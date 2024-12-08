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Mari Gold's avatar
Mari Gold
May 14, 2025

Hi White Rabbit, my maternal grandfather fled Syria at the turn of the century to escape the Turks indenturing young fighting age Syrians. So Im half Syrian and it has made me sick to witness the fall of Syria to Islamic radicals and yes, thru hand of the evil See Eye A.

While I have not ever read an account of truth and deep insight like yours here, I always knew instinctively in my gut, heart and soul, the events leading to the fall of Bashar Assad who now resides inside Russia, have been EXACTLY as you portray, including the part about Chemical weapons.

Its so fricking sad to know of the total destruction of the country that my ancestors dwelled and as the story goes, Jesus also spent much of his life there.

I want to thank you for the exposure you bring to the forefront - and all of the time spent gathering this data.

My Syrian heritage stems from the Christian Orthodox Church - so its a double gut punch to know the Islamic Radicals - now control it.

But thats the way the wheels turn and I despise the evil CIA, George Wilhelm Bush And all his misdeeds along with pals like Hillary Clinton.

Thank you for an outstanding article. 🇺🇸🍻

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Jilybeans
May 1, 2025

I listen to all your substacks when the option is available....why are they not all read aloud enabled ?

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