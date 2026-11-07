Two days after Democrats took both chambers, the Justice Department posted a graphic.

Big letters.

By Thursday afternoon Central time, that post had hundreds of thousands of views. By Friday morning it was past four hundred thousand impressions, with more than ten thousand likes.

Then Clandestine quoted it.

“Holy shit…”

He said Justice had just confirmed it was working with Super Intelligence Force Chair and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton “to protect the homeland from bad actors.”

That part matches the press release.

Then he kept going.

He said they had “pretty much told us they are using Super Intelligence and Quantum Computing to examine the election, as part of EO 13848.”

ODNI. DOJ. DHS.

“With an assist from DOGE and other agencies.”

That part is not in the memo.

So let’s separate the paper from the prophecy.

WHAT THE PAPERWORK SAYS

On November 5, 2026, the Office of Public Affairs announced the Department of Justice Super Intelligence Task Force. Short name: DOJ-SITF.

Co-chairs: Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward and Associate Deputy Attorney General Stephen Weiss.

Attorney General Todd Blanche’s line, as Justice posted it: the task force “will facilitate our partnership with SI Force Chair Jay Clayton” so that “critical SI technologies serve the American people and are not manipulated by bad actors at home or abroad.”

Prosecutions stay on the table for people who use SI to target taxpayers, critical infrastructure, or national security.

The October 13 memo underneath the press release is broader and colder.

Organize the Department’s criminal and civil SI work.

Deconflict cases.

Recommend enforcement priorities.

Serve as Justice’s main contact with the White House Super Intelligence Force.

Advise on legislation that “promote[s] SI innovation without burdensome regulation.”

And fold in the old Artificial Intelligence Litigation Task Force that Pam Bondi stood up on January 9, 2026 — the one built to challenge state AI laws that collide with a light-touch federal frame.

That body ceases as a separate shop. Its work moves into DOJ-SITF.

Targets named in the memo:

Foreign states and their proxies

Transnational criminal organizations

Individuals or companies using SI for fraud or other unlawful conduct.

“Affirmative measures, as appropriate, to promote American SI dominance.”

No mention of quantum computing.

No mention of examining ballots, voter rolls, or the midterms.

No citation to Executive Order 13848.

No DOGE.

That’s the receipt.

HOW WE GOT THE NAME

“Super Intelligence” is not a nickname Justice invented on Thursday.

On September 29, President Trump signed Executive Order 14434, “Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence.”

To the maximum extent the law allows, the executive branch will say “Super Intelligence” and “SI” instead of “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI.” It will not acknowledge the old terms in applicable settings.

The order’s own definition:

SI means the same technologies Congress already defined as artificial intelligence in 15 U.S.C. § 9401(3), until a new federal definition lands.

A branding order with teeth inside the bureaucracy.

Days later, Trump named Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to chair the White House Super Intelligence Force — the AI czar seat, under the new vocabulary.

Clayton is former SEC chair, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, confirmed as DNI in July 2026. The charter POLITICO obtained gives the Force a 120-day clock to report on risks, civil liberties, cybersecurity, model standards, and overregulation, with an option to extend.

FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson, DoD Under Secretary Emil Michael, and OPM Director Scott Kupor sit as vice chairs. The Force reports to Trump and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

So when Blanche says Justice will “partner” with SI Force Chair Clayton, he is describing a real org chart, not a rumor.

The spy chief runs the White House SI shop. Justice just built the prosecution and civil-enforcement counterpart.

WHAT EO 13848 ACTUALLY DOES

Clandestine’s leap hangs on a real order.

EO 13848, signed September 12, 2018, declares a national emergency over foreign interference in U.S. elections. It authorizes sanctions. It does not authorize a domestic ballot recount by quantum computer.

The clock is specific.

Not later than 45 days after an election concludes, the Director of National Intelligence — consulting other agencies — must assess whether a foreign government or its agents acted with intent to interfere.

That assessment goes to the President, State, Treasury, Defense, the Attorney General, and Homeland Security.

Within 45 days of receiving it, the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security deliver a second report on effects to election infrastructure, vote tabulation, and transmission of results.

Treasury can then block property of designated foreign persons.

ODNI, DOJ, and DHS do sit in that sequence. That much of Clandestine’s triangle is on the page.

The midterms were November 3, 2026. Democrats took the House and Senate. The 45-day DNI assessment window for this cycle runs into mid-December.

A Justice SI task force announced on November 5 sits next to that calendar the way a loaded magazine sits next to a rifle.

Proximity is not the same as a trigger pull.

What Clandestine added

His main post on November 5 (about 1:04 PM CT) quoted the DOJ graphic and filled in the blanks the graphic left empty.

Quantum computing. Examining the election. EO 13848. DOGE.

Earlier the same day he argued that in 2020 the intelligence community delayed the EO 13848 assessment past certification, “deliberately massaged” the President’s Daily Brief, and covered up Chinese interference. He dated Trump’s primetime election-security address to July 26. The White House record and contemporaneous coverage put that address on July 16, not the 26th — ten days off.

In a follow-up, he asked whether Democratic and media hostility to data centers, Super Intelligence, and Elon/DOGE was “never about the environment” and “always about election security.”

Those are claims. Treat them as claims.

The DOJ announcement does not confirm quantum analysis of the midterms. It does not invoke EO 13848. It does not name DOGE. It does not say the task force exists to re-litigate 2020 or to certify 2026.

What it does confirm is a standing enforcement machine for “malicious SI actors,” wired into the DNI who also chairs the White House SI Force, two days after a midterm that flipped Congress.

THE RABBIT’S TAKE

The rename was the tell.

Once the executive branch is ordered to say Super Intelligence instead of AI, every new office that follows will sound like science fiction even when the memo is about fraud cases and state preemption lawsuits.

Clandestine heard a wartime signal. The memo reads more like an org chart:

Prosecute SI crime, sue over SI misuse, coordinate with Clayton, absorb Bondi’s state-law shop, and “promote American SI dominance.”

Is the same stack that must run EO 13848’s post-election foreign-interference assessment also the stack that just got an SI enforcement arm?

Yes.

Clayton is DNI.

Blanche answers for Justice.

DHS is on the 13848 report line.

Does that mean quantum machines are already chewing voter files under this Thursday’s press release?

The release does not say so.

Pose it as a question until someone puts it in writing.

Will the 45-day assessment land on time this cycle, unlike the fight Clandestine describes from 2020? Watch the calendar into mid-December. That is a testable claim. The Rabbit prefers those.

Two days after a repudiation at the polls, Justice built a task force around the President’s preferred name for the most powerful dual-use technology on the planet, and put the spy chief on the other end of the phone.

That is already enough story.

The leap from that fact to a quantum midterm autopsy is someone else’s leap. Cite it. Don’t baptize it.

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