The White Rabbit Report

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Alan Page Memes.'s avatar
Alan Page Memes.
Apr 6, 2025

Why isn’t “Genrikh Yagoda” a houshold name?

It’s because this creature was a jew 🇮🇱👿🇮🇱

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Iron Fist's avatar
Iron Fist
Apr 5, 2025

The Bolsheviks Holodomor was the same thing. Trotsky, AKA, Lev Davidovich Bronstien, was a filthy mass murdering scumbag.

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