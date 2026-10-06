On May 21, 1963, at approximately 4:30 p.m., someone using the CIA cryptonym WUBRINY/1 picked up a secure, unlisted telephone line and called his handlers.

A Russian émigré oilman named George de Mohrenschildt had just stopped by the offices of WUSALINE, a CIA-connected commercial operation. He had news:

A Haitian banker was being considered as a replacement for François Papa Doc Duvalier.

Better yet, de Mohrenschildt claimed to have found money for the project.

Not Haitian money. Texas money.

The CIA contact report, designated IX-193, records the detail:

Now follow along.

At 4:30 p.m. that same afternoon, President John F. Kennedy and his senior advisers were meeting in the White House Cabinet Room about Haiti. CIA Director John McCone (the successor of Allen Dulles) recorded that the Agency was instructed to examine Haitian exile groups and what action might be taken against Duvalier.

“Haiti. The State Department should immediately review the situation of our Embassy in Haiti…The American Embassy should seek to draw together the forces for a healthy alternative (including, perhaps, some of the exiles) to the Duvalier government. This is a prerequisite to other action; after [creation of] such organization, consideration might be given to withdrawing support from Duvalier.” Under the heading “Emergency situations requiring immediate action,” the report suggested the following action: “Haiti. The State Department should have a ‘left hand’ in the United States (unofficial relations which do not compromise) and this should be extended to the more responsible Haitian exiles. It should set about and draw together the elements of an eventually effective government. Two possible leaders: Fignole and Jumelle.

There may be better men than either available. Small cadres of Haitians should be chosen immediately who can promptly be trained to deal with governmental problems. (Some Haitians have already studied in Puerto Rico.) Basically, these must be trained to organize, make productive, and insure at least subsistence for more than three million Haitians living in primitive conditions. Puerto Rico seems the best training stage in view of conditions in the United States and Governor Munoz Marin has much experience in doing this. — Document 364, Foreign Relations, 1961-1963, Volume XII, American Republics

Two days later, a Top Secret White House directive called for encouraging and helping fund Haitian efforts to remove him.

A prospective president. Private financial backing from Texas. A CIA commercial channel. A White House willing to finance regime change.

All on the same documentary trail.

Now, why am I opening an investigation into George H. W. Bush and the CIA in Haiti?

Let’s bring in Russ Baker, an investigative journalist and author of the 2009 book Family of Secrets: The Bush Dynasty.

Russ Baker

While examining declassified CIA records, Baker discovered two April 1963 contact reports describing meetings involving an operative identified only by the cryptonym WUBRINY/1.

One meeting, held at New York’s exclusive Knickerbocker Club , involved CIA official C. Frank Stone III and Haitian banker Clémard Joseph Charles .

The meetings concerned the impending arrival of George de Mohrenschildt—the Dallas oilman who had befriended Lee Harvey Oswald.

Of course, the reports concealed WUBRINY/1’s real identity.

But Baker found another document.

A January 30, 1968, CIA memorandum explicitly identified Thomas J. Devine as a “cleared and witting” participant in Project WUBRINY, working through the investment banking firm that managed the CIA proprietary WUSALINE.

Baker found no documentary evidence identifying anyone else in the small operation as WUBRINY/1.

He also interviewed Devine and retired CIA officer Gale Allen in September 2008. Devine declined to confirm his involvement (“Can neither confirm nor deny…”), while Allen recalled both Devine and WUBRINY.

Connecting those records, it was clear that WUBRINY/1 was Thomas J. Devine.

Thomas J. Devine

And who was Devine?

George H. W. Bush’s former oil-business associate, close personal friend, and unofficial foreign-affairs adviser.

More importantly, a separate CIA memorandum from November 1975, prepared as Bush was about to become the Agency’s director, explicitly acknowledged that Bush already knew about WUBRINY/LPDICTUM through Devine.

In other words, the CIA’s own records connected Bush to a covert commercial intelligence operation years before he supposedly entered the intelligence world in 1976.

We have some ground to cover.

BEFORE THE BUSH NAME BECAME A POLITICAL BRAND

The familiar George Bush biography starts with an ambitious young Navy pilot returning from war, attending Yale, moving to Texas, getting his hands dirty in the oil business, and eventually entering politics.

It’s a good story. It also starts halfway through the actual story.

Before Poppy headed west, his family was already plugged into an extraordinary financial and political network.

