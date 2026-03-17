By late 1940, U.S. codebreakers had cracked Japan’s top diplomatic cipher (called PURPLE). That meant American intelligence was reading Tokyo’s secret messages to its embassies almost as fast as the Japanese diplomats did.

True story.

Then there’s this weird “Winds” code thing: Japan set up a backup plan to signal its embassies if war was about to break out. They’d slip secret phrases into regular weather reports on news broadcasts—like “East wind rain” for a break with the U.S.

Sounds pretty solid. A little juvenile, but solid.

Then some personnel later swore they intercepted exactly that phrase in early December 1941.

(Spoiler: historians mostly call it a myth or mix-up.)

Now the really eyebrow-raising part:

Lt. Cmdr. Arthur McCollum at Naval Intelligence wrote a memo in October 1940 laying out eight specific actions the U.S. could take to push Japan into “firing the first shot” while making America look like the innocent victim. Things like:

Ramp up aid to China

Slap a total oil embargo on Japan

Keep the Pacific Fleet parked at Pearl Harbor as tempting bait

...and five more similar provocations

Roosevelt put all eight into motion over 1940–1941.

Coincidence?

Or deliberate strategy?

Admiral James O. Richardson, commander of the U.S. Fleet in 1940, flat-out protested basing the fleet at Pearl Harbor. He called it sitting-duck vulnerable and way too exposed.

Well, if we know anything of history, we know what happens when you tend to call out bad ideas in the government.

Roosevelt relieved him in February 1941 and replaced him with Husband Kimmel.

Why fire the guy warning you about the exact risk?

Fast-forward to late November 1941: Washington sent a “war warning” on the 27th saying negotiations were dead and hostile Japanese action could happen “at any moment.”

But it was vague—no mention of Pearl Harbor as a target.

Later intel about Japanese embassies destroying codes and prepping a 1 p.m. message? That high-urgency stuff never got rushed to Kimmel or Army commander Walter Short.

And on the morning of December 7, Chief of Staff George Marshall’s final alert went out via regular commercial telegraph.

Not scrambler phone or priority radio.

Why the slow boat on the day it mattered most?

Now, if you don’t care about this narrative that can possibly upset your view on the United States, then stop reading. Turn away.

Unfortunately, once you are awake, there is no going back to sleep. No matter how much you’d like to.

You can wave all this away as bad luck, bureaucracy, or coincidence. But when you stack it up—cracked codes, provocative policies, ignored protests, watered-down warnings—it sure looks like the anti-isolationist crowd in Washington was dead-set on getting the U.S. into the war...

One way or another.

THE BACK DOOR TO WAR

The “back door to war” theory centers on one central allegation:

That President Roosevelt and senior officials knew Japan was planning a major strike, and deliberately withheld specific warnings from commanders in Hawaii in order to ensure the United States would enter the war with overwhelming public support.

Roosevelt faced a deeply isolationist Congress and public. Polls in 1940–1941 showed strong resistance to direct involvement in the European war against Germany.

An unprovoked attack, however, would instantly change that.

THE MCCOLLUM MEMO

Arthur McCollum

In October 1940, Arthur McCollum drafted an eight-point memorandum proposing steps to pressure Japan:

Make an arrangement with Britain for the use of British bases in the Pacific, particularly Singapore Make an arrangement with Holland for the use of base facilities and acquisition of supplies in the Dutch East Indies Give all possible aid to the Chinese government of Chiang-Kai-Shek Send a division of long range heavy cruisers to the Orient, Philippines, or Singapore Send two divisions of submarines to the Orient Keep the main strength of the U.S. fleet now in the Pacific, in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands Insist that the Dutch refuse to grant Japanese demands for undue economic concessions, particularly oil Completely embargo all U.S. trade with Japan, in collaboration with a similar embargo imposed by the British Empire

These steps were designed to provoke Japan into attacking first.

Some would say that the memo simply reflects standard deterrence and containment planning during escalating tensions.

But that explanation raises a deeper question:

If the goal was deterrence, why were the recommended measures structured to create maximum pressure at Japan’s most vulnerable point—its oil supply—while simultaneously positioning the U.S. fleet within striking range?

By mid-1941, the United States froze Japanese assets and imposed a near-total oil embargo. Japan imported roughly 80% of its oil from the United States.

Internal Japanese records show leaders concluded they had about 18–24 months of fuel reserves remaining. In strategic terms, that is not long-term containment.

That is an ultimatum.

