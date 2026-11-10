Tuesday, November 10, 2026

1. The Gang of Eight Got an Iran Briefing. The Nvidia Spy Question Came With It.

Monday. Capitol Hill. CIA Director John Ratcliffe and DNI Jay Clayton walked in to brief the Gang of Eight.

That’s the eight lawmakers cleared for the country’s most sensitive secrets. The meeting ran more than an hour, CNN reported on November 9.

It was supposed to be about the war in Iran. Hakeem Jeffries said it mostly was, Iran International reported on November 9.

Then the other file came up: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, a Singapore-based tech executive U.S. intelligence suspects of working for China. Beijing calls that “purely groundless speculation.”

Per CNN, the FBI first warned some lawmakers about her roughly a year ago. A classified memo followed in May. Huang still boarded Air Force One for the China trip.

Jim Himes, the top Democrat on House Intelligence, wants to know whether chip export decisions were “improperly influenced or compromised.”

Huang admitted the affair Sunday and said Nvidia’s board opened an independent investigation that he will “cooperate fully” with, the Los Angeles Times reported on November 9. The board says it has “no reason to believe” national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised.

President Trump says he believes Huang knew nothing about the alleged spying. “I really believe him,” he told reporters, per CNN.

Trump on when he first heard the concerns: “They could have been mentioned. Certainly, it didn’t make much of an impact on me.”

The Rabbit’s take: The FBI flagged it. A classified memo flagged it. The man still got a seat on the plane.

Nobody has charged Jensen Huang with anything. He says he didn’t know. Fine.

The question isn’t what he knew. It’s what the government knew, and why the warning went nowhere.

A year of red flags and the briefing is still “more questions than answers.”