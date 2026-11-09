Monday, November 9, 2026

1. Blanche Won't Rule Out Investigating Democrats in Congress

Sunday morning. CNN. Dana Bash asked the Attorney General a straight question.

Would DOJ investigate Democratic members of Congress, as President Trump ordered on Truth Social? Mediaite reported on November 8 that Todd Blanche left the door open.

His words: "It depends on what's said. So yes, there could be."

Bash asked whether lawmakers could be imprisoned. Blanche: "It depends on what the crime is and what they've done."

He named no statute. He named no suspect. He did say he "welcomes oversight."

Then there's Stephen Miller. Rep. Robert Garcia, the incoming Oversight chair, told the new chief of staff to "lawyer up." Blanche called that a threat from "an incoming chairman" who isn't "even in charge yet." He said Miller was promoted and, "within moments," Democratic leaders "start threatening him."

Democrats aren't even sworn in yet.

The Rabbit's take: DOJ is supposed to enforce the law, not referee a fight over rhetoric before the new Congress is even sworn in.

Oversight is the job. Subpoenas are the job. "Lawyer up" is a campaign line, and a blunt one.

The test is simple. Does DOJ open a case on a member of Congress for speech? If it does, that's the story. Until then, it's a warning shot.

We'll be watching for the paperwork.