Monday, November 23, 2026

1. Lutnick Visited the Island. Then He Wrote a $25 Million Check.

In February, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Congress he’d visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island more than a decade ago.

Trump was on the cusp of firing him, The Independent reported on November 22, citing The Wall Street Journal.

Then Lutnick gave $25 million to Trump’s planned presidential library in Florida.

Per the Journal: “Trump stopped talking about replacing” him.

That’s the Journal’s account, sourced to people familiar with the matter.

Here’s the part with a name on it.

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times backed the report on X Sunday, and added that Trump solicited the money, Mediaite reported on November 22.

Per Haberman, Trump sometimes said in big meetings the only reason he tolerated Lutnick’s “bulls***” was because he “gave me” $25 million.

Other times, he said only that he asked, and Lutnick gave it “in one second.”

The White House says the president has total confidence in Lutnick. On Friday, Trump said he’s doing a “very good job,” per The Independent.

Nobody has been charged with anything. Giving to a presidential library is legal.

The Rabbit’s take: The Epstein island was a firing offense.

Right up until it wasn’t.

Twenty-five million dollars, “in one second.” Most of us can’t get the bank to clear a paycheck that fast.

Democrats, fresh off the midterms, already have Lutnick on their list of investigation targets, per The Independent.

First question at that hearing: what exactly did the $25 million buy?