His maternal grandfather, George Herbert Walker, moved into the Harriman banking world; his father, Prescott Bush, became a partner in the business that ultimately emerged as Brown Brothers Harriman.

Railroad wealth, investment banking, industrial holdings, foreign relationships, and political access overlapped long before Poppy drilled a well.

And the Bush family was all about control.

They controlled access: to financing, corporate boards, international business opportunities, Washington decision-makers, and a trusted pool of men drawn from the same institutions.

Prescott’s friendship with W. Averell Harriman and ties to Yale’s Skull and Bones mattered for a practical reason. In a system built on introductions and discretion, being known by the right people could accomplish more than any resume.

The intelligence world developed from much of the same social material.

Wartime intelligence veterans moved through Wall Street law firms, banking houses, universities, industrial concerns, and eventually the Office of Strategic Services and CIA.

Allen Dulles himself embodied the arrangement:

Prominent international lawyer

OSS operative

Ultimately director of the CIA.

The boundaries between serving a client, gathering foreign intelligence, and advancing American strategic interests could be remarkably overlapping.

Russ Baker spends considerable time on this architecture in Family of Secrets. So does Kevin Phillips in American Dynasty. Their shared point is worth understanding before we reach Zapata:

The Bush family inherited a functioning network,

not simply a fortune.

DRESSER: THE COMPANY THAT OPENED THE DOOR

After Yale, George Bush went to work for Dresser Industries, the oil-services firm run by Henry Neil Mallon, a close Prescott Bush associate. Mallon sent Bush to Texas, where he learned the business and made contacts that would eventually support Zapata.

Dresser also operated internationally, serviced strategically important oil infrastructure, and had defense-related business. The company could put employees in places government officers could not always visit without drawing attention.

Then there’s an April 10, 1953, letter Baker uncovered from Mallon to CIA Director Allen Dulles. It concerned a meeting at Washington’s Carlton Hotel. Mallon wrote:

“In addition to Bob Johnson, I have invited a close personal friend, Prescott Bush. We want to talk to them about our Pilot Project in the Caribbean and have you listen in.”

Pilot Project in the Caribbean.

That is a curious phrase to find in a discussion involving an oil-industry executive, a U.S. senator, and the director of an intelligence agency…

Perhaps more interesting is someone largely absent from the popular retellings of this meeting: Hans Bernd Gisevius.

Hans Bernd Gisevius

Kevin Phillips identifies Gisevius, then associated with Dresser and Mallon, with development of the Caribbean proposal. Gisevius had previously been a German intelligence-connected wartime contact of Allen Dulles, a relationship documented in CIA historical material on Dulles’s wartime service.

In other words, Mallon’s circle wasn’t merely acquainted with the CIA director. It also included a man with an established intelligence history with him.

A lot of spooks.

And the timing?

Zapata Petroleum was organized in 1953.

Zapata Offshore followed in 1954.

WHAT EXACTLY WAS ZAPATA SELLING?

Bush founded the very real Zapata Petroleum with partners including Hugh and Bill Liedtke and John Overbey.

Bush’s maternal uncle George Herbert Walker Jr., known as Uncle Herbie, helped assemble financial support.

Zapata Offshore then entered deeper-water drilling.

In 1958, the company’s rig Scorpion operated at Cay Sal Bank, near Cuba, under arrangements involving Standard Oil of California and Gulf Oil. Baker notes that Dulles previously served Gulf’s Latin American interests as counsel, while CIA coup veteran Kermit Roosevelt joined Gulf’s board around this period.

Think about what an offshore drilling operation could provide in the late 1950s:

Vessels, radios, specialized employees, cross-border access, cash transfers, equipment shipments, offshore platforms, and legitimate reasons to appear near politically sensitive coastlines.

Now place those capabilities beside the CIA’s preparations against Fidel Castro, particularly after the Cuban Revolution and the later Bay of Pigs invasion.

An official connected to Operation Mongoose (the anti-Castro program) explained how names of Cuban oil workers could be passed to Bush for placement and how offshore facilities could support training for raids.

He also quotes John Sherwood, described as a CIA anti-Castro operations chief, on payments and Mexican placements:

“Bush’s company was used as a conduit for these funds

under the guise of oil business contracts ...”

Sherwood linked that arrangement to placing people inside PEMEX, Mexico’s state oil enterprise.

Baker also describes Zapata’s relationship with Permargo, a Mexican drilling concern associated with Jorge Díaz Serrano, and the difficulty journalists later encountered obtaining the relevant corporate filings.

