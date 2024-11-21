Stalin's Cannibal Island, also known as Nazino Island, refers to a harrowing episode in Soviet history where thousands of deportees were sent to a remote Siberian island in 1933 as part of Joseph Stalin's broader policies of forced collectivization and population management. The events on Nazino Island exemplify the extreme brutality and inefficiency of Stalin's regime.

⚠️ THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS. ⚠️

The Dark Shadows of 1930s Soviet Union

The 1930s Soviet Union was like a pressure cooker on the verge of exploding. Joseph Stalin, having consolidated power after Lenin's death, sought to transform the USSR into an industrial powerhouse. His iron-fisted rule gripped every facet of life, driven by his vision of rapid industrialization and agricultural collectivization. The promises of a "worker's paradise" quickly unraveled into a nightmare of brutality, famine, and fear. Entire communities were uprooted, branded as enemies of the state for little more than bad luck or a careless word.

These millions were sent to gulags or remote settlements.

It was a time when a regime valued ideology over humanity.

(good thing that never happened again)

The Deportation Scheme

Yagoda (right) and Berman (left)

In February 1933, Stalin’s top enforcers, Genrikh Yagoda, head of the OGPU secret police, and Matvei Berman, head of the GULAG labor camp system, proposed an ambitious plan: resettle up to two million people into Siberia and the Kazakh Autonomous Socialist Soviet Republic.

The deportees were expected to turn over a million hectares of land into productive farmland and become self-sufficient within two years. For comparison, this amount of land is roughly the size of the entire state of Maryland.

This plan wasn’t entirely new. It echoed the dekulakization policy of the previous three years, during which millions of agricultural workers were forcibly relocated.

Dekulakization: “Oh? You won’t give the government your land?

Then YOU are an enemy of the state now! ”

- Some Soviet official (likely)

But unlike earlier efforts, this scheme faced a severe shortage of resources due to an ongoing famine ravaging the Soviet Union. Despite these challenges, Stalin approved the plan in March 1933, though the number of deportees was later reduced to one million.

Who Were the Deportees?

Kulak women in a forest cutting 1930

The original plan targeted kulaks (wealthier peasants who refused to give their land to the government), peasants, and agricultural workers.

Instead, many of the deportees were urban dwellers (aka city folk) from Moscow, Leningrad, and other cities. A passportization campaign had been introduced in December 1932 three months earlier, requiring all urban residents to carry internal passports.

Those who couldn’t obtain these documents when asked were immediately arrested and deported. And it didn’t matter your reason for not having the passport. Just a few examples from official reports:

A man caught smoking outside his house in Moscow.

A kolkhoz worker visiting her brother in the city.

A locksmith’s apprentice traveling for medical treatment.

People without passports or whose documents were stolen by criminals on the trains.

By May 1933, thousands of urban deportees were arrested and crammed into transit camps in cities like Tomsk, Omsk, and Achinsk, awaiting their grim fate.

The Nightmare of Transportation

From the outset, deportation was a living hell. Packed into overcrowded trains, deportees endured days of travel with barely any food or water. There was no room to sit down trips to Siberia typically lasted several days.

Their daily rations during transportation were pitiful—just 200-300 grams of bread (about half a baguette) per person. Criminal gangs among the deportees beat and robbed others, stealing what little food and clothing they had.

Many died en route.

Finally, they arrived in Tomsk, which was one of the larger gulags. Only thing is, Moscow did not communicate to Tomsk that nearly 25,000 people would be arriving (along with medical supplies and other necessities).

Needless to say, the sudden arrival of this number of people made the officers a bit uneasy. So much so that they turned to the streets to hire new officers.

Who in the streets? Why, the homeless, of course!

They gave them a gun and basically told them that they are a guard now. They assured them that shoes and a uniform would be provided shortly. In the meantime, an old rifle would do to give them some authority.

Finally, the camp was simply not equipped for this many. They needed to offload some people.

Among the places that these people were sent was Nazino Island.

Those who survived the train ride to Nazino were loaded onto river barges designed for hauling timber, not people. On May 14, 1933, four barges carrying 5,000 departed for Nazino Island, a remote swamp in Western Siberia.

The barges provided only 200 grams of bread per day per person (so now 1/3 of a baguette), and the deportees were packed below deck, exposed to the icy Siberian waters. Twenty tons of flour – about 9 lb per person – were also transported with them below deck, but the barges contained no other food, cooking utensils or tools.

And the recently ‘hired’ authorities? Obviously, they had no prior experience working with urban deportees and no resources to manage them. They didn’t even get the shoes or uniforms they were promised.

When the barges finally arrived at Nazino, the deportees were thrown into a death trap they never saw coming.

Arrival at Nazino Island (May 18)

Image of Nazino Island from ground (or water) level

Nazino Island from the air

The deportees arrived at Nazino in the afternoon with nothing but the clothes on their backs and vague promises of tools, seeds, and provisions. Over a third of the deportees were too weak to stand on arrival.

