CATCH UP ON THE PREVIOUS ARTICLES

Remember where we left George H. W. Bush?

He had just been sworn in as Director of Central Intelligence on January 30, 1976. A former oilman, congressman, ambassador, party chairman, and envoy to China was now running the CIA—the very institution Congress had spent the previous year dragging into the sunlight.

Washington described him as a political outsider brought in to restore trust.

After the last two installments, you can probably see why I find that description rather amusing.

After Watergate, the Church Committee, and the disclosure of the CIA’s Family Jewels, an intelligence operation could no longer assume that because we’re fighting communists would be a satisfactory answer with Congress.

Somebody might ask who approved it, where the money came from, or what precisely a private banker was doing in the middle of an overseas operation.

Very inconvenient when you’re running black ops.

So, the CIA created a workaround (albeit unofficially).

And this was brought to light over a decade later.

On February 3, 2002, Prince Turki al-Faisal addressed an audience at Georgetown University.

Prince Turki al-Faisal

Turki had run Saudi intelligence from 1977 until 2001, and he offered an explanation of what happened when Washington’s intelligence establishment ran into congressional scrutiny.

You can read his archived remarks.

“In 1976, after the Watergate matters took place here, your intelligence community was literally tied up by Congress. It could not do anything. It could not send spies, it could not write reports, and it could not pay money. In order to compensate for that, a group of countries got together in the hope of fighting communism and established what was called the Safari Club.” — Prince Turki al-Faisal

So basically if American intelligence couldn’t easily do something itself, friendly intelligence services could help do it instead.

That is an extraordinarily useful arrangement for a government that still wants the outcome but doesn’t particularly want its fingerprints on the paperwork.

Which leads to the question this installment is really about.

What was Bush doing on the American side

while that alternative machinery was being assembled?

And, perhaps even more revealingly, where did the relationships go when he left Langley?

THE RIGHT HAND: WHAT BUSH DID IN PUBLIC

First, credit where the record requires it.

During his eleven-plus months running the CIA, George H. W. Bush wasn’t sitting in his office pushing pencils and trying to avoid Congress.

Quite the opposite.

According to the CIA’s own historical account of his directorship, Bush testified before Congress 51 times. He provided the newly established Senate intelligence committee with extensive briefings and replaced a shorter congressional intelligence digest with a more detailed daily intelligence product.

Remember, this was immediately after Watergate, the Family Jewels, and the Church Committee investigations. The CIA’s reputation had taken quite a beating, and Congress was no longer particularly interested in taking the Agency’s word for anything.

Bush appeared to understand the assignment.

He showed up.

He answered questions.

He worked with the oversight committees.

And publicly, at least, he seemed determined to restore some measure of confidence in an institution that had spent the previous few years giving Americans plenty of reasons not to trust it.

Well, would you look at that? An intelligence director cooperating with congressional oversight.

How refreshing.

And to be fair, those efforts were real. We have the testimony, the briefings, and the changes to the intelligence reports to show for it.

But here’s the thing.

Cooperating with Congress and preserving the CIA’s ability to conduct sensitive operations are not necessarily opposing objectives.

You can support greater transparency in one part of an organization while making certain that other parts remain considerably less transparent.

And according to investigative journalist Joseph Trento, that’s where Bush’s directorship gets particularly interesting.

Because while Congress was getting its briefings, Bush was also making decisions about who could access America’s most sensitive intelligence, who would control the Agency’s covert operations, and which relationships could continue beyond the CIA’s formal chain of command.

Some of those decisions would have consequences long after Bush left Langley.

Others involved people whose names we’ve already encountered in this series.

And a few would lead us to some rather unusual places, including foreign intelligence services, private aviation companies, and international banks.

So yes, Bush was shaking hands with the oversight committees.

Now, let’s see what the other hand was doing.

THE OTHER HAND: AN OLD FRIEND IN SAUDI INTELLIGENCE

Let’s begin with Kamal Adham, the Saudi intelligence chief and brother-in-law of King Faisal.

Kamal Adham

He wasn’t merely a wealthy Saudi. He ran a major foreign intelligence service, worked closely with the CIA, and became a central figure in the Safari Club. More importantly for this series, his relationship with George Bush did not simply begin when Bush arrived at Langley.

Bush and Adham had a personal relationship before Bush became director.

