The official history of The Phoenix Program usually begins in 1967.

That was when American officials created the Intelligence Coordination and Exploitation Program, better known as ICEX. Its purpose was to gather the scattered intelligence being collected by the CIA, the U.S. military, South Vietnamese police, local militias, and other government agencies—and feed it into one coordinated attack against the Viet Cong’s underground organization.

In December 1967, the South Vietnamese government established its own companion program, Phụng Hoàng, named after the mythical phoenix. President Nguyễn Văn Thiệu formally expanded the program by decree in 1968. From there, ICEX and Phung Hoang became part of what Americans commonly called the Phoenix Program.

At least, that is the familiar timeline.

It is also incomplete.

Phoenix did not spring fully formed from the jungles of Vietnam. The men who built it did not invent political blacklists, secret police files, covert action teams, paramilitary proxies, interrogation centers, or intelligence-driven raids in 1967.

Those tools were already waiting.

They had been tested in Europe. Refined in Asia. Hidden inside military missions, police programs, universities, aid organizations, and allied governments.

Vietnam was where someone finally tied them together.

Phoenix was new as an organizational chart.

But it was not new as an idea.

THE GLADIO PROTOCOL

To understand where that idea came from, we have to go back to Europe after World War II.

Western intelligence agencies feared that Soviet armies might invade Western Europe or that communist parties might gain power from within. In response, the CIA, British intelligence, NATO governments, and local security services helped establish secret stay-behind networks across the continent.

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Their stated mission was simple.

Should Soviet troops occupy a country, hidden cells would remain behind enemy lines. They would gather intelligence, sabotage supply routes, maintain communications, guide resistance groups, and prepare for guerrilla warfare.

These hidden cells were referred to as stay-behind units.

In Italy, this network carried the codename Gladio—Latin for “sword.” The name later became shorthand for the wider family of European stay-behind organizations, though each country’s network had its own structure, history, and degree of American involvement.

While there is no released document showing that the Phoenix Program answered to a Gladio headquarters or formed part of the same formal chain of command, the underlying method and pattern were identical.

Build secret local networks.

Recruit politically dependable allies.

Train them to operate when normal government authority breaks down.

Use local forces so the American hand remains one step removed.

Hide covert work inside military commands, police departments, political organizations, businesses, aid programs, or other respectable institutions.

Treat communism not merely as a foreign army, but as an infection that might spread through elections, labor unions, churches, universities, newspapers, villages, and ordinary civic life.

And above all?

Divide responsibility.

One office supplies the money.

Another gathers the names.

A local service conducts the arrest.

A paramilitary team carries out the raid.

An allied government records the death.

Everyone plays a role.

Yet when the bodies appear, no one seems to bear the responsibility.

That was the deeper Gladio principle. Not simply a hidden army waiting for Soviet tanks, but a model of covert warfare built upon networks, proxies, compartmentalization, and deniability.

And one man provides a direct bridge between that world and Vietnam.

WILLIAM COLBY: FROM STAY-BEHIND NETWORKS TO PHOENIX

William Colby

Before William Colby became director of the CIA, he built his career in the underground.

During World War II, Colby parachuted behind enemy lines in France and Norway as an officer in the Office of Strategic Services. His teams worked with local resistance forces, conducted sabotage, gathered intelligence, and disrupted German movements.

When Colby joined the CIA in 1950, one of his early assignments involved helping develop stay-behind capabilities in Scandinavia. Colby later acknowledged his role in organizing networks that could survive a Soviet invasion and operate from behind occupied territory.

After Scandinavia came Italy.

There, Colby participated in American covert political efforts aimed at preventing the Italian Communist Party from gaining power. The battlefield was not a jungle or a conventional front line. It was Italian political life itself—elections, parties, unions, newspapers, civic groups, and the institutions that shaped public opinion.

Then came Vietnam.

Colby became chief of the CIA station in Saigon and later headed the American pacification program known as CORDS, placing him near the center of the system that oversaw Phoenix.

His career connected European stay-behind warfare to the political and intelligence war in Vietnam. But his story did not end with Phoenix. Years later, his name would surface beside an Australian bank surrounded by former intelligence officers, missing records, money-laundering allegations, and suspicions of covert finance.

The geography changed.

The basic question did not:

How do you find and destroy an enemy that hides inside ordinary society?

WHEN CIVILIANS BECAME “INFRASTRUCTURE”

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Now, the Viet Cong was not merely an army.

Its armed units relied upon a political and logistical network spread through South Vietnamese society. This network recruited new members, collected taxes, moved weapons, carried messages, gathered intelligence, arranged food and shelter, enforced party decisions, and warned guerrillas when government troops approached.

American officials called it the Viet Cong Infrastructure, or VCI.

That label changed the boundaries of the war.

A soldier carrying a rifle was an obvious military target.

But what about the farmer who supplied him with rice?

The teenage messenger who carried a note?

The teacher accused of spreading communist ideas?

The village official suspected of collecting taxes for the Viet Cong?

What about the wife who knew where her husband slept?

The cousin who gave him shelter?

The neighbor who said nothing when police came asking questions?

Once an insurgency was defined as a network, almost anyone connected to that network could become part of the battlefield.

And once civilians became infrastructure, the normal line between combatant and noncombatant began to collapse.

Interrogation became a way to generate new names.

A name became a dossier.

A dossier became a blacklist.

And a blacklist could become an arrest, a prison sentence, a midnight raid—or a death reported under the deliberately bloodless word “neutralized.”

This was the real beginning of Phoenix.

Phoenix began when governments learned to map political loyalty as though it were an enemy order of battle—and to treat the civilian population as the hidden structure holding that enemy together.

Vietnam, in turn, would turn that principle into a national system.

But…

This system had already appeared elsewhere.

Years before American officials spoke openly of “neutralizing” the VCI, another U.S.-backed government had compiled political blacklists, empowered anti-communist police and paramilitaries, and targeted whole communities accused of supporting an underground enemy.

That story began in Korea.