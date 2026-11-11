Wednesday, November 11, 2026

1. FPCON Charlie in England. The Tankers Didn’t Wait Around.

Monday afternoon. RAF Mildenhall, eastern England. U.S. tankers started leaving in a hurry.

Ten air tankers went to bases in Germany, Spain and Scotland. Ospreys moved to nearby RAF Lakenheath, the Guardian reported on November 10.

The reason, per the Wall Street Journal: a threat from Iran.

The U.S. raised Mildenhall and Lakenheath to FPCON Charlie. That’s the second-highest Pentagon threat level. It means intelligence says some form of terrorist action is likely, Al Jazeera reported on November 10.

The official line from London: “Aircraft and other assets move regularly according to operational requirements.”

Sure they do. All at once. On the same afternoon.

Local sources told The Aviationist on November 10 that some departures were cleared despite visibility that would usually ground non-operational flights.

And it’s the second time. The Guardian notes U.S. bombers were pulled out of RAF Fairford in October.

The Rabbit’s take: Nobody scrambles ten tankers out of a base because of a rumor.

The precise threat is still “under discussion,” per the Journal. Fine.

But two British bases in two months tells you where Iran thinks the war gets fought next. Not over there. Over here, on the ground, where the planes are parked.