On May 30, 1975, a CIA reviewer named Mason Cargill was looking through an old operational file when he came across an expense that didn’t quite fit:

$75 for a boat chartered at Islamorada, Florida.

There were hotel rooms, long-distance telephone calls and lodging paid for another man. The charges were dated to April 13–21, 1963, seven months before President John F. Kennedy was murdered in Dallas.

The officer who submitted the expenses was William King Harvey.

Now, Harvey wasn’t some minor embassy employee on a fishing holiday in the Keys.

This is a guy who would later become known as “America’s James Bond” (though, to be fair, nobody would cast him in the film).

Harvey was a senior CIA officer who had supervised the Agency’s campaign against Fidel Castro and had been assigned to develop a capacity for what intelligence officials called executive action:

a euphemism that typically meant assassination.

The Florida expenses had been charged to QJWIN/ZR/RIFLE, the files of that secret program. In Cargill’s 1975 examination of the records, the bills survived in the file. The operation they paid for did not.

The amount is trivial. The account it was charged to is not.

Years later, another former CIA officer, E. Howard Hunt, became the subject of a remarkable account:

According to his son, Hunt said that anti-Castro operatives had approached him in Miami in 1963 about a plan to kill Kennedy. The story implicated some of the same intelligence and criminal-world relationships Harvey had cultivated.

E. Howard Hunt

Seven months before Dallas, the officer who had helped build the CIA’s assassination capability was running an unexplained South Florida operation through the QJWIN/ZR/RIFLE account.

Later accounts would place some of the same covert circles in a Kennedy plot during that same year.

To see why that’s worth pursuing, we have to go back before Dallas, before that Florida trip, and even before Harvey formally took charge of ZR/RIFLE—to a newly independent African nation the CIA feared was slipping toward Moscow.

At least that’s what they say…