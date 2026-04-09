The title of this article comes from a song.

“Natural Born Killer” is a track by the rock band Highly Suspect — It’s a great song.

Visceral.

Aggressive.

When asked about the meaning behind the song, the lead singer Johnny Stevens said:

“Just be a motherfucking life beast and smash all your challenges at hand. And if you’re really a badass, have fun doing it. That’s the flow. That’s the essence of being a natural born killer.” — 2022 Interview

Huh. Okay.

So, on its surface, not obviously about pharmaceuticals or mental health treatment.

But spend time with the lyrics and the music video, and something else emerges.

At least, it did for me.

When you watch the music video…yeah, it makes the subtext feel a lot less sub.

The visual centerpiece is an ice cream truck.

Not a real one, mind you, but a front — a cover story on wheels for something far darker than frozen treats.

The truck is operated by a shadowy, almost supernatural entity, and its business model is simple:

Find people at their lowest, and show up with an “ice cream.”

A woman experiences a traumatic event (you figure out what from context clues) and then…like magic, this “entity” appears with an ice cream (symbolic of the drugs) to help her cope.

Then we see an old man. Worn down, financially desperate, visibly at the end of his rope . He gets fired from his job. And then again…poof, the entity appears with an ice cream. “Here. This will help.”

Finally, we see a young woman who survived a car crash, while her friend did not. She is in a lot of pain, both physically and emotionally. And again…well, you can guess what happened.

And the lyrics are their own whole story.

But I’ll let you enjoy the music and make your own decisions there.

Now, I am not a psychiatrist.

I feel like I have to say that.

But I am a parent.

Not long ago, a psychiatrist suggested that my own pre-pubescent son be placed on an SSRI to “help with possible depression.”

It was presented as routine.

Safe.

Standard.

I declined.

And as you read on, you’ll begin to understand exactly why.

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What Are SSRIs?

SSRIs—selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors—sound clean. Clinical. Safe.

They’re sold as tools. Fixes. A way to steady the mind.

At their core, they work like this: they block the brain from pulling serotonin back in. That leaves more of it drifting in the gap between cells. More signal. More “balance.”

At least, that’s the claim.

Serotonin ties to mood, sleep, hunger, thought. Mess with it, and you don’t just mess with sadness—you mess with the whole system.

That’s the trade.

These drugs came in as a “better way.” Before them, older meds—tricyclics and MAOIs—hit hard and came with real risk. Overdose could kill. Side effects could wreck a body.

Then came Prozac.

Eli Lilly biochemist David Wong (left) played an instrumental role in the discovery of Prozac.

When Prozac hit the market in 1987, it was hailed as a breakthrough. Safer. Gentler. A clean fix for a messy problem.

That story stuck.

But stories aren’t always the truth.

Common SSRI Medications

They go by brand names now—familiar, almost friendly. But under the surface, they all move in the same way.

Fluoxetine (Prozac) — often given to kids for depression and OCD

Sertraline (Zoloft) — widely prescribed for for anxiety, mood swings

Escitalopram (Lexapro) — approved for adolescents aged 12 and up

Paroxetine (Paxil) — tied to some of the worst trial data

Citalopram (Celexa) — commonly prescribed, though not officially FDA-approved for children

Fluvoxamine (Luvox) — primarily used for OCD in children

These medications are not chemically identical, but they share the same basic mechanism and, as the evidence will show, many of the same risks.

The Surge in SSRI Prescriptions

Trends Since the 1970s

In the 1970s, antidepressant use was relatively rare. Depression itself was considered a serious but uncommon condition, typically reserved for severe, debilitating presentations.

Today, the picture is almost unrecognizable.

Antidepressents are everywhere.

The United States is, by virtually every metric, the most medicated nation on earth. Antidepressant prescriptions have increased by more than 400% since the 1990s.

SSRIs now account for the vast majority of those prescriptions.

RFK Jr., speaking at a press conference with Governor Abbott and HHS Secretary Kennedy about Texas healthcare, connected this pharmaceutical trend to broader behavioral shifts:

“Something changed about human behavior in the 70’s, and it only happened in America, where we’ve got 20% of the population now taking these drugs.”

His comments, whether one agrees with their political framing or not, point to a trend that is statistically undeniable.

Today, nearly one in five Americans takes a psychiatric drug.

That’s not a small shift.

That’s a whole redesign of what “normal” is.

Growth in Pediatric Psychiatry

Then came the children.

The rise of pediatric psychiatry as a specialty, combined with an expanding definition of childhood mental illness, created fertile ground for pharmaceutical companies to market their products to an entirely new demographic.

And, in the early 90s, the floodgates opened.

New labels. New diagnoses. New markets.

Kids who couldn’t sit still → ADHD

Kids who felt low → depression

Kids who worried → anxiety

And each label came with a pill.

Each new diagnosis came a corresponding prescription.

Ritalin gave way to Adderall; children presenting with low mood were placed on Prozac or Zoloft. By the time the 2000s arrived, it was not unusual for elementary-school children to be taking multiple psychiatric medications simultaneously.

Just from 2012 to 2023, stimulant prescription increased by 60%.

Think about that.

Brains still forming. Emotions still raw. Identity still in flux.

And into that—chemicals designed to reshape and rewire the brain itself.

SSRIs and Behavioral Changes

Emotional Blunting and Personality Shifts

One of the most commonly reported — and least discussed — side effects of SSRIs is emotional blunting: a flattening of the full emotional spectrum that extends well beyond the relief of depressive symptoms. Patients describe feeling “emotionally numb,” as though the drug has not just lifted their lows but erased their highs as well.

Not worse.

Just… less.

A survey of 1,829 SSRI users in New Zealand found that 60% reported feeling emotionally numb and 52% felt that they “didn’t feel like themselves.”

Here’s the breakdown:

Sexual Difficulties - 62%

Feeling Emotionally Numb - 60%

Feeling Not Like Myself - 52%

Reduction In Positive Feelings - 42%

Caring Less About Others - 39%

Suicidality - 39%

Withdrawal Effects - 55%.

Plus, eight of the 20 adverse effects studied were reported by over half the participants.

OVER HALF.

These are not minor inconveniences. For a child, that’s no small thing. That’s the years where you learn who you are. What you feel.

What matters.

Now imagine that range cut in half.

Or worse.

Pediatric nurse and parent advocate @TheHoleTweet, who spent over 20 years working with children in clinical settings, described what she observed:

“Every one of these school shooters have had the same blank stare on their faces when we see a mugshot or pictures of them. They literally look like they’ve had every single human emotion sucked out of them.”

Call it anecdote if you want.

But it is consistent with what the clinical literature documents as “affective blunting” — a recognized side effect that many physicians still fail to adequately communicate to patients and families before prescribing.

Reports of Agitation and Mania

Beyond blunting, SSRIs carry a documented risk of inducing the opposite effect: agitation, hostility, impulsivity, and mania.

The FDA’s own reviewers found that SSRIs could trigger these states — a finding that the agency described as resembling the stimulant effects of cocaine or methamphetamine.

Restlessness that won’t stop

Irritation that spikes without warning

Sudden bursts of energy

Impulse without brakes

In the New Zealand survey, 47% of respondents reported agitation as a side effect. In clinical trials, these states have been documented even in patients with no prior history of such symptoms.

The paradox is striking: a drug prescribed to reduce distress can instead produce exactly the kind of escalating agitation and impulsivity that leads to dangerous behavior.

And once that behavior starts, it doesn’t always simmer down quietly.