These accounts describe particular functions:

Paying intermediaries

Placing personnel

Using normal contracts as cover

Sounds perfect for a CIA operation.

THE CIA BUSINESS MODEL

One of the more useful witnesses in Baker’s reporting is Robert T. Crowley, who worked with the CIA’s cooperative relationships with major international corporations.

Crowley described the advantage of constructing commercial cover around individuals rather than relying exclusively on existing companies. In Baker’s account, he associated Bush’s business with opportunities for international travel and identifying potential intelligence recruits.

That makes the usual “But Zapata was a legitimate company!” objection a little beside the point.

Of course it was a legitimate company.

The arrangement Crowley discussed depends on that legitimacy.

We have already encountered a related institutional technique in my USAID and CIA investigation, where overt activity and covert responsibilities could be assigned to different entities. The same principle appeared even more starkly in Project TWO-FOLD, which placed carefully selected personnel into narcotics enforcement under concealed arrangements.

Those are separate operations, but very similar. They establish why an otherwise ordinary office, contract, or job title tells only part of the story.

And in the Zapata story, we have something stronger than a theory about possible cover arrangements.

We have the CIA’s own description of Bush’s associate Thomas Devine.

THOMAS DEVINE: THE MISSING MAN

On November 29, 1975, as Gerald Ford’s administration prepared to install George Bush at the head of the CIA, the Agency’s Cover and Commercial Staff circulated an “EYES ONLY” memorandum.

This is the same memo we saw earlier in this article.

Its subject was unambiguous: “Messrs. George Bush and Thomas J. Devine.”

You can read the two-page original, NARA 104-10310-10271.

The first paragraph is extraordinary:

“Mr. George Bush, DCI designate, has prior knowledge of the now terminated Project WUBRINY/LPDICTUM which was involved in proprietary commercial operations in Europe.”

The memo identifies how Bush acquired that knowledge: through Thomas J. Devine, a former CIA staff employee and Bush’s oil-wildcatting associate. It describes their joint activities as culminating in the establishment of “Zapata Oil”—the document’s own wording—and says that the two maintained a close relationship afterward. Devine went into investment banking at Train, Cabot and Associates, while Bush went into politics.

So, the CIA office that was responsible for commercial cover had to brief its leadership that the supposedly inexperienced incoming director already knew about one of its proprietary operations through a business associate.

Attached to the memo was an earlier document dated January 30, 1968, signed by CIA officer Gale Allen. Allen explained that Devine had left CIA staff employment in 1953, been approved for Project WUBRINY on June 12, 1963, and subsequently served as a “cleared and witting commercial asset.”

He called Devine competent, trustworthy, discreet, and security-conscious.

The document also described Devine as Bush’s personal friend and unofficial foreign-affairs adviser.

Then comes the travel detail. Bush had asked Devine to accompany him to Vietnam, and Devine did so between December 26, 1967, and January 11, 1968. Allen recorded the associated effort to confirm the man’s clearance and obtain an interim Top Secret clearance for that trip. He also explained Devine’s role with WUSALINE, the CIA proprietary corporation housed and managed by an investment banking firm.

That is a rather unusual amount of bureaucratic attention for a congressman’s ordinary friend from the oil business.

THE INVESTMENT BANK WITH A SECOND OCCUPANT

To understand WUSALINE, picture an ordinary investment office.

Phones ring.

Clients visit.

Deals are negotiated.

The banker occupies a suite and conducts legitimate business.

Somewhere within that arrangement sits a CIA-owned proprietary company—an entity with a commercial identity that permits intelligence-related activities to take place without advertising an Agency connection.

So a front company, not a shell.

The January 1968 memo states exactly what Devine’s job was:

He was a cleared and witting contact in the investment banking firm that “houses and manages the proprietary corporation WUSALINE.”

Baker identifies the commercial setting with Train, Cabot, associated with financier John Train. The CIA had a functioning commercial relationship, a secret entity, a clearance mechanism, and trusted personnel managing access.

This also changes how we read Bush’s career.

His business associate operated inside a concealed CIA structure. The CIA described their closeness, acknowledged Bush’s knowledge of the project, and documented Devine’s foreign travel alongside him. The familiar division between Bush the private oilman and Bush the public CIA director becomes a lot harder to maintain.

Baker interviewed Devine decades later.

