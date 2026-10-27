CATCH UP ON THE SERIES:

December 1992 was a bit of a banger.

During that holiday season, you got Home Alone 2 (released on Nov 20), Aladdin released a week later (Nov 25), and The Muppet Christmas Carol a few weeks later (Dec 11). During that same time period, you also had The Bodyguard, A Few Good Men, Malcolm X, and Under Siege.

So needless to say, people had LOTS to distract them.

And perhaps that was by design (or maybe just a nice coincidence).

On Christmas Eve 1992, with less than a month remaining in his presidency, George H. W. Bush gave six men an extraordinary Christmas present.

Presidential pardons.

The recipients included former defense secretary Caspar Weinberger, former national security adviser Robert McFarlane, Elliott Abrams, and three CIA veterans:

Left to Right: Caspar Weinberger, Robert McFarlane, Duane Clarridge, Elliott Abrams, Clair George, Alan Fiers.

All were connected to the investigations surrounding the Iran-Contra affair. Bush’s Proclamation 6518 defended the men as public servants caught in what he regarded as the criminalization of policy disagreements.

Independent counsel Lawrence Walsh saw something else.

His final report, Chapter 28, opens by noting that Bush was pardoning a man in whose trial the president himself might have been called as a witness (investigators were leaning toward calling Bush as a witness). But then Weinberger was pardoned.

Excerpt from Chapter 28

“Regrettably incomplete.” Oh, if walls could speak.

To understand why these pardons matter, we have to go back to the beginning of the Reagan-Bush administration and follow a remarkably familiar cast of characters.

It’s always the usual suspects.

The people change offices. The companies change names. The money moves through foreign banks. But the question from Part 3 remains the same: