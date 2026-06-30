I grew up believing it all - it was exciting!

John F. Kennedy stood before the country and gave us a line that still makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck: “We choose to go to the Moon…not because it is easy, but because it is hard.”

I mean WOW!

Talk about motivation to do great things.

It has the same raw pull as Rocky dragging himself off the mat, or an American sprinter breaking the tape with the flag on his shoulders, or a gold-medal hockey team piling on each other while a whole nation loses its mind. It was more than a space mission.

Neil Armstrong stepping down from the lunar module. The strange, slow movements. The black sky. The bright dust. The words everyone knows by heart: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

My father watched it live. He told me about that night many times in perfect clarity. Armstrong stepped onto the Moon at 10:56 p.m. Eastern time on July 20, 1969, and for a moment, the whole world seemed to hold its breath.

How could you not believe it?

Then the questions start.

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SOME THINGS JUST DON’T MAKE SENSE