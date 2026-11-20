Friday, November 20, 2026

1. Epstein’s Bank Flagged $582 Million. Then Kept the Lights On.

Somebody leaked 15 million internal Deutsche Bank files.

More than 200 journalists went through them, led by the Financial Times, and published Tuesday, Quartz reported on November 17.

The Epstein number is the one that matters.

Deutsche Bank flagged roughly $582 million in Epstein-linked transactions as suspicious, per the FT as cited by Quartz.

That’s 21 suspicious activity reports filed in 2019, covering 3,200 transactions.

What got flagged, per that reporting: payments to women, transfers through shell companies, charity donations that may have been misused, and money in from billionaires including Leon Black and Glenn Dubin.

The Senate Finance Committee’s August probe found $250 million.

The bank’s own files say more than double.

Epstein signed on in 2013. Five years after his conviction for soliciting a minor.

The bank told him it was ending things in December 2018. It shut his last two accounts three days after his July 2019 arrest, per Financial Mail as cited by Quartz.

Deutsche Bank’s response: the matters “date back many years and in some cases as much as two decades.” It says it examined them at the time and worked with regulators.

Shares slid as much as 6% Tuesday morning, per Quartz.

A flagged payment is not proof of a crime. Quartz says so, and so do we.

The Rabbit’s take: The bank knew enough to file 21 reports.

Filing a report isn’t the same as closing the door. It took an arrest to do that.

So who read those 21 reports in 2019, and what did they do with them?

Washington has had the answer in a drawer for seven years. Now 200 reporters have it too.

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2. Court Says Produce. CIA Says “What Records?”

In October, Judge Jia Cobb ordered the CIA to start handing over its January 6 records by November 16, Judicial Watch reported on October 20.

November 16 came.

No records.

Instead, a November 13 letter: the CIA “can neither confirm or deny the existence or nonexistence of records,” per Judicial Watch on November 17.

The existence of the records is itself classified, the agency says.

Small problem.

In a November 16 court filing, Judicial Watch says the CIA had already confirmed “a significant volume of records had been located” and even suggested narrowing the request.

What’s being asked for: CIA personnel and support at the Capitol, bomb techs, dog teams, after-action reports.

Why anyone thinks there’s something there: ATF texts released in 2024 mention “two CIA bomb techs” at the pipe bomb scene and “several CIA dog teams on standby,” per Judicial Watch.

Judicial Watch wants a hearing before December 1.

The Rabbit’s take: You can’t find a pile of records and then classify whether the pile exists.

Well. You can. You just have to be the CIA.

The FOIA request went in March 2024. The lawsuit in July 2024. Two and a half years later, the answer is a shrug with a statute attached.

Judge Cobb gave an order. Let’s see if it was a suggestion.

3. Scotland’s Top Cop Confirms It: Balmoral Is on the Table.

In October, Police Scotland said it had “information” and “active enquiries” into the time Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell spent at Balmoral, GB News reported on November 19.

This week, Chief Constable Jo Farrell went on Sky News.

Asked whether the probe covers the trafficking of women on the Balmoral estate, involving Epstein and the former prince, she said: “That’s information that we’ve received from parties and we’re examining it.”

First time the force has said it out loud, per that same GB News report.

The setting: the King’s private estate in Aberdeenshire. DOJ photos appear to show Epstein and Maxwell there, believed to be at the Queen’s log cabin at Glen Beg.

Now the brakes.

Police Scotland hasn’t said it opened a criminal investigation, and nothing has been proven in court, the Herald noted in its report on Farrell’s comments.

Andrew has always denied wrongdoing.

The Rabbit’s take: “Examining information” is cop for “we’re not ignoring this anymore.”

The DOJ released the photos. British forces are reading the files. At least nine of them, per GB News.

Every country with a copy of those files is doing homework.

Ours is still arguing about how many pages it’s allowed to show.

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Sources are linked inline with dates. Allegations are allegations; questions about living people are questions, not claims.