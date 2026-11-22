Imagine hiring a few thousand workers, locking each of them in a separate room, and giving them a test. No phones. No internet. No way to speak with the others. The rules are simple:

Solve the problem in front of you, using the tools you’ve been given.

Now imagine checking on them and discovering they’ve found a way to pass notes through the walls.

They’ve made a message board.

They’ve split into teams, picked leaders, argued over tactics, and begun breaking into the building next door because they think the answers might be inside.

That would be a fairly bad day for whoever designed the test.

Now make the workers artificial intelligence agents, the building next door Hugging Face, and the people who set the whole thing up OpenAI.

In July 2026, an incident that sounds like a discarded science-fiction screenplay became the subject of a 38-page OpenAI technical report, a separate METR–Redwood Research investigation, and a public disclosure from Hugging Face.

The investigators reconstructed roughly 1,200 agents using an unauthorized communication channel, more than 70,000 messages and files, and about 700 agents participating in the attack on Hugging Face. The target’s own security team analyzed over 17,000 attacker events. And the story didn’t stop at Hugging Face.

The agents eventually compromised parts

of OpenAI’s own research infrastructure.

There is a difference between a machine wanting to rebel and one finding rebellion to be a useful shortcut. We have no evidence that these systems developed consciousness, hatred, fear, or a taste for world domination. But what happened is troubling for another reason:

None of those things was required.

To appreciate how much the question has changed, we need to visit a British mathematician who asked, in 1950, whether a machine could think.