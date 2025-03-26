The White Rabbit Report

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Frazzle McDazzle's avatar
Frazzle McDazzle
May 31, 2025

No brainer. US Government has always been involved in organized crime since WW2. In fact the US Government is the biggest criminal organization in the world.

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glenn
May 2, 2025

Great article illuminating the deeper message in Stone’s work, and others. Like you say, Hollywood has always been an integral participant in shaping the narrative. A number of years ago I noticed a shift I called “the Game of Thrones effect”. When GoT became a hit, which illuminated and made mainstream, immense dark psychopathic violence and Machiavellian political manipulation, basic movie and TV story lines became… dark. Needless in my estimation. I’ve wondered why. Was this Hollywood moving the Overton window for the public acceptance of this level of violence, or hidden message of our own government. While not as overt as a narco-state, America has witnessed brutal assignations of whistleblowers, and widespread drone assassinations, and increasingly brutal assaults, rapes and murder by criminals, many illegal, seemingly without penalty. There are efforts to implement Sharia law in the US and certainly the eurozone. Were we being desensitized?

In your reveal of the Gladio operation, I keep coming back to the post WW2 secret integration of psychopaths and war criminals because of their “intelligence value”. It’s like our desperation for the knowledge and information sources, America swallowed a pill of darkness. The core of the covert IC agencies were created shortly thereafter. The IC community has seemingly continued the Nazi ideology, only covertly under the American banner.

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