nakamoto, or had any role in writing the Bitcoin white paper. What we do have is a strange timeline: Epstein was writing about money, trust, computers, changing banks, and distributing value over the internet immediately before Satoshi publicly announced Bitcoin—and within a few years Epstein was actively seeking meetings with early Bitcoin developers.

Did Epstein actually own part of Coinbase and Blockstream?

Yes. Epstein’s own financial records list a $3.001 million Coinbase investment through IGO LLC in 2014. His connection to Blockstream ran through Kyara Investments III LLC, which was specifically formed to hold Blockstream equity. The ownership agreement shows Joi Ito and Epstein’s Southern Financial LLC each owning 50 percent, although Southern Financial supplied nearly all of the initial capital listed in the agreement. Epstein had real money inside two important companies in the early Bitcoin ecosystem.

Did Jeffrey Epstein fund Bitcoin Core developers at MIT?

MIT’s investigation confirmed that Epstein gave $850,000 to MIT, including $525,000 to the Media Lab. Then, when MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative brought Gavin Andresen, Wladimir van der Laan, and Cory Fields into its orbit, Joi Ito told Epstein that “gift funds” had allowed MIT to move quickly—and thanked Epstein. That’s a hell of a coincidence. But I have not found the accounting record that lets us draw a straight line from Epstein’s specific donation → specific developer salary.

Did any government actually create the digital currencies Epstein was pitching?

Epstein pitched variations of the idea to people connected with Russia, Mongolia, Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi, but I haven’t found documentation showing that any of those governments ultimately launched a currency because of him.

So what’s the bigger significance of Epstein’s interest in sovereign digital currency?

Bitcoin was built around removing the need for a central intermediary. A sovereign digital system can potentially reconnect money, identity, regulation, sanctions, transaction records, financial surveillance, and government access inside the same infrastructure.

CHECK OUT THESE OTHER ARTICLES

If this investigation left you wondering how Jeffrey Epstein managed to get into rooms with presidents, billionaires, intelligence-connected figures and royal families in the first place, start here:

The Epstein Files: From Dropout to Spy — The Improbable Rise

How does a college dropout become connected to Rockefellers, Bronfmans, intelligence figures, international financiers and powerful political networks? This investigation follows Epstein’s strange climb long before cryptocurrency entered the picture.

Blueprint for Empire: The CIA Coup Machine

Epstein’s sovereign-currency pitches raise a larger question: what does access to governments actually buy you?

This investigation follows the machinery behind some of America’s most consequential Cold War interventions—and the network of intelligence officers, businessmen and political intermediaries that repeatedly moved between government and private power.

Operation Gladio in America: Watergate, Operation 40 & the DEA Syndicate

If you’ve been following the White Rabbit long enough, you already know the pattern:

government program → private network → intelligence relationship → new institution

This investigation follows that pattern through Operation 40, Watergate, CIA veterans, organized crime and the emerging drug-enforcement apparatus.

The Phoenix Program: A Template for Endless War

The technology changes. The organizations change. Sometimes even the country changes.

But the underlying architecture—intelligence gathering, databases, targeting systems, local proxies and centralized information control—has a way of resurfacing.

If the idea of governments combining identity, information and centralized control caught your attention in this article, this rabbit hole goes much further back.

Follow the documents. Follow the money. Follow the White Rabbit. 🐇