Asked about the account of his role in putting Bush into the oil business, Devine objected. When Baker pointed to the CIA memo, Devine replied:

“That’s the trouble with you guys.

You believe what you read in government documents.”

A former CIA officer, now discussing his relationship with a former CIA director, cautioning a reporter against believing CIA records.

You can appreciate why I kept digging.

Devine also told Baker that George H. W. Bush had asked him not to cooperate with the book.

Thank God he didn’t listen.

APRIL 1963: THE VISITOR FROM DALLAS

Let’s return to WUBRINY, and to the months before Kennedy was killed.

On April 25, 1963, a CIA contact report placed WUBRINY/1 at New York’s Knickerbocker Club with C. Frank Stone III, a clandestine-services official, and Haitian banker Clémard Joseph Charles.

They were preparing for the arrival of George de Mohrenschildt, the Texas-connected oilman who had befriended Lee Harvey Oswald and his wife Marina following their return from the Soviet Union.

Lovely looking guy.

George de Mohrenschildt. Marina and her husband Lee Harvey Oswald leaving the Soviet Union, 1962

The proposed business involved minerals, sisal, and Haitian investment concessions.

The next day’s contacts moved into the Train/Cabot commercial environment.

Baker identifies WUBRINY/1 as Devine, while later CIA project documents specify the date of Devine’s formal security approval as June 12, 1963.

But this operation was in April…

So was Devine involved before the recorded approval?

Was the identity or authorization chain more complicated?

Are the source accounts capturing different stages of the project?

Regardless, he was named and evidently there.

One of the more peculiar details in Baker’s reconstruction is de Mohrenschildt’s insistence that an oil relationship was confidential.

The businessman was presenting himself as someone pursuing an investment opportunity.

The CIA side was discussing him through a proprietary channel.

Meanwhile, the man had spent months in the orbit of Oswald (who was already on the CIA’s radar).

So if de Mohrenschildt was simply shopping a sisal venture, why was the proposal circulating through this particular intelligence-commercial channel?

And why did the surrounding contacts circle Washington’s political leadership?

THE HAITIAN BANKER

Clémard Joseph Charles wasn’t simply a man interested in rope fiber.

A House Select Committee on Assassinations examination of de Mohrenschildt described Haitian Holding Company, formed around three people:

Clémard Joseph Charles

George de Mohrenschildt

B. Juindine Tardieu

De Mohrenschildt described a March 13, 1963, survey contract worth $285,000, with $20,000 paid in cash and potential compensation through a longer-term sisal concession.

A CIA trace memorandum of April 23, 1963, addressed to Gale Allen, discussed Charles’s search for American venture capital and noted intelligence describing his closeness to Duvalier’s regime.

Yet the later May 21 contact report said Charles had returned to Haiti, was gaining considerable support, and was being considered for the presidency if Duvalier were removed.

It gets stranger.

A June 15, 1967 CIA personality report described Charles’s financial dealings with Duvalier and the regime’s use of his bank for sensitive business, along with issues involving aircraft. So the man being discussed as a possible replacement for the dictator also occupied a financial position useful to the dictator.

And he didn’t disappear from the story.

In The Mafia, CIA & George Bush, Pete Brewton describes Charles in a later financial transaction network involving Mario Renda, Jack Chapman, approximately $500,000, and Swiss banking channels.

The CIA loves their Swiss banks.

MAY 21, 4:30 P.M

We can now understand the May 21 contact report more clearly.

WUBRINY/1 telephoned on a sterile line at 1630 hours .

De Mohrenschildt had visited WUSALINE .

Charles was a possible presidential replacement.

There was Texas financial backing, and de Mohrenschildt claimed to have visited interested people in Washington.

In a separate May 21 memorandum, John McCone summarized the 4:30 p.m. Cabinet Room meeting with Kennedy and senior policymakers.

McCone objected to a diplomatic posture he considered too passive.

The CIA was assigned to explore Haitian exile possibilities and possible action. The document is an unusually direct view of how intelligence assessments and political objectives were being discussed at the highest level.

Two days later, National Security Action Memorandum 246, a Top Secret directive dated May 23, spelled out an approved direction for Haiti policy:

“Involvement in any program to unseat Duvalier should be limited, for the present at least, to encouraging and helping fund an effort by Haitians.”

The memo also demanded care over the timing of revolutionary action, urged development of an exile force, and instructed officials to avoid press discussion.

