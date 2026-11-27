Friday, November 27, 2026

1. The CIA Said It Waterboarded Three Men. An FBI Record Says Look Again.

For years the official number was three.

Abu Zubaydah. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri.

All three were waterboarded at CIA black sites in Thailand and Poland. That’s what the agency told the Senate.

Now there’s a fourth account.

In 2012, a former CIA contract translator told an FBI agent he saw a man he called “Bahir” strapped to a board “tilted downwards into water,” The New York Times reported, as republished by The Straits Times on November 26.

The site was apparently the Salt Pit, also called Detention Site Cobalt, north of Kabul. The CIA has never admitted waterboarding anyone in Afghanistan.

“There were approximately three to four people ‘doing this,’” the FBI summary says. The translator saw it in passing and did not take part, Al Jazeera reported on November 26.

The record comes from special prosecutor John Durham’s 2008-2012 investigation into CIA torture and the destruction of the waterboarding tapes. It came out because the Times sued under FOIA.

Durham brought no charges. His reports are still secret.

The CIA did not respond to either outlet.

The Rabbit’s take: The official count came from the CIA.

The same CIA that destroyed the tapes.

It took a lawsuit to get one FBI interview summary out of a probe that closed in 2012.

Three was never a finding. It was the CIA’s number.