Bush denied having met Adham personally, of course.

That would likely open up questions about how they knew each other and then you have to talk about being in the CIA…questions, questions, questions.

But they did meet, and arms dealer Sarkis Soghanalian gave Trento an eyewitness account of that meeting:

He said he was present when the two met in New York while Bush was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, a post he held from 1971 to 1973. Trento also cites Adham’s lawyers and CIA officials describing official contacts between the men.

Now, think back to the supposedly unrelated appointments we followed in Part 2. Ambassador to the UN stops looking like just another handsome line on a resume when one of the people Bush encountered there later becomes instrumental to an alternative international intelligence network.

Now watch what happens when Bush is DCI.

Per the testimony of former intelligence officers Edwin Wilson and Robert Crowley, Bush directed Raymond Close, the CIA’s senior representative in Saudi Arabia, to work closely with Adham.

Then, in 1977, Close left the Agency and went into private business with Adham. The American official who had been dealing with Saudi intelligence now worked commercially for the Saudi intelligence chief himself. And when Adham’s name reappears in banking records later in this article, remember this:

Bush’s intelligence connections didn’t end when the people involved left government. They continued doing business together in the private sector.

But while Bush was helping cultivate relationships that could operate beyond the CIA’s walls, he was also doing something rather interesting inside them.

In 1976, he authorized an experiment that gave politically connected outsiders access to some of America’s most sensitive intelligence. These weren’t foreign intelligence officers or wealthy Saudi businessmen. They were Washington insiders with very particular ideas about the Soviet Union and what America should be doing about it.

TEAM B: WHEN BUSH LET THE FOXES INTO THE HENHOUSE

President Gerald Ford (center) with his new CIA chief George H. W. Bush (r) in 1976

While George H. W. Bush was publicly helping restore confidence in the CIA, he was also overseeing an experiment that would fundamentally change how American intelligence influenced government policy.

And if we follow Joseph Trento’s account in Prelude to Terror, what happened looks considerably less like an innocent academic exercise and more like the deliberate opening of American intelligence to political manipulation.

The program was called the A Team–B Team Experiment.

Here’s the setup.

The CIA produced classified National Intelligence Estimates, assessments of foreign threats meant to inform the president without telling him what policies to pursue. In this case, the question was how dangerous the Soviet Union actually was.

But certain figures in Washington thought the CIA wasn’t taking the communist threat seriously enough.

In August 1975, the President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board, chaired by Admiral George W. Anderson, proposed bringing in outside experts to challenge the CIA’s conclusions.

The professionals would be Team A.

The outsiders would be Team B.

Sounds reasonable enough. Wisdom in many counselors and all that.

After all, what’s wrong with challenging assumptions?

Well, that depends on who gets to do the challenging.

The declassified Team B report explains that its members were deliberately selected from experts already inclined toward a more pessimistic interpretation of Soviet intentions.

Soviet SCARP ICBM (SS-9) in a Red Square parade in Moscow marking the 53rd anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution on Nov. 7, 1970

Think about that.

The experiment was ostensibly designed to test whether the CIA had underestimated the Soviet threat, and the outside investigators were chosen because they already believed it had.

You don’t necessarily need to falsify intelligence when you can change who gets to interpret it.

COLBY SAW THE PROBLEM

William Colby opposed the proposal because he understood what it threatened to do to the intelligence-estimating process.

Intelligence officers were supposed to assess evidence independently of political preferences.

But once outside political factions gained access to classified estimates, they could begin using intelligence to advance policy positions they already favored.

Colby lost his job before the experiment began.

Then Bush took over.

In June 1976, Bush authorized the program. His deputy, E. Henry “Hank” Knoche, later told Trento that Bush enthusiastically supported the idea. Knoche signed off on it too, though he reportedly came to regret that decision.

And what exactly did Bush approve?

Outside analysts would receive access to highly classified intelligence, including historical estimates dating back to 1959 and extensive information about Soviet military capabilities.

The group examining Soviet strategic objectives was led by Richard Pipes, a Harvard historian whose interpretation of Soviet ambitions was considerably more hawkish than that of many CIA analysts.

Pipes also belonged to the Council of Foreign Relations and also attended two Bilderberg Meetings, at both of which he lectured. Just saying.

Other participants and advisers included figures such as Daniel O. Graham, Paul Nitze, and Paul Wolfowitz.

