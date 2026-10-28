Wednesday, October 28, 2026

The Colonel Was Right: Flynn Found the Thread, Towner Pulled It

Monday afternoon, Gen. Mike Flynn told retired Air Force Col. Towner-Watkins she was “flat wrong.” In the same breath, he called the CIA “a shadow government” and said he has whistleblower cases filed against USAID.

So far, so good.

The General has the right map. He just didn’t go far enough.

The Colonel did not stop. USAID money went to Súmate, the Venezuelan outfit co-founded by María Corina Machado, as part of the long American hobby of rearranging Venezuela. Súmate’s 2003 grant came from NED, an outfit Congress funds through the State Department, utilizing USAID money for the programs.

That was a $53,400 grant in September 2003, handed over in the middle of a campaign to recall Hugo Chávez. Purely for democracy, naturally. We covered how that pipeline works in our USAID and the CIA series.

Then she followed the thread home. In 2022, Tim Meisburger was named Director of Election Integrity at The America Project, the group founded by Patrick Byrne and the Flynns. Towner says that is exactly the problem:

The people warning you about the machine keep hiring from it.

And Tuesday morning she used Flynn’s own words to finish the argument. If he filed whistleblower cases against USAID, he already knows the agency is up to no good.

Per Towner, he has said the same about the National Endowment for Democracy. Which means the General and the Colonel agree on the facts. Only one of them is willing to say where they lead.

The Rabbit’s take: Flynn is not wrong. He is just standing at the front door of the house, pointing at it, and not outright saying what it is. Towner went in, turned on the lights and read the mail. When your own whistleblower file says USAID is dirty, “flat wrong” is a strange thing to call the person who agrees with you but simply has receipts.