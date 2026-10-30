Friday, October 30, 2026

1. The Pentagon’s Top Planner, a Diner, and a Deleted Signal Thread

Pete Hegseth fired the Pentagon’s top military planner Wednesday night. CBS News confirmed it on October 28.

Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia ran strategy, plans and policy on the Joint Staff. He was coordinating the Iran battle plan.

The accusation: leaking classified material on the Iran war and Ukraine to the press.

A Pentagon official told CBS he failed three polygraphs. A U.S. official told Axios it was four. Consistency is overrated.

Per an internal report Axios saw on October 29, Sylvia admitted on video to leaking to two reporters over about a year. Once, at a Silver Diner in Arlington, working from notes he took off a classified report.

Officials also suspect he deleted a Signal thread with one reporter on purpose and called it an accident.

The case is referred to DOJ. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell: “We vowed to find you, and we meant it.”

Then the Joint Staff put out a statement thanking Sylvia with “the deepest gratitude.” Then it retracted it.

Two other Pentagon sources told CBS the accusations aren’t true. He hasn’t been charged.

The Rabbit’s take: Washington leaks like a screen door, and nobody minds until the wrong person holds the hose. Leaking classified war plans is serious, if he did it. But notice the timing. The man drawing up the Iran plan is gone the week Trump is weighing new strikes after the midterms. Was the leak the problem, or what was in it?