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Fueled by Cold War paranoia, the CIA’s primary objective with MK Ultra was to develop effective tools for psychological control that could be used against potential enemies. The agency aimed to understand how thoughts, memories, and perceptions could be altered and whether it was possible to reprogram individuals under certain conditions. This pursuit went beyond the ordinary scope of intelligence work, delving into the uncharted territories of mind manipulation.

With the goal of using mind control for military and intelligence purposes, MK Ultra explored ways to induce compliance, alter loyalties, and even extract information from uncooperative subjects. This ambition to master psychological warfare fueled experiments in drug administration, hypnosis, and physical conditioning.

Methods Employed in MK Ultra

Use of Psychoactive Drugs

LSD and Its Psychological Impact