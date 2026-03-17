The White Rabbit Report

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Patriot Historian 76's avatar
Patriot Historian 76
Mar 17

I believe Americans would find it hard to understand their own government would but American lives in arms way. But they have, certain players in our government over the last century or so have not had Americas best interests at heart.

It is sad, but people have to realize the facts in front of them.

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Sean Valdrow's avatar
Sean Valdrow
Mar 19

Not a false flag. No solid evidence of that.

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