What if the most important intelligence story in American history never made the front page? What if the drug war, the Watergate scandal, and decades of covert political suppression weren’t separate events — but spokes on the same wheel?

There’s a whole series I wrote on this about the International Syndicate, a term coined (to my knowledge) by Colonel Towner.

Be sure to follow her on X: @ColonelTowner

Now, what do I mean by Operation Gladio in America?

Well, the same covert infrastructure used to run NATO’s stay-behind units in postwar Europe was replicated on American soil.

Unlike the original Operation Gladio, the key players weren’t just shadowy Europeans.

They were Cuban exiles, CIA handlers, White House operatives, and narcotics enforcement officials who built a system that is, by all available evidence, still running today.

This isn’t fringe speculation.

It’s a pattern hidden inside declassified documents, congressional testimonies, court records, and the biographies of men whose names keep appearing across every major covert operation of the 20th century.

What Was Operation Gladio?

Quick summary to get you going:

Operation Gladio was a clandestine NATO program, officially acknowledged by Italian Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti in 1990, that established secret “stay-behind” networks across Western Europe after World War II.

Giulio Andreotti

The stated purpose was to prepare resistance cells in the event of a Soviet invasion.

You know. Just in case.

The reality, according to a European Parliament resolution passed in 1990, was far darker — these networks were linked to terrorism, political assassinations, and what is called a “strategy of tension”: using manufactured chaos to push populations toward authoritarian control.

You can read more about it in-depth here:

The Gladio model relied on a “wagon wheel” structure. The hub is the covert apparatus itself.

The spokes?

Drug smuggling

Weapons trafficking

Human trafficking

Blackmail

And the grease that keeps the whole thing turning?

Off-book money.

The kind generated by narcotics and protected by plausible deniability.

THE CORE “THEORY”

According to Colonel Towner, a researcher and intelligence analyst who has spent YEARS tracing Gladio’s operational fingerprints, the American version of the Gladio wagon wheel is not a metaphor — it’s a functional infrastructure.

“The drug network was how Gladio was paid for. Hundreds of billions of dollars generated over decades, if not trillions.” — Colonel Towner, Operation Gladio - Chapter 6

The genius of the system is that each spoke of the wheel provides cover for the others.

Drug enforcement agencies provide legal cover for narcotics control.

Political dirty tricks suppress opposition.

Blackmail ensures loyalty.

And the entire apparatus operates beneath an institutional veneer of legitimacy.

Were Cuban Exile Networks America’s Gladio Units?

Here’s the question at the center of this investigation:

Is the label “Cuban exile” interchangeable

with “U.S. Gladio unit”?

Well, let’s look at it.

Cuban exiles appear in virtually every major covert operation of the Cold War era.

I bet you didn’t know that.

They aren’t incidental players. They are recurrent, trained, and deployed assets who appear wherever the CIA’s covert machine requires deniable muscle.

Think of it like a franchise system.

The International Syndicate is the parent brand.

Operation Gladio is the Italian franchise.

Operation 40 — a CIA-sponsored counter-intelligence group composed entirely of Cuban exiles, formed to seize the Cuban government after the Bay of Pigs — is the American franchise.

This photograph was taken in a nightclub in Mexico City on January 22nd, 1963. It has been argued by Daniel Hopsicker that the men in the photograph are all members of Operation 40 . [Image enhanced by AI]

THE GLOBAL DRUG PIPELINE

From British Opium to Taiwan’s KMT Narco-State

To understand the modern drug network, you have to go back further than Nixon.

You have to go back to the British Empire’s calculated poisoning of China with Indian opium — what became the Boxer Rebellions — and the rise of Chiang Kai-shek’s KMT army, which eventually became the largest opium-dealing political party in the world after retreating to Taiwan.

The KMT didn’t disappear, by the way.

Taiwan is still governed by KMT descendants and became the staging ground for a global heroin pipeline. The island today hosts over 50 pharmaceutical companies on

a relatively tiny landmass (slightly larger than Maryland).

Draw your own conclusions.

The pipeline ran from Taiwan to Hong Kong, Hong Kong to Sicily, Sicily to Cuba or the Dominican Republic, and into the United States — through multiple redundant routes.

When Nixon’s administration declared that “drugs were coming from Mexico,” a postwar research study found that 80% of the world’s opium came from Southeast Asia (aka not Mexico). These areas were controlled by both Taiwan and the CIA.

“Heroin! From Where?” - newspaper Palante , July 1971

Mexico was the transit point, not the source. The narrative was, by all appearances, a deliberate misdirection.

Plus, Nixon was kind of a racist…

The Corsican Mafia, the French Connection, and American Takeover

Before the CIA fully dominated the global drug trade, the Corsican mafia — operating through a pharmaceutical front company in Marseille, France that produced what was described as the purest heroin ever manufactured — controlled the pipeline.

This is The French Connection, if you’ve heard of that.