Notice the practical overlap with the contact report:

Financing

Haitian opposition figures

Political replacement

Maintaining discretion

If I didn’t know better, this looks a lot like CIA regime change…

The missing junction is the one we need to identify by name—the Texas backers.

GALE ALLEN

An overlooked name ties these episodes together:

Gale W. Allen.

In April 1963 , a CIA trace concerning Charles was addressed to Allen.

In January 1968 , Allen signed the detailed CIA memorandum describing Devine’s WUBRINY position, his clearance, his role in WUSALINE, and his closeness to Bush.

Then in November 1975, as Bush’s confirmation approached, the Cover and Commercial Staff recorded that it had learned of the incoming director’s previous project knowledge “Through Mr. Gale Allen.”

The same officer appears in the Haitian contact environment, later documents Bush’s trusted business associate in the Agency’s commercial apparatus, and supplies the information leadership receives about Bush’s knowledge before he takes charge.

Allen’s original project files, routing slips, contact reports, and memoranda offer a way to move from large theories to specific intelligence functions. Baker also recounts speaking with Allen about Devine and WUBRINY too.

THEN THE PRESIDENT WAS SHOT

On November 22, 1963, Kennedy was murdered in Dallas.

Bush, then a Texas Republican figure running for the Senate, had a peculiar afternoon of his own.

The FBI records a telephone contact from Bush at approximately 1:45 p.m.

He pointed agents toward James Parrott, a fellow Republican whom he identified as someone who had made threatening statements about Kennedy.

The Bureau investigated.

The resulting interviews involved Kearney Reynolds, Parrott, and Parrott’s mother. Baker’s reconstruction identifies conflicts between later recollections and the contemporaneous FBI chronology, particularly concerning Reynolds’s visit to the Parrott household.

Bush’s account positioned him in Tyler, Texas.

The call also created an official federal record placing him in a particular location and reporting a particular suspicion at a remarkably sensitive moment.

This sounds like deliberate alibi-building.

But what do the surrounding travel, witness, and telephone records say about the call’s origin and purpose? And how did Bush obtain and evaluate the alleged threat?

Then, one week later, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover sent his November 29 memorandum concerning the assassination. It described information about reactions among anti-Castro Cubans and noted that an oral briefing had been given on November 23 to two men—Captain William Edwards of the Defense Intelligence Agency and:

*drum roll please*

“Mr. George Bush of the Central Intelligence Agency.”

But I thought he wasn’t in the CIA…

Funny how things like that come out.

The CIA later pointed to another employee named George William Bush.

Evidently nobody told George William Bush because he told journalist Joseph McBride that he had not received the briefing described.

In [the FBI memorandum], Hoover reports that the Bureau had briefed “Mr. George Bush of the Central Intelligence Agency” shortly after the assassination on the reaction of Cuban exiles in Miami. A source with close connections to the intelligence community confirms that Bush started working for the agency in 1960 or 1961, using his oil business as a cover for clandestine activities. Informed of this memorandum, [George H.W. Bush’s] spokesman, Stephen Hart, asked, “Are you sure it’s the same George Bush?” After talking to [Bush], Hart quoted him as follows: “I was in Houston, Texas, at the time and involved in the independent oil drilling business. And I was running for the Senate in late ‘63.” “Must be another George Bush,” added Hart … The Vice President’s response seemed something of a non-denial denial (he described what else he was doing rather than specifically denying C.I.A. involvement) … "This is the first time I've ever heard this," C.I.A. spokesman Bill Devine said when confronted with the allegation of [Bush’s] involvement with the agency in the early 1960s. "I'll see what I can find out and call you back." The next day Devine called back with the terse official response: "I can neither confirm nor deny." Told what [Bush’s] office had said, and asked if he could check whether there had been another George Bush in the C.I.A., Devine seemed to become a bit nonplussed: "Twenty seven years ago? I doubt that very much. In any event, we just have a standard policy of not confirming that anyone is involved with the C.I.A." Vice President Bush’s autobiography, Looking Forward, written with Victor Gold (Doubleday, 1987), is vague to the point of being cryptic about his activities in the early 1960s…According to Nicholas King’s George Bush: A Biography. Zapata was concentrating its business in the Caribbean and off South America in the early 1960s, a piece of information that meshes neatly with the available data on Bush’s early C.I.A. responsibilities. Bush’s duties with the C.I.A. in 1963—whether he was аn agent, for example, or merely an “asset”—cannot be determined from Hoover’s memo. However, the intelligence source (who worked with the agency in the late 1950s and through the 1960s) said of the Vice President: “I know he was involved in the Caribbean. I know he was involved in the suppression of things after the Kennedy assassination.” It is worth noting in this context anti-Castro Cockburn writes in Out of Control, "The anti-Castro C.I.A. team in Florida were already drawing attention to their drug-smuggling activities by 1963," and that it was Felix Rodriguez, the C.I.A. "alumnus who wore Che Guevara’s watch and counted George Bush among his friends,” who allegedly coordinated a $10 million payment to the contras by the Colombian cocaine cartel.” — THE MAN WHO WASN’T THERE ‘GEORGE BUSH’, C.I.A. OPERATIVE

