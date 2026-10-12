On January 30, 1976, President Gerald Ford made an appointment that looks a little strange if all you have in front of you is George H. W. Bush’s resume.

He made him Director of Central Intelligence.

Then again, strange appointments were kind of Ford’s thing.

Ford himself had never been elected president. He got the job because Nixon resigned. And the agency he was now trying to stabilize had spent the previous two years being publicly exposed as, among other things, a domestic spying operation, an assassination shop, and a laboratory for dosing unwitting people with drugs.

William Colby, the CIA director who had started opening the filing cabinets, was on his way out.

Much to the disappointment of basically everyone at CIA who preferred the cabinets closed.

And the man replacing him, at least according to the official biography, had never worked there.

Oilman.

Two-term congressman from Houston.

Ambassador to the United Nations.

Chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Chief of the U.S. liaison office in Beijing.

And then, suddenly:

Spy chief.

Not secretary of state, which would have made some sense after the UN and China.

Not energy secretary, which would have fit the Texas oilman story perfectly.

The CIA.

This was an agency that had already experimented with putting outsiders in charge: John McCone after the Bay of Pigs, William Raborn, James Schlesinger. None of those appointments had exactly convinced Langley that bringing in another political outsider was the secret sauce.

But in 1976, Washington was selling that idea again.

Bush was supposed to be the clean face for an agency that was basically standing in the front yard with a garden hose while smoke poured out of every window.

Why George Bush?

The Ford White House had an answer.

He was clean.

He was loyal.

He was not a spy.

They really liked that last one.

And that is still more or less how the appointment gets explained today. Bush was a dependable Republican, a safe pair of hands, somebody who could calm Congress down for a year before moving on to whatever job came next.

The problem is that explanation does not survive the records.

Bush did not arrive at Langley as some innocent Texas oilman being introduced to the intelligence world for the first time.

Part 1 of this series already walked through the earlier architecture:

Dresser Industries. Neil Mallon. Zapata. Thomas Devine. CIA commercial cover. The Hoover memorandum identifying a “George Bush of the Central Intelligence Agency.”

So this article starts from there and asks a bigger question:

How does a man with that background rise, almost effortlessly, from Texas oilman to the most powerful intelligence office in the country—and eventually into a political dynasty that reaches the White House?

To understand that, you have to understand the two worlds George Bush was built to move between.

The Yankees.

And the Cowboys.

THE YANKEES AND THE COWBOYS

For most of the century after the Civil War, the geography of American institutional power was not exactly a mystery.

It lived in New York and New England.

Wall Street banks.

White-shoe law firms.

Railroads.

Ivy League universities.

Old industrial families whose names had been on buildings longer than most people had been alive.

These were the Yankees.

And by the time of the First World War, many of these families had figured out something extremely useful: you did not necessarily have to hold public office to have enormous influence over the people who did.

Own the bank.

Own the railroad.

Represent the company.

Finance the campaign.

Know the cabinet secretary.

Much less messy.

After World War II, however, the center of gravity started moving south and west.

Domestic oil exploded across Texas and the Southwest. Defense contractors followed military bases, aerospace facilities, deserts, and airfields. Real estate money poured into California, Arizona, Florida, and Texas. Retirees followed the sunshine. So did capital.

Kirkpatrick Sale, in Power Shift, called this emerging power belt the Southern Rim.

Whitney Webb, in One Nation Under Blackmail, picks up essentially the same geography: a band stretching from Florida through the South and Southwest into California, powered by oil, land, defense contracts, aviation, and Cold War money.

Carl Oglesby gave the political conflict between these old and new power centers a much better name:

The Yankee and Cowboy War.

Oglesby put it this way:

“Yankeeness is the Ivy League and Cowboyness is the NFL.

Yankee is the exclusive clubs of Manhattan, Boston, and Georgetown.

Cowboy is the exclusive clubs of Dallas and New Orleans, Orange County East and West.

Yankee is the Council on Foreign Relations, the secret Round Table, Eleanor Roosevelt, Bundles for Britain, and at a certain point, the Dulles brothers and the doctrine of massive retaliation.

Cowboy is Johnson, Connally, Howard Hunt and the Bay of Pigs team.

Yankee is Kennedy. Cowboy is Nixon.”

George H. W. Bush was built to stand in both rooms.

He was born into the Yankee establishment.

Then he was sent to Texas.

The official version makes this sound like a young war veteran throwing a duffel bag into the back of a pickup and heading west to make his fortune.

Yeehaw.

Joseph Trento’s research shows something else that is a considerably less romantic version.

The opportunity was already waiting.

Bush went to work in the orbit of Dresser Industries, where his father’s connections already mattered. Texas was becoming one of the new centers of American economic and political power, and George Bush was placed almost perfectly between the old money of the Northeast and the new money of the Southwest.

That may be the single most important thing to understand about him.

He could talk to Wall Street bankers without sounding like an oilman who had wandered into the wrong dining room.

And he could sit with Texas wildcatters without sounding like some Yale banker sent down from Connecticut to explain civilization to them.

He understood stock markets and stockyards.

Old money and new money.

New York and Houston.

Yankee and Cowboy.

And once you realize that, a lot of George Bush’s career starts looking considerably less accidental.