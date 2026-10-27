Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Weird Timeline Merging: Soros Cheers Lula, Rubio Pitches the CIA to Cuba

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won Sunday’s runoff with 51.79% to Flávio Bolsonaro’s 48.21%, a gap of about 4.4 million votes. Bolsonaro called for the result to be annulled (AP, 10/25/2026; BBC, 10/26/2026). Among those celebrating: Alex Soros, chairman of the Open Society Foundations, who posted on X, “Lula Lula Lula! Congrats to Brazil for standing up against authoritarianism once again!” (Gazeta do Povo, 10/25/2026; yourNEWS, 10/26/2026).

Now the part that has people asking questions. Supreme Federal Court Justice Cristiano Zanin, Lula’s former personal lawyer whom Lula appointed to the court, granted a request from Lula’s campaign around 5 p.m. on election day and ordered voting extended two hours, to 7 p.m., citing a lack of buses in cities like Salvador and São Paulo (BBC News Brasil, 10/26/2026). Legal experts told Folha the order was unprecedented (Folha, 10/26/2026). But the numbers matter: both campaigns had asked for an extension (Bolsonaro’s citing heavy rain), the electoral court’s Bolsonaro-appointed president said it did not change the outcome, and Folha’s analysis of court data found only about 34,330 votes were cast after 5 p.m., against Lula’s 4.43 million margin (BBC, 10/26/2026; Folha, 10/26/2026).

Meanwhile, north of there, Washington is in the regime-change business in the open. On October 23, Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X: “To those who seek to create positive change in Cuba - now is the time... seize this opportunity to create the change you desire through a discrete partnership with the CIA.” The CIA reposted it with a Spanish video on how to contact the agency (CBS News, 10/24/2026; AFP, 10/24/2026). Cuba’s deputy foreign minister mocked it as selling the CIA “like a tube of toothpaste” (same AFP source). In Venezuela, months after the U.S. captured Nicolás Maduro, the State Department is steering U.S.-backed “reconciliation talks” on a transition, while opposition leader María Corina Machado has returned home demanding a 2027 election (Al Jazeera, 10/24/2026; State Dept., 10/2026; AP, 10/2026).

The Rabbit’s take: The left calls a late-day rule change by Lula’s own former lawyer a win for democracy. The right calls a public CIA recruiting post a win for freedom. The math says the Brazil extension didn’t decide the race, but why does a sitting justice get to change the closing time at 5 p.m. in the first place? And critics on both sides are asking whose candidate Washington really wants running Venezuela. Different flags, same playbook. Is anyone actually against meddling, or just against the other side’s?

Ilhan Omar’s Big Night With Hasan Piker, While the Feds Dig Through Her Paperwork

On Monday, October 26, Rep. Ilhan Omar joined streamer Hasan Piker at state Sen. Omar Fateh’s sold-out “I’m the Host Now: Election Edition” at Minneapolis’s 245-seat Theatre in the Round, pitched as a push to turn out young voters (Star Tribune, 10/26/2026; MPR News, 10/26/2026). Fellow Democrats balked. Rep. Angie Craig called Piker’s rhetoric “polarizing and dangerous” and said “embracing him as a party is a mistake,” and a spokesperson for Sen. Amy Klobuchar, now running for governor, said “a number of his comments are reckless” (CBS Minnesota, 10/26/2026; Bring Me The News, 10/2026). Piker has said “America deserved 9/11,” which he later apologized for (CBS Minnesota).

It comes two weeks after Homeland Security Investigations agents searched Omar’s Washington, D.C., home on October 12 under a court-approved warrant. DOJ called it “part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.” Sources told CBS and NPR it concerns her immigration paperwork and possible immigration fraud; she has not been charged (NPR, 10/12/2026; CBS News, 10/12/2026). Omar denies wrongdoing and called it “an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement” (same sources). Did she misstate her age or family history when she arrived in 1995? That’s what multiple outlets report investigators are examining, and she calls the probes “complete shams” (BBC, 10/2026).

She has kept a high profile since: lunch with Attorney General Keith Ellison at Minneapolis’s Karmel Mall (Fox News, 10/2026), a lakes video set to a Somali song whose translated lyrics, critics say, are about crushing enemies (Fox News, 10/2026), and fresh calls to “prosecute and abolish ICE” (@Ilhan on X, 10/2026).

The Rabbit’s take: A sitting congresswoman under federal criminal investigation picks the week before the midterms to share a stage with the most controversial streamer on the left, and her own party’s Senate-turned-governor candidate won’t stand next to it. Is this a turnout play or a dare? And if DOJ has a real case, why serve the warrant inside the 60-day pre-election window its own tradition warns against (NPR)? Either the evidence is strong or the timing is the message.

“Snowden’s Warning” About City Brains Is Going Viral. Is It Really His?

A post racing around X this month, from the account @WikiLeaksQ (not WikiLeaks and not Snowden), claims “Edward Snowden’s chilling warning is now unfolding in real time”: China’s AI “city brains” track where you live, who you visit and how you sort your trash, your score drops when you break a rule, and the same system is “creeping into the West through digital ID, AI policing” (@WikiLeaksQ post, 10/2026). We found no Snowden post or interview with that exact wording. It is attributed to him, not from him. Be careful sharing it as a quote.

The real picture is murkier. Hangzhou’s “City Brain,” built with Alibaba, mainly runs traffic and emergency response, and researchers say China’s social credit system is fragmented and mostly aimed at businesses, not one score per citizen (New Scientist; MERICS). Snowden himself has warned about the broader danger for years. In a September 2019 interview with MSNBC’s Brian Williams, he said phones create a “permanent record” of private life that governments and corporations can exploit (MSNBC transcript, 9/16/2019; NBC News, 9/2019).

And the West isn’t just watching. Australia’s Identify and Disrupt Act 2021 lets federal police get warrants to take over a suspect’s online accounts and modify data (Australian Home Affairs).

The Rabbit’s take: The meme is sloppy, but the trend it points at is real. You don’t need one big social score when your digital ID, your bank, your phone and a police algorithm all talk to each other. The question isn’t whether Snowden said these exact words. It’s why we keep building the pieces and pretending they’ll never be assembled.

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Sources are linked inline with dates. Reports and allegations are not convictions; everyone named is presumed innocent. Questions about living people are questions, not claims.