About 40 had died on the ride over. Well, 32 really.

8 of them were thought to be dead by their appearance when they had to be carried off the boat, but then started to slowly move when on the shore.

But, as was the case many times in the Soviet Union, what was said and what was delivered were two different things.

What they found instead was a barren swamp, entirely uninhabitable and devoid of resources. These people who were snatched off the streets literally only had what they had on their person when they were picked up.

The Siberian cold compounded their misery. Temperatures plunged at night, and without blankets, tents, or even the tools to build rudimentary shelters, many huddled together in vain attempts to stay warm.

Some tried to light fires, only to be burned to death when their ragged clothes caught on fire.

By the first morning, hundreds had already succumbed to exposure or collapsed from exhaustion, their bodies left to rot on the swampy ground.

Thus ended Day One.

The Descent Begins

When the second day dawned, chaos had already taken hold. The bodies of those who had perished during the night—approximately 300 victims of exposure, starvation, and sheer exhaustion—were scattered across the island.

The weather took a severe turn the previous night. While they arrived on a sunny day which was relatively warm, the night had brought snow fall, stronger winds, and then frost. Most of these people were city dwellers too. They had no experience with living in this kind of state, much less farming or anything agricultural related.

The meager rations of flour provided the previous day had run out. And it continued to get worse. Gangs formed. People were killed. People died.

"Immediately after the snow and frost came the rains and freezing winds," he continued. "And the people were still left without food. Every fourth or fifth day, some rye flour was brought to the island and distributed to the settlers, a few hundred grams each. After getting the ration, the people ran to the water and mixed it with the flour in their hats and ate it. Many people just ate the flour as it was, and since it was a powder, many suffocated from breathing it in." -Vasily Velichko, 1933 Journalist who investigated Nazino

In desperation, some deportees resorted to eating roots, grass, and bark, but Nazino Island was a swamp—there was little to find.

A few tried drinking the muddy river water, leading to further sickness.

35-40 people died per day.

It got so bad that one of the people climbed into a burning hollow.

Burned himself alive.

Cruel Hope

Finally, on Day 4 and Day 5, food arrived.

Rye flour.

That was it. Just the flour. Several hundred grams were given to each person. However, without utensils or fuel for cooking, people mixed the flour with river water creating a gritty paste.

You guessed it. Widespread sickness. Severe diarrhea and dehydration.

Some who got the flour didn’t even cook it. They just ate the powder as it was. A huge portion of them ended up choking on the flour, simply collapsing and dying of suffocation.

Over the following weeks, conditions continued to deteriorate, but at a pace just slow enough to give a person false hope. Some of the people baked flat cakes in the fire.

You Don’t Think - You Just Eat

As starvation tightened its grip, people began to die in greater numbers. The dead were no longer mourned. People were too weak to bury them.

So, they became commodities.

Stronger individuals began butchering the corpses for meat, and the first acts of cannibalism quickly spiraled into widespread violence.

One survivor later recalled…

“At first, we ate the dead. Hunger makes you forget. You don’t think—you just eat.”

The guards, stationed along the riverbank, remained indifferent, their rifles aimed outward to prevent escape rather than to maintain order.

The Descent into Hell

By the end of the first week, gangs armed with makeshift weapons—sharpened sticks, rocks, or even bones—began hunting the living.

Under the cover of darkness, they attacked the weak, murdering them to survive.

One account describes a young woman tied to a tree while her flesh was sliced off piece by piece.

While she was alive.

When guards discovered her, she had already succumbed to her injuries. Her murderers were later found roasting one of her breasts over a fire.

Human flesh became a currency, traded for scraps of clothing or the promise of protection. The island had descended into complete anarchy, with every survivor fearing they might be the next target.

Round 2: New Recruits

On May 27 (9 days after the first group arrived), about 1,000 new individuals arrived, along with some supplies.

Nothing life changing, mind you.

The second group quickly adopted the island’s customs. Soon, all of the “settlers” on the island were sent to their designated ‘sections’ of the island to construct their settlements.

Here at the settlement sections, they were able to construct hastily built bakery ovens.

But, surprise surprise, the settlements were deemed unsuitable.

Who could have imagined that the soil on a Siberian swamp island wouldn’t be good?

Eventually they settled quasi-habitable parts in the forested parts of the island. By mid-July, they were building barracks, baths, and lice houses.

Yes, the lice houses are exactly what you think. A sequestered, quarantine space for people infested with lice.

The guards continued to be abusive, sadistic murderers, but hey, we’re talking about the Soviet Union here.

Authority figures would never do that in other parts of the world

(*cough cough* Stanford Prison Experiment).

After the deportees were settled on Nazino Island in mid-July 1933, more horrific events unfolded:

Death from Starvation : With no consistent food supply , deportees resorted to extreme measures , eating moss, leaves, and grass among other things. The main cause of death was dysentery .

