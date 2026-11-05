Thursday, November 5, 2026

1. The Man Oversight Subpoenaed Is Now Suing the Next Chairman

Yesterday we covered Rep. Robert Garcia telling the administration to “lawyer up.”

Somebody took that literally.

On November 4, billionaire Leon Black sued Garcia for defamation in federal court in Manhattan, per NBC News.

The suit says Garcia “knowingly and willfully lied” when he said Black was “at the center” of Epstein’s crimes and “directly involved.”

Black’s spokesperson says he never abused a woman, never paid Epstein for women, and was never involved in trafficking.

Now the receipts.

Black sat for a voluntary interview with House Oversight this summer and left before it was over. He skipped a later subpoenaed deposition. He sued the committee to block the subpoenas. That case is still being litigated.

In September, the House held him in contempt. DOJ’s D.C. office said September 16 it would review the referral. No charges have been filed, NBC reported on November 4.

Apollo’s 2021 review found Black wasn’t involved in Epstein’s criminal activity. He stepped down anyway.

In January, Garcia gets the gavel.

The Rabbit’s take: Won’t answer Congress under oath. Will happily answer in a courtroom he picked.

Defamation suits come with discovery. Discovery goes both ways.

Careful what you ask for.