Several of these men would later influence the Reagan-era national-security establishment. Wolfowitz would even serve as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy under George H.W. Bush and US Deputy Secretary of Defense under George W. Bush.

So, you know, just a harmless little experiment involving some future architects of America’s Cold War military policy.

Bush, however, accomplished something much larger than getting a second opinion on international diplomacy.

He had legitimized an alternative channel through which politically connected outsiders could influence classified intelligence assessments.

And whoever could influence Washington’s understanding of the Soviet threat could also influence what Washington believed it needed to do about that threat.

More weapons.

More military spending.

More covert operations.

And conveniently, an argument for relaxing restrictions on the very intelligence establishment Congress had spent the previous two years trying to rein in.

JOHN PAISLEY: THE MAN WITH THE KEYS.

Now we arrive at someone who deserves far more attention than he usually receives in the Team B story.

John Arthur Paisley.

Enhanced photo of John Paisley

Paisley was a veteran CIA official who had served as deputy director of the Agency’s Office of Strategic Research. Although officially retired, he continued working with the intelligence community.

Funny how that keeps happening…retirement never seems to stick for CIA agents.

Bush’s CIA brought him in to coordinate the B-Team experiment.

The CIA’s own history of the Office of Strategic Research confirms that Paisley was recalled to ensure the outside teams received the intelligence they needed.

And that was quite a position to occupy.

Paisley controlled a critical point of contact between the professional intelligence analysts and the politically connected outsiders examining their work.

He knew what information Team B requested, what it received, which internal assessments were challenged, and which conclusions began appearing outside the classified system.

And Paisley was not just a random retired analyst brought back to help everybody.

Paisley had connections to the White House Plumbers, the Nixon-era apparatus associated with political intelligence and Watergate. He was also linked to internal CIA disputes over Soviet intelligence and was so close to Bush that he had Bush’s private telephone numbers, including his home number.

There were also suspicions surrounding Paisley’s loyalty, including allegations from intelligence personnel who believed he might have been working for Soviet intelligence.

Another CIA analyst, David Sullivan, who himself became involved in controversies over passing classified material to Richard Perle, reportedly raised suspicions about Paisley.

Consider the position this left Paisley in.

He had access to the intelligence professionals.

He had access to the outsiders challenging them.

He knew figures associated with Nixon’s political-intelligence operations.

And he had unusually close access to Bush.

If someone wanted to understand who was influencing Team B, how the classified information was moving, or whether the process was being manipulated, Paisley would be a rather useful person to question.

THE LEAK THAT CHANGED THE GAME

On December 26, 1976, The New York Times published a front-page story by David Binder describing Team B’s conclusions.

The outsiders had concluded that the CIA underestimated Soviet capabilities and ambitions.

A secret intelligence dispute had suddenly become a public political argument.

And that was enormously useful to the people advocating a more aggressive position toward the Soviet Union.

There were accusations that members of the conservative faction had leaked information, but Binder reportedly pointed to Paisley as a source.

In this 1977 CIA memo from Richard Pipes (head of B-Team), he puts leaks in quotes. Sounds to me like it was planned.

BUSH GETS COLD FEET. OR DOES HE?

Here’s where things become particularly interesting.

On January 13, 1977, Bush appeared before President Ford at a National Security Council meeting.

The subject turned to Team B.

And according to the declassified minutes, Bush said:

“But now I feel I have been had.”

He complained about the publicity and recommended against making the experiment permanent.

Then, on January 19, one day before leaving office, Bush issued a memorandum criticizing several Team B recommendations.

He warned that adversarial intelligence exercises could be manipulated for purposes unrelated to accurate analysis.

You don’t say…

Now, we could read that as Bush sincerely discovering that the program had gotten out of hand.

But there’s another possibility.

The experiment had already accomplished its politically significant task.

Outside experts had gained access to classified intelligence. They had challenged professional assessments. Their conclusions had entered public debate. And the broader movement favoring a harder line against the Soviets had acquired another argument for its position.

Bush didn’t necessarily need Team B to become a permanent institution.

The precedent had already been established.

And with the Carter administration about to take office, publicly distancing himself from the controversy was politically useful.

Under this reading, Bush’s late objections look less like the discovery of an unforeseen problem and more like an attempt to contain the political damage after an important precedent had been set.

