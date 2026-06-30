The Moon Landing (Hoax?): 7 Questions That Still Haunt The Apollo Program
What if the moon landing was actually a hoax? What proof is there? This article explores 7 questions that can't be easily debunked or brushed away. It makes you wonder - why haven’t we gone back?
I grew up believing it all - it was exciting!
John F. Kennedy stood before the country and gave us a line that still makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck: “We choose to go to the Moon…not because it is easy, but because it is hard.”
I mean WOW!
Talk about motivation to do great things.
It has the same raw pull as Rocky dragging himself off the mat, or an American sprinter breaking the tape with the flag on his shoulders, or a gold-medal hockey team piling on each other while a whole nation loses its mind. It was more than a space mission.
Neil Armstrong stepping down from the lunar module. The strange, slow movements. The black sky. The bright dust. The words everyone knows by heart: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
My father watched it live. He told me about that night many times in perfect clarity. Armstrong stepped onto the Moon at 10:56 p.m. Eastern time on July 20, 1969, and for a moment, the whole world seemed to hold its breath.
How could you not believe it?
Then the questions start.
Do you enjoy articles like this? Subscribe and support my work by becoming a free or paid subscriber.
SOME THINGS JUST DON’T MAKE SENSE
Why did we supposedly master lunar travel in 1969 and then stop?
Why have we not landed humans back on the Moon since 1972?
Why does some of the footage look so strange?