Not only that, it seems that this memo indicates the US was actively anticipating entering the war:

Excerpt from Page 2 of the McCollum Memo : “In other words, after England has been disposed of, her enemies will decide whether or not to immediately proceed with an attack on The United States.”

So the fall of England was expected. Then they go on to say:

Excerpt from Page 2 of the McCollum Memo : “The possibility of [The British Fleet Failing] would be materially lessened were we actually allied in war with the British or at the very least were taking active measures to relieve the pressure on Britain in other spheres of action.”

So which is it?

Is England maybe going to fall?

or inevitably going to fall?

Deterrence typically leaves an adversary an off-ramp. The oil embargo effectively removed Japan’s peaceful options unless it withdrew entirely from China and Southeast Asia—something Tokyo’s military leadership had already signaled it would not do.

When a rising power is cornered economically and militarily, history shows it often lashes out.

We have seen similar dynamics elsewhere:

World War I naval arms race: Britain’s containment of Germany through naval superiority and alliance structures did not calm tensions; it deepened insecurity on both sides and accelerated conflict.

The Cuban Missile Crisis (1962): U.S. missile deployments in Turkey were framed as deterrence. The Soviet response—placing missiles in Cuba—nearly triggered nuclear war. Containment created escalation.

Iraq sanctions in the 1990s: Comprehensive economic sanctions were designed to constrain Saddam Hussein. Instead, they hardened positions, destabilized the region, and set conditions for the 2003 invasion.

NATO expansion post–Cold War: Put forth as defensive containment, it has been cited by Russian leadership as a core grievance contributing to renewed confrontation in Eastern Europe.

In each case, pressure intended to deter was interpreted as encirclement or existential threat.

And when you look at page 4 of the McCollum Memo it becomes pretty clear what they’re wanting:

Let’s read that out loud:

“If by [the suggested course of action] Japan could be led to commit an overt act of war, so much the better.”

He’s obviously talking about an act of war against the USA.

And in McCollum’s opinion - “So much the better.”

WAIT…DID THIS REALLY HAPPEN?

Okay. So the memo is real.

But just because someone writes a note on letterhead doesn’t mean it passes to higher-ups or the President of the United States.

Well…I come with receipts.

Arthur McCollum wasn’t a random officer.

He headed Naval Intelligence’s Far East desk.

Later on, he would work for the CIA for a little bit.

So…that’s interesting.

But back to World War II.

He oversaw intercepted and decoded Japanese communications flowing toward the White House. His October 7, 1940 memo wasn’t buried—it was sent to senior Navy officials, including Captain Dudley Knox, who reviewed it and largely concurred.

Dudley Wright Knox

And then?

In 1941, U.S. policy began to mirror the memo’s eight recommendations:

The Pacific Fleet remained at Pearl Harbor.

Aid to China expanded.

Japanese assets were frozen.

Oil exports were cut off.

“Pop-up” naval cruises pushed U.S. ships into contested waters.

That last one directly reflected the memo’s call to send cruisers into the Pacific.

Page 2150 of the Congressional Investigation Pearl Harbor Attack . Admiral Harold R. Stark is writing and makes it clear that Roosevelt knew about the “cruises”.

Meanwhile, Admiral James O. Richardson opposed keeping the fleet exposed in Hawaii.

Admiral Richardson was the Commander in Chief, United States Fleet, from January 1940 until February 1941.

In his memoirs (later published) he recalled Roosevelt as saying (or implying) that Japan would eventually commit “an overt act” that would bring the nation into war.

Well, Richardson was removed from command.

Whoops.

Historians like Conrad Crane argue the memo was about deterrence, not provocation. But the document itself states:

“If… Japan could be led to commit an overt act of war, so much the better.”

You be the judge.

There’s no universally accepted proof Roosevelt personally read the memo.

But the policy alignment is undeniable.

The memo existed. It circulated at high levels.

Its recommendations became reality.

So what happens next?

Let’s walk it forward.

SUMMER & FALL 1941: THE VISE TIGHTENS

July 28 1941 Paper from The Sydney Morning Herald

July 1941.

Japan moves into southern Indochina. They needed to get to the Dutch East Indies, which held massive oil reserves. Southern Indochina was the perfect staging base for airfields, naval facilities, and logistical hubs.

Well, Washington didn’t like that, so they responded immediately.

Japanese assets in the United States are frozen.

Oil exports are effectively cut off.

Britain and the Dutch follow suit.