Morale Destroyed by Corruption : Commanders routinely beat and even murdered settlers, further crushing any hope among the deportees. One glaring example was Commandant Suleimanov , who openly abused his authority . He regularly beat labor settlers during the distribution of sugar and added insult to injury by consuming massive amounts of the sugar himself , shamelessly doing so in front of everyone. According to his own admission, he ate so much that he lost all sense of taste . If that weren’t degrading enough, Suleimanov also forced settlers to act as rowers , using them to power his leisurely boat rides .

Senseless Neglect: Although the settlements were located in the taiga (forest), the sick were forced to lie on the bare ground or on bunks made of sticks covered with moss, which quickly became infested with worms. Uniforms hung unused in warehouses, while people were left naked, barefoot, and tormented by lice.

As reports of the atrocities trickled back to Moscow, Stalin’s government couldn’t ignore the disaster. Investigations were launched, but the findings were largely suppressed.

The regime blamed "criminal elements" among the deportees rather than its own incompetence.

The cannibalism found was not due to starvation (according to the government), but actually to the prisoners being psychopaths.

A few low-ranking officials and guards were punished (1-3 years at another gulag), but the system responsible for the tragedy remained intact.

Nazino Island became a hidden shame, its horrors buried under layers of Soviet censorship. Even after Stalin’s death, the events were rarely discussed, overshadowed by other Soviet atrocities like the Holodomor and the Great Purge.

By the time the government had decided that things could not continue under this experiment, they relocated the remaining survivors to other settlements nearby. Out of the 6,100 people who left Tomsk, plus 500-700 people who were transferred, 2,200 people remained on August 20. Of those 2,200 people, half were sick and bedridden and only about 200 to 300 were physically capable of working.

Many who survived were scarred physically (one woman had her calf muscles cut off and eaten, but left alive). All who survived were emotionally and psychologically scarred for decades. Even when asked by Vasily Velichko (who wrote an 11-page report on Nazino) if they ate humans, they tried to justify themselves.

“No, that is not true [eating humans]…I only ate livers and hearts. It was very simple. Just like shashlik. We made skewers from willow branches, cut it into pieces, stuck it on the skewers, and roasted it over the campfire. I picked those who were not quite living, but not yet quite dead. It was obvious that they were about to go — that in a day or two, they’d give up. So, it was easier for them that way. Now. Quickly. Without suffering for another two or three days.”

One of the survivors

Oh, and Velichko, the local journalist who wrote and submitted the report on all this for the Kremlin?

Yeah, he was kicked out of the Communist Party and fired from his job.

Picture of Vasily Velichko

Survivor Accounts and Legacy

The Soviet government worked hard to erase Nazino from history, but whispers of the tragedy persisted. It wasn’t until the glasnost era of the 1980s that the full story began to emerge. Declassified documents along with first-hand accounts revealed the scale of the horror. Finally in 1994, Velichko’s report came to light.

The Relevance Today

Stalin’s regime didn’t just go after “enemies of the state.” It targeted its own people, turning everyday citizens into nothing more than tools for ideological goals.

Take the Kulaks, for example. These were just regular landowners who refused to hand over their property and labor to the government. They weren’t criminals or rebels—they simply didn’t want to give up what they’d worked for. But in Stalin’s eyes, that was enough to label them threats.

And the thing is, what happened at Nazino didn’t just appear out of nowhere. It was a slow build. Soviet citizens gave away their freedoms bit by bit, lured by promises of equality and progress. Over time, they lost their ability to speak out or push back. By the time Stalin’s machine was in full swing, there was no room for debate—just comply or die.

Now, let’s take a hard look at today. Some of the ideas coming out of modern politics—especially from the DNC—sound eerily familiar. Policies that push for redistribution of wealth, government-controlled industries, or the censorship of “misinformation” feel like they’re cut from the same cloth as Stalin’s playbook. Even the vilification of successful entrepreneurs and landowners echoes how the Soviets treated the Kulaks—as scapegoats for a “better society.”

Think about proposals like government-controlled healthcare or limits on private property rights. Sure, they’re pitched as ways to help people, but history shows us how quickly centralized power can spiral out of control. It’s a slippery slope, and once you start handing over your freedoms, getting them back is next to impossible.

Even in the horrors of Nazino, though, there’s a glimmer of irony. The guys who masterminded it—Genrikh Yagoda and Matvei Berman—were eventually eaten alive by their own system. They were purged, arrested on fake charges, and executed. It’s proof that no one, not even the enforcers, is safe in a society built on fear and oppression.

Nazino Island reminds us just how high the stakes are when we let authoritarianism creep in. It starts small—promises of fairness, equality, progress—but it can end in tragedy.

The lesson here?

Don’t let it happen.

Hold leaders accountable.

Speak out.

Remember history, because if we ignore it, we’re bound to repeat it.

Sources: