Friday, November 13, 2026

1. Jensen Huang Is Out. The Hearings Are In.

Tuesday’s Digest had the Nvidia spy question reaching the Gang of Eight.

Thursday, the CEO was gone.

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s president, CEO and board member, effective immediately, Nvidia announced on November 12. CFO Colette Kress is interim CEO. The company named its first-ever board chair.

The backstory, per NPR on November 12: the New York Times reported an affair with a client U.S. intelligence officials concluded had been recruited by China’s top spy agency. Then the Times reported a second affair, with an Nvidia executive who reported to him.

NPR says it has not independently confirmed those reports. China denies she is a spy, DW reported on November 12.

Huang admitted the cheating in a Sunday email to staff.

Now Congress wants him in a chair.

Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott asked Huang to testify December 3 and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick December 10, NBC News reported on November 12. Lutnick agreed. Huang’s representatives didn’t immediately respond.

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Brian Mast wants Huang for a closed-door interview December 1. Confirm by Friday evening, or it’s a subpoena.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s question, per NBC: “Were export controls relaxed?”

Nvidia says it complies with U.S. export laws.

The Rabbit’s take: The affair is the headline. It’s not the story.

The story is the question senators keep asking: did America’s top AI chips have a door left open?

That’s why the Commerce Secretary’s name sits next to Huang’s on the witness list.

Nobody has been charged with anything. December is when we find out who has answers and who has lawyers.

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2. Trump’s Cabinet Keeps Moving Onto Military Bases.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent left his Washington home for a military base after Iranian threats against his life, Reuters reported on November 10, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Bessent runs the sanctions campaign against Iran.

A senior intelligence official warned in a memo late last month that Iranian plots against U.S. personnel and citizens had reached an “advanced stage,” per Reuters.

He’s not alone on base.

Attorney General Todd Blanche has lived at a military installation near D.C. for months, three sources told Fox News Digital on November 12. Rubio and Hegseth reportedly live at Fort McNair. Stephen Miller and others moved to military or protected housing.

What set off Bessent’s move, per a source quoted by Fox: a Wall Street Journal article with a photo that let people geolocate his Georgetown home.

Fox notes the moves didn’t all come from the same threat. Some were about cartels. Some about domestic political violence. Bessent’s is about Iran.

U.S. intelligence has warned Iran has “substantially increased” efforts to target Americans, including officials, Times Now reported on November 11.

The Rabbit’s take: Wednesday it was tankers fleeing an English airbase. Today it’s the Treasury Secretary sleeping behind a gate.

One photo in a newspaper. That’s all it took to move a Cabinet officer.

When the people running the government need the Army to guard their bedrooms, the war isn’t “over there” anymore.

3. Hegseth Brings Back the OSS. The CIA’s Grandfather.

On November 12 the Pentagon released a memo, dated November 2, that elevates its top special operations civilian, Breaking Defense reported.

The office handling Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict will now be called the Office of Strategic Services in public releases, correspondence and ceremonies, per Armed Forces Press on November 12. A permanent name change needs Congress.

What it gets right now: rank equal to a service secretary on paper, at least $45 million a year, 75 civilians and 25 military billets, and seats at the table, including Special Access Program governance.

Hegseth’s words, per Breaking Defense: “It is time for a bold, foundational change.”

The name isn’t random.

The original OSS ran from 1942 to 1945 under “Wild Bill” Donovan, spying and running paramilitary operations in World War II. Truman abolished it. Its people seeded the CIA in 1947, per the CIA’s own history.

The Rabbit’s take: Rebranding is cheap. $45 million and Special Access Program seats are not.

The first OSS did espionage and paramilitary work, per the CIA. That’s the brand they picked.

Washington just dusted off the name. Congress should ask what else is coming off the shelf with it.

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Sources are linked inline with dates. Allegations are allegations; questions about living people are questions, not claims.