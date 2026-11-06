Friday, November 6, 2026

1. Massie Says He’ll Lock 218 for Epstein Files Act II

The House comes back next week.

Rep. Thomas Massie already has his next move lined up.

On Thursday he said that when members return, he will lock down the 218 signatures for a discharge petition on the Epstein Files Transparency Act II, Axios reported on November 5.

That’s the bipartisan bill he wrote with Rep. Ro Khanna. It builds on the first Transparency Act Trump signed last November.

What does II actually do? It lets survivors get their own records. It lets state attorneys general prosecute. And it lets parties sue the Justice Department for unlawful withholdings and redactions, per Axios.

They had the commitments once before. Speaker Mike Johnson sent the House home early in September before the petition could hit the floor.

Massie is outgoing. He lost his primary. January is the deadline.

Incoming Oversight chair Robert Garcia has already put the “cover-up of the Epstein files” on his target list. Same week. Same fight. Different gavel.

The Rabbit’s take: Discharge petitions are how you make leadership hold a vote they don’t want.

Massie says he has the names. We’ll know next week if he was counting or hoping.

Either way, the clock on black bars just got louder.