Whoops…

And by now, we have documented Bush’s connections to Devine and the CIA proprietary world, plus the broader Caribbean commercial contacts in the months leading up to Dallas.

And now the Hoover reference.

WHAT GEORGE DE MOHRENSCHILDT KNEW

De Mohrenschildt had an unusually close proximity to Oswald.

He had contact with Oswald and Marina, moved in oil, émigré, and intelligence-connected circles, and discussed overseas ventures with institutions and individuals close to intelligence work. The Haitian contacts occurred only months before the assassination. That chronology gives the April WUBRINY meetings an entirely different gravity in retrospect.

The relationship resurfaced in 1976, when de Mohrenschildt wrote directly to Bush, then CIA director, seeking relief from what he believed was surveillance and harassment.

Bush’s September 28, 1976 response survives in NARA record 104-10414-10145. Bush’s response acknowledged a previous acquaintance while playing down their closeness. The letters and internal handling records form another point where Bush’s business and social past unexpectedly enters an official CIA file.

Ice. Cold.

THE DIRECTOR, THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT, AND ANOTHER CORPORATE SECRET

By 1976, George H. W. Bush was running the CIA. And one of the problems that landed on his desk tells us quite a bit about how the Agency operated through private businesses—and what happened when someone started asking questions.

The story takes us to Chile, where the CIA had spent years working to influence the country’s politics, including efforts against socialist President Salvador Allende.

I go into depth on CIA regime change here:

One company caught up in the controversy was ITT (International Telephone and Telegraph), an American multinational corporation with major business interests in Chile.

ITT had worked with U.S. officials in efforts to prevent Allende from coming to power. Now the Justice Department was investigating statements and activities connected to that history.

Here’s where things get interesting.

Federal investigators wanted to question people connected to the CIA’s earlier operations. The problem was that some of those individuals had worked for the Agency, and their identities and relationships were still classified.

The Justice Department wanted answers.

The CIA wanted to protect its secrets.

According to an October 1976 memorandum from White House counsel Philip Buchen, the dispute initially involved 17 current or former CIA employees and two other individuals. The Justice Department eventually narrowed its immediate request to eight people, but Bush was concerned enough to take the matter directly to President Gerald Ford.

Think about that for a moment.

The federal government was investigating activities connected to an American corporation and covert interference in another country’s politics. Yet the investigators couldn’t simply obtain the information they needed because another part of the same government was protecting the people involved.

And the man deciding how much information to release was George H. W. Bush. Someone who was supposedly outside of the intelligence world.

Yet here he is protecting the system.

Ford ultimately instructed the CIA to provide the necessary identities and documents. But the fact that the dispute reached the president tells us something important about the system we’re investigating.

A corporation could become entangled in intelligence operations, those operations could remain secret for years, and even federal prosecutors could encounter resistance when attempting to untangle them.

Remember that as we return to Zapata, Dresser, and the other private companies surrounding Bush’s earlier career. The Chile episode gives us a documented example of how these corporate-intelligence relationships could operate—and how fiercely the Agency could protect them when outsiders, including its own government, came looking.

THE NETWORK DIDN’T END WITH POPPY

Now, you might be wondering whether all these connections disappeared once Bush moved from the oil business into politics.

No.

You do enough investigating, you learn that the people who were in the CIA never retire. It’s very similar to asking someone if they were a Marine.

No. They are a Marine. They never stop being one.

Same for CIA agents and assets.

Let’s start with Richard Helms, the former CIA director who preceded Bush at the Agency. By the early 1990s, Helms’s name surfaced in a congressional investigation into BCCI, the Bank of Credit and Commerce International.

If you’re unfamiliar with BCCI, it was an international bank that became notorious for money laundering, fraud, secret accounts, and questionable financial dealings involving powerful figures around the world. It operated across national borders, often through complicated arrangements that made it difficult to determine who controlled particular funds and where the money originated.