Tokyo then had to debate its options:

Withdraw from China and Southeast Asia. Absolute humiliation.

Seize oil fields in the Dutch East Indies. Very risky.

Strike the U.S. Pacific Fleet first to neutralize interference. Also very risky.

You can probably guess which option the Imperial Navy preferred.

Because if Japan pushes south for oil, the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor is sitting directly across the supply line.

It’s the one obstacle that could shut the whole operation down.

So, with no good move, they stall.

Diplomacy continues.

Barely.

Secretary of State Cordell Hull presents Japan with terms demanding withdrawal from China.

Cordell Hull

That’s a hard no.

At the same time, several things begin happening behind the scenes.

Japanese carrier groups begin training for a long-range strike mission.

Japanese embassies receive instructions to destroy sensitive codes if negotiations fail.

U.S. intelligence intercepts and reads many of these diplomatic messages in real time thanks to the PURPLE cipher break.

By late November, Washington knows something big is coming.

But they don’t know exactly where.

Or at least—that’s the official story.

Turns out, Washington had a warning about Pearl Harbor BACK IN SEPTEMBER!

September 24, 1941 the US intercepted what became known as the “bomb plot” message from Japanese naval intelligence to Japan's consul general in Honolulu.

What was in this message, you ask?

#83 Strictly secret. Henceforth, we would like to have you make reports concerning vessels along the following lines insofar as possible: 1. The waters (of Pearl Harbor) are to be divided roughly into five sub-areas. (We have no objections to your abbreviating as much as you like.)

Area A. Waters between Ford Island and the Arsenal.

Area B. Waters adjacent to the Island south and west of Ford Island. (This area is on the opposite side of the Island from Area A.)

Area C. East Loch.

Area D. Middle Loch.

Area E. West Loch and the communicating water routes. 2. With regard to warships and aircraft carriers, we would like to have you report on those at anchor, (these are not so important) tied up at wharves, buoys and in docks. (Designate types and classes briefly. If possible we would like to have you make mention of the fact when there are two or more vessels along side the same wharf.)

This message wasn’t decoded until October, but even then, you still have time to act. Bolster defenses. Move the fleet. Something.

Well, the US did nothing.

They didn’t even tell their commanders: Rear Admiral Husband E. Kimmel (the naval commander at Pearl Harbor) and Lieutenant General Walter C. Short (the army commander at Pearl Harbor).

And yeah…they were PISSED.

Admiral Kimmel was equally pissed:

Well, about a month later, Washington has received more reports at this time, more intelligence, and they now decide “yeah, maybe we should warn some people.”

On November 27, 1941, Washington sends a “war warning” to commanders across the Pacific.

Message Sent by Navy Department. War Plan 46 dictated that the ships available at Pearl Harbor should stay there as a base, rather than dispersing it widely or heightening alert.

War Department dispatch

The War Department dispatch states that negotiations with Japan have broken down and that hostile action could occur “at any moment.”

But the warning includes an important assumption.

It suggests Japan’s most likely targets are:

The Philippines

British Malaya

The Dutch East Indies

Not Hawaii.

Why?

Especially when months prior they were scouting Hawaii?

Some say intelligence analysts genuinely believed Japan would strike south to capture oil.

Others argue the omission was deliberate.

And to be fair, the ignorance theory made sense. Japan desperately needed fuel, and the oil fields of Indonesia were the obvious prize.

But there’s still an uncomfortable wrinkle in that explanation.

If you truly believe war could break out at any moment, and you’ve forward-deployed your main fleet to Pearl Harbor as a deterrent…

Why wouldn’t Hawaii be placed on the highest alert?

Dec 1 1941 memo from FDR to Secretary Cordell Hull

Why send a warning that is serious enough to say war is imminent…

but vague enough that commanders still don’t know where to look?

That question sits right at the center of the Pearl Harbor debate.

And the timeline only gets stranger from here.

THE SPIES IN HAWAII

Japanese naval officer Takeo Yoshikawa operated in Hawaii under a false identity and transmitted detailed reports about ship locations.

Takeo Yoshikawa

He posed as “Tadashi Morimura”, vice-consul to the new Japanese Consul-General, Nagao Kita.

Nagao Kita is the one who received the intercepted “bomb plot” message. The September one that Washington did nothing about…

Yoshikawa became friends with a friendly Japanese woman who owned a teahouse he frequented. She became his cover while he patrolled the island on his espionage trips.

Yoshikawa also worked with a German spy in the area, Bernard Otto Kuehn.

