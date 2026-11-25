Wednesday, November 25, 2026

1. The Epstein Files Have “No Further Updates.”

Newsmax asked FBI Director Kash Patel the only Epstein question that matters.

Any update on the full, unredacted release of the files?

“We don’t have any further updates,” Patel said, in a clip Aaron Rupar posted on November 24.

Then he added: “The Trump administration has been the most transparent administration in history.”

Here’s the record.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act became law on November 19, 2025. It gave the Justice Department 30 days to release its unclassified Epstein files, with limited exceptions, USA Today reported on November 18.

DOJ missed the deadline.

It released about 3.5 million files in batches. Then it announced it would not release roughly 2.5 million more pages, per USA Today.

Rep. Ro Khanna calls that a “cover-up” by Attorney General Todd Blanche. That’s his accusation, not a finding. DOJ says Blanche has offered to meet with members and let them view the files.

Khanna and Rep. Thomas Massie now have enough House signatures to force a vote on a second bill that would let state attorneys general and survivors go after the files, per USA Today.

The Rabbit’s take: “No further updates” is a status. It is not an answer.

The law turned one year old last week.

About 2.5 million pages are still in the drawer.

Most transparent administration in history. Just not about this.