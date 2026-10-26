Monday, October 26, 2026

1. A CIA Contractor, a Substack, and the Espionage Act

On Friday, October 23, the FBI arrested Ian A. Brinksman, 42, of Washington, D.C., after searching his home. He is charged by criminal complaint with unlawfully transmitting national defense information under 18 U.S.C. §793(d), the core Espionage Act provision (DOJ press release, 10/23/2026; FBI affidavit, filed 10/23/2026).

According to the complaint, Brinksman worked for a U.S. government agency in the Eastern District of Virginia starting in 2020. In September 2022 he became a “developer for systems integration” at a contractor to the same agency, and he held a Top Secret/SCI clearance throughout. CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed the agency: the FBI acted “following a referral from the Agency” against “a contractor who provided services to CIA” (DOJ, 10/23/2026).

The affidavit says Brinksman had “an ongoing personal relationship” with “Individual 1,” who “maintains an online publication on Substack.” It quotes a September 2026 fundraising post in which Individual 1 wrote that she had “published reporting based on classified [agency] assessments that I believe the public deserves to know about,” and a social post reading “I also accept leaks” (not me, of course! 😬) (affidavit). Investigators say the case rests on phone records, database access logs, badge-swipe records and emails, and that on at least five occasions in 2026, Substack articles mirrored classified reports, some at the Top Secret level (Reuters via Investing.com, 10/23/2026).

The affidavit does not name Individual 1. Reuters reported that the quoted fundraising line appears in a September 28 post on Capital & Empire, the newsletter written by journalist Aída Chávez, and that Chávez did not respond to a request for comment (Reuters, 10/23/2026). An independent analysis matched the affidavit’s five dates (March 11, May 13, May 28, July 29 and October 5, 2026) to Capital & Empire posts, two of them on CIA assessments about Israel (OctoProbe, 10/2026). Chávez has not been charged. Brinksman’s federal public defender declined to comment, and he is presumed innocent (Reuters).

Attorney General Todd Blanche said the contractor “exempted himself from a federal law governing the protection of classified information” (DOJ).

The Rabbit’s take: Leave aside who’s guilty, which is the court’s call. The bigger question is what the government is signaling. The affidavit quotes a newsletter’s fundraising pitch as evidence. Is the next step treating a reader-funded publication that “accepts leaks” as part of the crime? Washington classifies CIA assessments on a foreign government’s stability. Every independent writer on this platform should be asking where the line between source and publisher now sits, and who gets to draw it.

2. Two Ex-FBI Officials Charged with Lying to Congress About the Hunter Biden Laptop

Also on October 23, Nikki Cole Floris, 46, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Bradley Benavides, 56, of Aiken, South Carolina, surrendered on arrest warrants. Each is charged with one count of making false statements to Congress under 18 U.S.C. §1001(a)(2), announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro (DOJ, U.S. Attorney’s Office D.C., 10/23/2026).

Both ran the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF), the now-dissolved unit that led the bureau’s 2020 election-security work. Floris was Deputy Assistant Director from mid-2019 to mid-2022. Benavides was Section Chief from mid-2019 through the 2020 election (DOJ).

In 2023 the House Judiciary Committee interviewed both, after warning them that lying to Congress is a crime. According to prosecutors, Floris said she had no discussions about Hunter Biden while at FITF, and Benavides said he learned the FBI had Hunter Biden’s laptop from “a Wikipedia article in 2023” (DOJ). The 27-page affidavit says FBI Baltimore obtained the laptop’s contents from a repair shop on December 9, 2019. It says that at an October 2020 meeting, a bureau employee confirmed to Benavides and other FITF members that the FBI had the laptop, that it was Hunter Biden’s, and that it related to the investigations into him (affidavit, filed 10/20/2026). That employee told the FBI in October 2026 that both defendants “were involved in, had discussions about, and had awareness of” the investigations (affidavit).

Pirro said the evidence shows their “involvement in helping shape the public narrative about Hunter Biden’s laptop right before the election” (NPR, 10/23/2026). Defense lawyers pressed for a quick hearing to contest the charges (AP, 10/24/2026). The case was brought by complaint, not grand-jury indictment. NPR notes that D.C. grand juries have refused to indict in several politically charged cases this term, and AP describes the charges as part of a series of “splashy” DOJ actions before the midterms (NPR; AP). Both defendants are presumed innocent.

The Rabbit’s take: In October 2020 the country was told the laptop looked like Russian disinformation. The government’s own affidavit now says the FBI’s foreign-influence chiefs were briefed that month that it was real. Were they protecting the election, or managing it? A jury may never answer that. It’s a complaint, not an indictment, and it was filed weeks before an election, which cuts both ways. But the question that matters is who else in that room knew, and why we’re only reading about it six years later.

3. PURSUE Release 07: The Silent Black Triangle Federal Agents Couldn’t Explain

On October 23, the Department of War posted the seventh tranche of UAP records to WAR.GOV/UFO under PURSUE, the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (DoW release, 10/23/2026). The program began May 8, 2026. It posts only unresolved cases, ones where “the government is unable to make a definitive determination” (WAR.GOV/UFO). CBS counted 28 PDF files in this batch (CBS News, 10/23/2026).

The headline case is from this June, near an unnamed “national security site” in the western U.S. Federal agents, alerted by a colleague, saw “a substantial, nonreflective, dark black triangular object most resembling a delta wing drone” above a ridgeline after sunset. They estimated its wingspan at nine to fifteen feet (CBS, quoting the agents’ FBI statement). The Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) memo describes a “slow, controlled, perfectly vertical ascent” of 200 to 300 feet, a 20-second hover, then a departure at a speed “compared to that [of] a military fighter jet,” all “in absolute acoustic silence.” Through an infrared scope the craft showed a uniform heat signature and “no visible exhaust gases.” A ground survey the next morning found “no wreckage, ground scarring, or vegetation damage” (CBS). Axios reports that one observer had a thermal monocular and still couldn’t detect “discrete heat sources associated with propulsion” (Axios, 10/23/2026).

The two government accounts don’t fully agree. An independent side-by-side reading found that the AARO memo and the FBI’s FD-302 differ on the time, size and duration. The agents’ signed statement gives the total sighting as “approximately three seconds,” while AARO describes a roughly 30-second, three-phase event. The FBI’s nine images are reconstructions drawn on a daytime terrain photo, not photographs of the object (NHI Anomalous, 10/2026). Neither file says what the object was. The Department says more releases are coming (DoW).

The Rabbit’s take: Notice what’s missing. A craft hovered over a U.S. national-security site and the release includes no video, no radar, and two official accounts that can’t agree on whether it lasted three seconds or thirty. Is this disclosure, or curated disclosure? If it’s one of ours, the “unresolved” label is cover. If it isn’t, someone owes the public more than a sketch on a daytime photo.

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Sources are linked inline with dates. Charges are allegations; every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Questions about living people are questions, not claims.