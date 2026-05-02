If you haven’t yet, make sure to read Part 1 of this series:

The pattern that emerged was hard to ignore: the War on Drugs didn’t look like a war to stop narcotics. It looked like a management change.

Specifically over to the CIA.

The independent operators were removed.

The routes were absorbed.

The enforcement structure was centralized.

The public was handed a clean story about law and order (which always sounds nice), while the machinery underneath grew larger, darker, and harder to see.

But infrastructure does not run itself.

Pipelines need handlers. Cover stories need writers. Blackmail needs collectors. Break-ins need burglars. Assassination plots need men willing to cross lines.

That brings us to the next layer.

Operation 40.

If Part 1 was about the wheel, Part 2 is about the hands turning it.

OPERATION 40: AMERICA’S GLADIO UNIT

Operation 40 was the name given to a secret CIA-backed counterintelligence and counterinsurgency unit made up of agency officers and anti-Castro Cuban exiles.

Why “40”? Because the group reportedly started with 40 operatives, though that number later grew to more than 70.

It was created in 1960 with one stated purpose:

Take down Castro’s new communist government in Cuba.

But its role went far beyond gathering intelligence.

Operation 40 was tied to the planning and execution of the Bay of Pigs invasion. And if that invasion had worked, the group was positioned to help build the new anti-Castro government that would replace him.

AKA regime change. Something the CIA has in retrospect become known for. You can read all about those regime changes in this series:

After the Bay of Pigs disaster, Operation 40 didn’t simply vanish.

It kept operating unofficially out of Florida through the 1960s as a counterintelligence network. Then, in the early 1970s, it was “officially” shut down after allegations surfaced that people connected to the group were involved in cocaine and heroin trafficking.

Which is interesting because by this point, the CIA’s fingerprints were already all over the global narcotics pipeline.

I’m shocked, I tell you. Shocked.

Anyway, Operation 40 was built under the leadership of José Sanjenís Perdomo, a former Cuban police officer under Fulgencio Batista.

José Sanjenís Perdomo

After Castro took power, Perdomo fled to the United States and became a CIA asset. His value was obvious: he knew the old Batista network. He knew who could be trusted. He knew which exiles were useful.

Smells like the Cuban Operation Paperclip.

Perdomo gave the United States lists of Batista loyalists who could be folded into the anti-Castro machine.

On March 17, 1960, the plan was formalized.

At a White House meeting, officials presented President Dwight Eisenhower with a covert action proposal titled “A Program of Covert Action Against the Castro Regime.”

Also in the room?

Vice President Richard Nixon.

Eisenhower approved the program and made one thing very clear: it had to be deniable.

Of course it did.

And turns out, the CIA already had parts of the plan in motion before signing it. Notably “the development of an adequate paramilitary force outside of Cuba, together with mechanisms for the necessary logistic support of covert military operations on the Island.”

Operation 40 was not named directly in that plan, but this was the world it was born into: sabotage, assassination plots, infrastructure attacks, exile armies, cutouts, and plausible deniability.

Once Castro was removed, Operation 40 was supposed to become the seed of a new Cuban intelligence service — basically a Cuban CIA — tasked with cleaning house after the regime change.

And then, strangely enough, the same five names keep showing up around Operation 40, Watergate, and other CIA black ops:

Hunt. Liddy. Barker. Sturgis. McCord.