“The Union Corse, an organization that originated in the parched hills of Corsica but is today centered in Marseille…dominates the worldwide trafficking in narcotics, and in particular controls the supply and processing of heroin flowing into the U.S. from France, South America and Southeast Asia. As an organization, the Union Corse is more tightly knit and more secretive than its Sicilian counterpart. U.S. agencies have been able to obtain information from all levels of the Mafia clans in the U.S., but not from the Union Corse. The strength of the Union Corse outside the U.S. is based largely on its ability to infiltrate government agencies… A large share of the heroin used by U.S. troops in Vietnam was supplied by Corsican-financed narcotics producers in Laos and Thailand.” — The Milieu of the Corsican Godfathers, TIME magazine 9/4/1972

But how did the Corsicans get to run Marseille in the first place? That part of the story is where the CIA’s fingerprints are the clearest — and the most documented.

Follow the Money

It started with the docks.

In 1947, the port workers of Marseille — the most strategically important shipping hub in the French colonial empire — were organized under the communist-led Confédération Générale du Travail (CGT).

They were loading and unloading the ships that moved Marshall Plan aid and, critically, military supplies to France’s colonial war in Indochina. When they went on strike, they didn’t just slow down trade. They threatened to shut off the entire pipeline — including the pipeline the CIA and the Luciano syndicate were in the process of building.

Washington’s response was not diplomatic.

The CIA deployed two of its chief labor assets: Jay Lovestone of the AFL and his top operative, Irving Brown, who had been stationed in Europe since 1944 with a mandate to “build up the non-communist unions in France and Italy and weaken the CGT.”

Using conduits including the AFL-CIO, the CIA funneled approximately $2 million a year to anti-communist union infrastructure in France. Brown used the money to install Force Ouvrière to replace the communist dockworkers.

Because, you know, communists suck.

But money alone wasn’t enough to move communist dockworkers off their picket lines. So the CIA did what it always does when it needs muscle with deniability:

It called on organized crime.

Antoine & Barthelemy Guerini

The Guerini brothers — Antoine and Barthélémy, the leading Corsican gangsters in Marseille — were recruited, armed, and funded by CIA operatives to do what no government official could do publicly.

They formed, in the words of one historian, “elite criminal terror squads” that harassed communist union officials, assaulted rank-and-file workers, and murdered those who wouldn’t back down. When the Guerinis were arrested for shootings on the docks, police witnesses inexplicably recanted within days and all charges were dropped.

Nice to have friends in high places.

The arranged marriage between the Marseille Socialist Party and the Corsican underworld, brokered by the CIA, would last for the next 25 years.

CIA official Tom Braden didn’t even bother denying it. In a 1967 editorial for the Saturday Evening Post titled “I’m Glad the CIA is Immoral,” Braden proudly described funneling money to break the Marseille dock strike, and identified a specific payment of $15,000 passed to Irving Brown for “paying off his strong-arm squads in Mediterranean ports.”

This is not a theory.

This is a senior CIA official bragging about it in print.

The payoff for the CIA was immediate and enormous.

Within months of breaking the dockworkers’ strike, the port of Marseille began manufacturing and exporting large quantities of heroin to the United States. By 1965, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Narcotics estimated that Corsican syndicates operated as many as 24 heroin-processing plants in or around Marseille, smuggling nearly five tons of pure heroin into America per year.

Lucky Luciano

Lucky Luciano — deported to Italy after his wartime OSS service, building his heroin empire from Sicily — cut his deal with the Guerini brothers through Meyer Lansky in 1951, shortly after the CIA had crowned the Guerinis as lords of the Marseille waterfront and Lansky traveled to Switzerland to establish the untraceable bank accounts that would launder the proceeds.

By 1951, Luciano and the Corsicans had pooled their resources, giving rise to the French Connection — the network that would dominate the global heroin trade for the next two decades.

And all of this by the way.

ALL OF IT has receipts.

So. When Nixon declared his War on Drugs in June 1971, and the Marseille laboratories were raided between 1971 and 1973, what actually happened?

Nixon’s so-called “War on Drugs” wasn’t about stopping drugs. It was about eliminating the competition.

CIA documents simply state that they were “seized.” And then was very hush-hush on any other labs…

As one academic study on the French Connection noted with admirable understatement:

"The successful results achieved in Marseille…were enough to take the pressure off that part of the world, even though the aim had not been to wipe out the Corsican Mafia."

The aim was NEVER to wipe out the Corsican Mafia.

The aim was to absorb their infrastructure and remove their independent control of it.

The CIA, through its narcotics precursor the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (BNDD) , already had the Southeast Asian supply chain through the KMT and Air America.

It already had the distribution network through the Sicilian and American mobs.

Now it had the refinery capacity too — or rather, it neutralized the one organization that ran the refineries independently.

After the French police raided the Marseille heroin factories in 1972, Mexico’s traffickers — operating under growing American intelligence supervision — moved into producing heroin for the exploding domestic market of returning Vietnam veterans.

President Richard Nixon explains aspects of the special message sent to Congress asking for an extra $155 millions for a new program to combat the use of drugs, on June 17, 1971.

