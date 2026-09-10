In 1954, an Israeli military-intelligence network planted incendiary bombs in American and British-linked sites across Egypt—and intended the blame to fall on Egyptians.

The operation is documented.

The order behind it remains a mystery.

The bomb began burning inside Philip Natanson’s pocket as he approached Alexandria’s Rio cinema on July 23, 1954. It was hidden in an eyeglass case, designed to ignite later, after he had walked away.

Whoops.

That accident exposed Operation Susannah, the covert campaign that became Israel’s Lavon Affair. The plot was not an allegation assembled decades later from suspicious coincidences.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense archive calls it a false-flag operation: Israeli military intelligence recruited Egyptian Jews to bomb civilian sites while directing suspicion toward the Muslim Brotherhood, Egyptian communists, local nationalists, or other “malcontents.”

The bombs were real.

The Israeli network was real.

The intended deception (aka False Flag) was real.

But the simplest question—who gave the order?—would tear through Israeli politics for years without producing an answer everyone accepted.

THE OPERATION IS NOT A THEORY

It helps to separate two mysteries that are often blended together. There is no uncertainty about whether Israel ran the network. The uncertainty concerns who at the top authorized its activation.

Israel’s own defense archive says the group was recruited by Israeli military intelligence. The Israeli Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center likewise describes a covert military-intelligence operation against Western targets whose purpose was to damage Egypt’s relations with the United States and Britain and prevent British withdrawal from the Suez Canal.

That distinction matters.

“We cannot prove which official spoke the final order” is not the same statement as “we cannot prove which state built and operated the network.”

The first is uncertain.

The second is historical record.