PAISLEY DISAPPEARED.

On September 24, 1978, nearly twenty months after Bush left the CIA, John Paisley took his sailboat, the Brillig, onto Chesapeake Bay.

He never returned.

His empty boat was discovered the following day. A week later, authorities recovered a badly decomposed body with a gunshot wound to the head and diving weights attached.

Maryland authorities identified the body as Paisley’s and concluded that suicide was probable, although their investigation initially classified the death as undetermined.

But the circumstances were…extraordinary.

Long story, short: The body recovered from Chesapeake Bay was not John Paisley.

This wouldn’t be the first time the CIA had disappeared people.

So, where did Paisley actually go?

Some say it was the CIA.

Others say it was a bad KGB cover job and he fled to Russia.

And perhaps more importantly:

Why would someone with his knowledge need to disappear?

THE INFORMATION PAISLEY COULD TAKE WITH HIM

Here’s where the story takes another turn.

In January 1979, Trento and Richard Sandza published an investigation alleging that the CIA was concealing important information about Paisley’s actual position and activities.

According to their findings, Director Stansfield Turner had ordered CIA personnel not to cooperate fully with Senate investigators examining Paisley’s disappearance.

It also described missing intelligence documents and alleged that Paisley possessed access to information far beyond that of an ordinary retired analyst.

Among the most sensitive material discussed was the KH-11 reconnaissance satellite program, which enabled American intelligence to monitor Soviet and other foreign military activity.

Think about the combination.

Team B’s classified intelligence.

Internal disputes about Soviet military capabilities.

Knowledge of sensitive satellite collection.

Alleged connections to Watergate-era covert activities.

Access to senior officials.

Paisley was sitting on an extraordinary amount of information.

And the CIA’s response became part of the mystery.

Initially, the Agency downplayed Paisley’s importance, concealed aspects of his ongoing work, and obstructed investigators.

Then, in 1980, The Washington Post reported that the complete report on Paisley’s case would remain secret.

Which rather defeats the purpose of reassuring everybody that there was nothing particularly interesting about his disappearance.

But there’s a fascinating difference between proving who caused a disappearance and establishing why an institution might have wanted the surrounding investigation kept quiet.

The first question remains unresolved. (my money is on CIA)

The second takes us straight back to the classified access, personnel relationships, and internal intelligence disputes that surrounded Paisley’s career.

TWO SIDES OF THE SAME OPERATION?

Now bring the story back to George Bush.

During the same period that he authorized Team B, Bush placed William Wells in charge of the Directorate of Operations, with Theodore Shackley as his deputy.

And Shackley, as regular readers will recognize from our investigations into the Phoenix Program and the International Syndicate, was hardly a stranger to the world of covert operations.

Bush allowed Wells and Shackley’s Directorate enormous operational freedom, even while congressional investigations were exposing the Agency’s previous misconduct.

Former CIA officials William Corson and Robert Crowley described a shift toward protecting covert capabilities through private businessmen and foreign intelligence services.

And this is where the two developments begin to fit together.

Team B created a channel through which politically connected outsiders could influence the intelligence assessments used to justify American national-security policy.

Meanwhile, Bush’s operational leadership was cultivating ways to preserve intelligence capabilities beyond the reach of congressional oversight.

One side could influence what Washington believed needed to be done.

The other could help preserve the means to do it.

This was a huge shift in who could exercise influence over American intelligence, both from outside the Agency and from within its most secretive branches.

And Bush was the director presiding over both developments.

In fact, the CIA’s own later historical review describes Team B as a classic example of intelligence becoming politicized. (Exactly what many congressional members were afraid of when they appointed Bush to the CIA)

The people who benefited from Team B were hardly going to forget it.

And when Ronald Reagan entered the White House four years later, many of the same hardline strategic ideas had found an administration willing to act on them.

George H. W. Bush was now vice president.

The experiment was over. The influence wasn’t.

And that brings us to the really interesting part of Bush’s CIA directorship.

While Washington was busy debating who should be allowed to interpret intelligence, another group of people was figuring out how to conduct intelligence operations when Washington no longer wanted to authorize them.

And their solution involved some very wealthy Saudis, several foreign spy agencies, a network of private businessmen, and eventually a rather unusual collection of international banks.

Let’s go to the Safari Club.