So no, the “war on drugs” was just a headline.

It was really about changing management to The International Syndicate.

And the proof is in the numbers.

The number of heroin addictions in the U.S. promptly rose from an estimated 315,000 to 560,000 within two years of the “crackdown.”

Meanwhile, by 1973, the DEA had been created with some 60 CIA agents (many were its founding staff) — many of them veterans of exactly the networks just described.

The media, obviously, told you a different story.

You can read more about the CIA and drugs in Vietnam in this series:

Nixon’s War on Drugs — A Psyop Against Competitors

In 1971, Nixon established two offices inside the Executive Office Building — not in the Cabinet, but directly under White House control:

Both were focused on narcotics, in name.

But their personnel tell a very different story.

Egil Krogh, a freshly minted lawyer with no meaningful credentials (and a less than stellar reputation), was placed in charge. He was later jailed for the break-in at Daniel Ellsberg’s psychiatrist’s office. Ellsberg was the whistleblower behind the Pentagon Papers.

Whoops.

Walter Minnick, a Harvard-educated and alleged CIA operative, drafted the architectural blueprint for the future DEA.

Miles Ambrose, the Customs Commissioner, had spent years prosecuting the Corsican mafia’s competition on the New York waterfront — before being caught staying at a Texas ranch owned by a man indicted for weapons-for-drugs trafficking.

Whoops again.

These weren’t bureaucrats. They were operatives being positioned to run a national narcotics infrastructure.

So while John Ehrlichman, Nixon’s domestic policy advisor, famously admitted in a 1994 interview — published by Harper’s Magazine in 2016 — that the War on Drugs was designed to target the antiwar left and Black Americans, that was only the public-facing rationale.

You can connect the dots here pretty easily.

Eliminate the Corsican franchise.

Discredit and destroy competitors.

Centralize control under the CIA’s umbrella.

Then build an enforcement agency — the DEA — to permanently institutionalize that control.

It was a corporate hostile takeover

of the international narcotics market.

THE DRUG WAR WAS ONLY THE FIRST DOOR

If Part 1 proves anything, it’s this:

Nixon’s War on Drugs was never just about drugs. It was about control.

Control of the pipeline.

Control of the ports.

Control of the money.

Control of the enforcement agencies.

Control of the official story.

And, most importantly, control of who got protected and who got destroyed.

The French Connection wasn’t dismantled because Washington suddenly grew a conscience.

The Corsican mafia wasn’t targeted because the government wanted clean streets.

The old heroin routes weren’t shut down to save American families.

They were restructured and reorganized.

What looked like a crackdown was, by all appearances, a hostile takeover.

The independent operators were removed. The profitable routes were absorbed. The enforcement structure was centralized. And out of that reorganization came the DEA — an agency publicly sold as the sword against narcotics, but born from the same White House machinery that had spent years managing, manipulating, and weaponizing the drug trade.

That is the first door.

But behind it is the next one.

Because once the narcotics infrastructure was centralized, it needed operators.

Men who could move through the shadows .

Men with intelligence training .

Men with paramilitary backgrounds .

Men who could break into offices, run guns, plant bugs, sabotage campaigns, intimidate enemies, and disappear into the fog when the job was done.

That brings us to Operation 40.

And throughout the research…the same names keep appearing.

Hunt. Liddy. Barker. Sturgis. McCord.

And once you see them together, Watergate stops looking like a “third-rate burglary” and starts looking like a window into America’s own Gladio infrastructure.

That’s where Part 2 begins.

In Part 2, we’ll follow the men behind the break-ins, dirty tricks, blackmail plans, assassination whispers, and domestic surveillance programs — and ask the questions no one in power wants answered.

Coming soon for paid subscribers of The White Rabbit Report.

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FAQ

1. What was Nixon’s War on Drugs?

Nixon’s War on Drugs was not simply a campaign to stop drug use. It functioned as a reorganization of the global narcotics pipeline, removing independent players like the Corsican mafia and centralizing control through U.S.-aligned intelligence and enforcement structures.

2. How does Operation Gladio connect to the drug war?

The Gladio model relied on covert infrastructure, off-book money, blackmail, and deniable operators. The international narcotics trade provided the money and logistical cover needed to fund and protect this type of hidden apparatus.

3. Why is the French Connection important?

The French Connection was one of the major heroin pipelines into the United States. Its dismantling under Nixon is usually presented as a law enforcement victory. However, by appearances, it may have been less about ending the drug trade and more about shifting control of the trade to a new management structure.

4. What role did the DEA play in drug trafficking?

The DEA was created in 1973 by consolidating several narcotics and intelligence-related offices. This centralization gave the federal government a single institution through which narcotics enforcement, intelligence gathering, and selective prosecution could be managed.

5. What will Part 2 of this series cover?

Part 2 will focus on Operation 40, Cuban exile networks, Watergate, COINTELPRO, and DEA Special Operations. It will examine whether the same trained exile operatives who appear across Cold War scandals were functioning as America’s domestic version of Operation Gladio.