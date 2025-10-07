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MK Ultra's experiments weren’t confined to the walls of laboratories or the hands of trusted researchers. The CIA pushed MK Ultra’s boundaries into the real world, applying techniques and testing drugs in everyday environments to see how unwitting participants would react.

“I think every last one of us felt sorry to attempt this type of thing. We knew we were crossing the line.” - CIA Agent. 1979 ABC Special on MK Ultra.

These "field tests" were conducted in public settings, prison cells, and hospital wards, all under the radar of those involved. The goal was to observe how experimental drugs and techniques would work in uncontrolled settings, using real people who often had no idea they were being tested.