Bernard Otto Kuehn

The FBI even had a file on this guy. GOING BACK TO 1939.

It even states that they KNEW they were “known to be German agents and who are looked on…as being German spies.”

Turns out, Bernard Kuehn was a stay-behind agent in Hawaii.

Now, if you’re familiar with Operation Gladio, anything with “Stay Behind” should make your ears perk up.

But there’s no Skorzeny or Gehlen connections.

Regardless, Kuehn and Yoshikawa worked together, signaling to each other information.

This is how Japan knew how to attack the American Fleet.

AND, in case you’re still on the fence of the foreknowledge of Pearl Harbor, let’s take a look at our cousins across the pond…

THE CHURCHILL FACTOR

Up to this point, the “back door to war” theory mostly centers on Roosevelt and Washington.

But there’s another player in the story.

One with just as much—if not more—at stake.

Winston Churchill.

And, by the looks of it, Churchill may have known what was coming before Roosevelt did.

THE CODEBREAKERS IN SINGAPORE

James Rusbridger (L) and Eric Nave (R)

In 1991, British historian James Rusbridger and former naval cryptologist Eric Nave published a book titled Betrayal at Pearl Harbor.

Rusbridger was not a fringe writer.

He was a historian of espionage and intelligence operations. Nave, meanwhile, had been one of the Royal Navy’s leading codebreakers in the Far East.

Their claim was explosive, to say the least.

They argued that the British Far East Combined Bureau (FECB) in Singapore had cracked Japan’s naval operational code JN-25 as early as 1939.

According to the book’s preface (Betrayal at Pearl Harbor : how Churchill lured Roosevelt into war), the key breakthrough came from Commander Malcolm Burnett, who brought the solution from London to Singapore in the fall of 1939.

Working together, Burnett, Eric Nave, and another codebreaker—Mary Nave—were reading Japanese naval traffic continuously up to December 4, 1941.

This leads to an extraordinary conclusion.

According to Burnett’s private account to historian Dr. Andrew Gordon, the codebreakers at Singapore had intercepted and read messages sent from Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto to his strike force.

By November 26, Burnett reportedly warned London that the only logical target for the operation being planned was:

Pearl Harbor.

BRITAIN’S DESPERATE MOMENT

NYT Article September 1, 1939.

To understand the implications, you have to look at Britain’s situation in 1941.

Two years earlier—September 1, 1939—Germany had invaded Poland.

Europe exploded into war.

Within days:

Churchill understood something very clearly.

Britain could not defeat Germany alone.

American help was essential.

But there was a problem.

The United States was deeply isolationist.

Roosevelt himself had struggled throughout 1939 and 1940 to loosen neutrality laws so he could support Britain.

Congress resisted.

Public opinion resisted.

Here’s a clip from Charles Lindbergh’s famous speech “Who Are the War Agitators?”:

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Ironically, this speech was made on September 11th, 1941.

Exactly 60 years before September 11th, 2001.

Even after the fall of France in 1940, most Americans still did not want to enter another European war.

Something dramatic would be required to change that.

THE CHURCHILL–ROOSEVELT RELATIONSHIP

Despite the famous wartime photos of the two leaders smiling together, Churchill and Roosevelt were not originally close friends.

They had met only briefly once before—during World War I—and Roosevelt reportedly found Churchill rude.

But once Churchill returned to government in 1939, he began cultivating Roosevelt intensely.

Letters.

Private messages.

Strategic coordination.

Churchill understood Roosevelt was the key to bringing America into the war.

But Roosevelt still had political limits.

America provided support through the Lend-Lease Act, but, without a direct attack on the United States, entering the war would be almost impossible.

THE MISSING WARNING

According to Rusbridger’s account, Britain possessed two critical pieces of intelligence in late November 1941.

First:

An FECB decrypt from November 25 indicated a Japanese carrier task force had sailed from the Kurile Islands.

Second:

Intelligence suggested the fleet would travel eight days across the Pacific before refueling at sea.

That was not a routine patrol.

That was an operational strike force.

If Churchill passed that information to Roosevelt, two things would likely happen immediately:

Pearl Harbor would be warned.

Japanese negotiations with Washington would collapse instantly.

And perhaps most importantly:

The United States might prepare a trap.

The attack could fail.

Which meant the one thing Churchill desperately needed—an unmistakable act drawing America into the war—might never occur.

So according to Rusbridger…

Churchill said nothing.

A DELIBERATE SILENCE?

