When NATO announced its intervention in Libya in 2011, the official line was simple and sanitized:

Protect civilians.

It was a great headline: neat, moral, and easy to swallow.

But behind that polished veneer sat a truth so obvious that only the willfully blind could miss it. Libya wasn’t burning, its people weren’t begging for foreign rescue, and the so-called “humanitarian mission” arrived suspiciously fast for a world that usually ignores African crises for decades.

The reality?

Muammar Gaddafi’s Libya was too successful, too independent,

and too immune to Western financial control.

And that kind of sovereignty is intolerable in a world designed around debt, dependency, and obedience. A nation with free electricity, no external debt, zero-interest loans, and oil profits deposited straight into citizen bank accounts doesn’t need the IMF.

It doesn’t need Western “aid.”

It doesn’t need the World Bank.

And it certainly doesn’t need NATO.

That made Libya a danger.

Not to its own civilians, …