The Senate’s 1992 investigation revealed an interesting relationship involving Helms and businessman Mohammed Irvani. Helms had assisted Irvani in matters connected to BCCI and had even written to Vice President George H. W. Bush on Irvani’s behalf.

So, let’s see here:

A former CIA director was helping a businessman connected to an international financial scandal

That relationship included direct access to another former CIA director.

Oh, and that director had become vice president.

That is a remarkably useful connection.

And it wasn’t the only financial network intersecting the Bush family.

There was James Bath, a Texas businessman with connections to wealthy Saudi figures, including Salem bin Laden, a member of the family whose name would later become infamous through his younger half-brother Osama. There were Saudi investments, aviation interests, oil companies, and the financing arrangements surrounding George W. Bush’s early business ventures.

I wrote a whole article on Osama Bin Laden here:

George W.’s oil career presents its own series of questions.

But we’ll get to that in a later article.

Then there’s Thomas Devine, the former CIA officer and commercial asset we’ve already encountered. Following his later business and social relationships leads toward Robert G. Stone Jr., the Harvard-connected investment world, and Harken Energy, one of the companies associated with George W.’s business career.

Why does that matter?

Because influence doesn’t always go to the one who fits the stereotype. Good ol’ boy Texas Rancher. Oil man. CIA agent?

And that’s just scratching the surface.

A family with access to all these types of people can pass those relationships from one generation to the next.

If you followed my earlier investigation into Operation 40, Watergate, and the intelligence networks surrounding them, you probably recognize the pattern. Former intelligence officers, private businesses, political figures, and international financiers kept appearing in one another’s affairs, sometimes years after their original government assignments had ended.

Which brings us to the larger question:

If a former president of the United States

is capable of hiding the fact

that he was a CIA agent/asset,

then what else could he be hiding?

We’ll be following that money, those people, and those relationships in Part 2.

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FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Was George H. W. Bush connected to the CIA before becoming director?

The 1975 CIA memorandum establishes that Bush had prior knowledge of the proprietary project WUBRINY/LPDICTUM through Thomas Devine, a former CIA officer who became a cleared commercial asset and remained Bush’s friend and adviser. The exact nature of any formal Bush role is not specified by that memo. This investigation also treats the George Bush named in Hoover’s 1963 memo as George H. W. Bush as a working identification.

Was Zapata Offshore actually used by the CIA?

Baker records testimony from intelligence-connected sources, including John Sherwood and an Operation Mongoose official, describing placements, payments, and offshore facilities in connection with operations against Castro. The business conducted ordinary commercial drilling as well. Identifying specific transfers, assets, and tasking records remains central to establishing the scope of those functions.

What was WUBRINY, and what was WUSALINE?

WUBRINY was a CIA project connected with proprietary commercial activities. The Agency’s January 1968 memorandum describes WUSALINE as a proprietary corporation housed and managed by an investment banking firm, with Thomas Devine serving as a cleared and witting commercial contact. Related 1963 records concern Haiti and contacts with George de Mohrenschildt.

Did the 1963 Hoover memo identify George H. W. Bush by his full name?

No. It identifies “Mr. George Bush of the Central Intelligence Agency.” The CIA later suggested a different employee, George William Bush, who disputed that he had received such a briefing. For this investigation, I use George H. W. Bush as the working identification and examine what the full surrounding documentary record implies about his function.

Does this mean Bush was involved in Kennedy’s assassination?

The records discussed here establish specific contacts, reports, meetings, and intelligence relationships. They do not identify Bush as ordering, planning, or participating in the assassination. The more immediate investigative targets are the November 22–23 information chain, Bush’s commercial-intelligence relationships, de Mohrenschildt’s activities, and the unidentified financiers and officers behind the 1963 operations.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN THESE ARTICLES

NEXT IN THE BUSH FILES: WATERGATE, SAUDIS & THE NETWORK

The next part moves from early commercial cover to political power. We’ll follow Richard Nixon, Watergate, Richard Helms, Saudi-connected money, James Bath, the bin Laden business circle, BCCI, and the relationships that survived Bush’s move from Congress to the United Nations, the Republican National Committee, and CIA headquarters. If the first chapter showed how a private network could operate alongside intelligence, the next asks what happened when its beneficiaries began occupying the offices that could authorize—or investigate—it.