There was another complication.

To explain how he knew about the Japanese fleet, Churchill would have had to reveal something extremely sensitive.

That Britain had broken the Japanese naval code JN-25.

At the time, the Americans believed the British were not reading that code.

And British intelligence believed the Americans were not reading it either.

This is going great…

Admitting the truth would expose years of deception between allies.

It would also risk revealing the codebreaking capability itself.

So Churchill faced a choice.

Reveal the intelligence… Or protect the secret and let events unfold.

Churchill chose the latter—believing a dramatic Japanese attack would sweep away American isolationism overnight.

DID ROOSEVELT KNOW?

That leads to the final question.

Was Roosevelt complicit?

Or was he pushed?

The answer is murkier than many people realize.

Evidence shows Roosevelt regularly received Purple diplomatic decrypts—Japanese communications between Tokyo and its embassies.

But there is no clear evidence that Roosevelt personally saw decrypts from the Japanese naval code JN-25 before Pearl Harbor.

That’s partly because:

Much of the pre-Pearl Harbor JN-25 material has disappeared from the record .

Intelligence distribution in Washington was tightly controlled.

In fact, there are documented cases where military intelligence withheld decrypted material even from the President.

For example:

The Army and Navy initially concealed the Purple code breakthrough from Roosevelt for months.

Later, Roosevelt was again denied access to Purple intercepts for several months in 1941 due to alleged security concerns.

If the President could be kept in the dark about diplomatic decrypts, it’s not impossible that naval intelligence about JN-25 was also filtered.

The man most often suspected of controlling this flow was Admiral Richmond K. Turner, head of the Navy’s War Plans Division—an officer known for his abrasive personality and fierce control over intelligence analysis.

Turner was responsible for the creation of the “Underwater Demolition Teams” (UDT).

You now know them as Navy SEALs.

Richmond K. Turner

TWO POSSIBILITIES

So by late November 1941, we are left with two competing possibilities.

Scenario One

Roosevelt knew enough about Japanese plans.

He allowed events to unfold to overcome American isolationism.

Scenario Two

Churchill possessed critical intelligence about the Pearl Harbor strike.

He withheld it to ensure the United States entered the war.

Different actors.

Different motives.

Same result.

December 7, 1941.

The United States enters World War II.

And the course of the 20th century changes forever.

SO WAS CHURCHILL ACTING ALONE?

By the end of this, the official story starts to feel less like history and more like stagecraft.

Too many warnings.

Too many missing alerts.

Too many “coincidences” moving in the same direction.

Washington was reading Japanese diplomatic traffic.

McCollum had already laid out a roadmap for provoking an “overt act.”

The fleet was left forward and exposed.

Richardson was removed after objecting.

The warnings that did go out were vague, softened, and somehow missed the one place already being scoped in Japanese intelligence reports: Pearl Harbor.

Then we widen the frame.

Now Churchill enters the picture.

And suddenly the question is no longer just whether Roosevelt knew.

It becomes whether Churchill knew, whether Roosevelt knew, whether both knew pieces of the truth, or whether men further down the chain were steering events while their superiors saw only what they were allowed to see.

Because that’s the real problem here.

If Churchill withheld British intelligence to force America into the war, was he acting alone?

If Roosevelt’s own subordinates filtered what reached him, who was really managing the flow of information?

If both sides were playing games with codebreaking, war warnings, and diplomatic theater, then who exactly was pulling the strings?

A British prime minister desperate to save his empire?

An American administration desperate to break isolationism?

A naval intelligence clique running its own strategy?

Or something larger.

An overlapping network of imperial interests, bankers, intelligence men, war planners, and political fixers who all understood the same thing: The United States would not enter the war willingly.

It had to be shocked into it.

That is where Pearl Harbor stops being just a military story.

It becomes a story about power.

About managed events.

About how nations are maneuvered, populations are stampeded, and history is bent by men operating above the level of public consent.

So no—Churchill probably wasn’t acting alone.

And Roosevelt, whether architect or mark, may have been only one piece of a much larger machine.

If you want to understand that machine—if you want to understand the kind of transnational interests that sit above flags…

above parties…

above even nations themselves…

Then Pearl Harbor is not the end of the trail.

It’s the beginning.

That trail leads straight into my other series:

The International Syndicate

Because once you start asking who benefited, who coordinated, who financed, who protected, and who kept appearing behind the curtain in one crisis after another…

you stop looking at isolated events.

You start seeing a system.

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